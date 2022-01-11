United States wins in dairy dispute

OPINION The U.S. Trade Representative has announced that the United States has prevailed in the first dispute settlement panel proceeding under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, says U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack The panel agreed with the United States that Canada is unfairly restricting access to its market for U.S. dairy products by breaching its United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement commitments regarding allocation of dairy tariff rate quotas.
Vilsack said, “This ruling is a big step for the U.S. dairy sector toward realizing the full benefits of the (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) and securing real access to the Canadian market for additional high-quality American dairy products such as milk, cheese and skim milk powder. In order for trade deals to be effective and have the trust of the American people, they must be enforced. (This) action reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s deep commitment to enforcing the (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) and to ensuring that trade rules work for American farmers, ranchers and producers. It also signals to our trading partners that that the United States will stand firm against unjustified trade restrictions and continue fighting on behalf of our farmers and workers to ensure that we have full and fair access to foreign markets.”
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is lauding the decision of an independent panel affirming that Canada did not uphold its obligation under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to fairly administer tariff-rate quotas on imported U.S. dairy products. The dispute was brought May 25, 2021, by the United States on; the panel delivered its final report Dec. 20, 2021.
Canada holds tariffs rate quotas on 14 categories of dairy products, the association stated, including all cheese types and industrial cheeses. In its dispute the United States found fault with how Canada administered those quotas. Canada is allowed to allocate quota and chose to establish pools – reserved amounts of quota – for dairy and other types of processors. Together those Canadian processors hold 85 percent to 100 percent of dairy-import quotas. A key article in the treaty requires that a party – Canada, in this case – “does not … limit access to an allocation to processors.” The United States argued that Canada did, in fact, limit access to allocation almost exclusively to processors. The dispute settlement panel agreed, stating in its final report that “Canada’s practice of limiting access to an allocation to processors for 85 percent to 100 percent of 14 dairy (tariff-rate quotas) is inconsistent with Article 3.A.2.11(b) of the Treaty.”
John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, said, “This report makes clear that Canada violated the (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) when it allocated import quotas almost exclusively to its dairy and food processing industry. A more-equitable allocation to different segments of the food-supply chain, including distributors, food-service companies and grocery retailers can assure that U.S. dairy products have a fair opportunity to reach consumers in Canada.”
The United States expressly stated that it was not challenging Canada’s right to maintain its supply management system, according to the association.
The panel’s final report emphasized the focused nature of the dispute.
“The Panel’s ruling here is limited only to the facts of this case,” it stated. “The current Canadian system, which sets aside significant (tariff-rate quotas) volumes only for processors, does not pass muster under the Treaty. However … the Panel does not question Canada’s interests in regulating supply and demand within its dairy industry, including by striving to ensure predictability in imports.”
Under United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement rules, Canada has 45 days from the date of the final report to comply with the panel’s findings, according to the association. The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, which initiated the panel review, noted Jan. 4 that from January through October 2021, the United States exported $478 million of dairy products to Canada, which is the third-largest export destination for U.S. dairy products.
FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative is elated at the decision published by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Dispute Settlement Panel, which found Canada is improperly restricting access to its market for U.S. dairy products in violation of its U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement tariff-rate-quota commitments.
John Rettler, dairy farmer from Neosho, Wisconsin, and president of FarmFirst, said, “This landmark decision is a victory for all U.S. dairy, including farmers, processors and exporters. The dairy provisions in the (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) were heavily discussed and hard-fought by our U.S. trade ambassadors. The decision … should send a clear message to Canada to follow through on the agreements they make and to be an honest trading partner.”
Jeff Lyon, general manager at FarmFirst, said, “We are grateful for Ambassador (Katherine) Tai’s leadership on this important issue and for the bipartisan support received by Congressional leaders. U.S. dairy farmers and processors deserve to utilize the full market opportunities that were sought after for them in the (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement). We look forward to working with Canada as they address the concerns highlighted by the panel.”
Tariff-rate quotas are a system of tariffs negotiated between countries that allow a predetermined quantity of imports at a specified tariff rate, where that rate is often at or almost zero, according to the cooperative. Any additional imports that are more than that predetermined quantity are subject to significantly increased tariffs. In the case of U.S. dairy products the additional Canadian tariffs typically price U.S. dairy products out of Canada’s market, making fair access to Canadian dairy tariff-rate quotas – imports at an almost-zero tariff rate – vital to maximizing exports to that market.
When the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative brought the case in May 2021, it argued that Canada has maintained dairy-tariff-rate-quota measures that run counter to its market-access obligations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to the cooperative. The agreement specifically requires that Canada open its tariff-rate-quota application process to anyone active in the Canadian food and agricultural sector. Yet the U.S. Trade Representative noted that Canada designates the bulk of the tariff-rate quotas to Canadian dairy processors who have little incentive to import, does not provide fair or equitable procedures for administering the tariff-rate quotas, and does not give retailers any access to the tariff-rate quotas. Those measures deny the ability of U.S. dairy farmers, workers and exporters to utilize the tariff-rate quotas and realize the full benefits of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
The United States tried to resolve the matter through consultations with Canada before initiating the Dispute Settlement Panel, but Canada refused to change its policies, according to the cooperative. The National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council engaged the U.S. Trade Representative and Congress, achieving broad bipartisan support from more than 125 members of the House and Senate for bringing this matter to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Dispute Settlement Panel. There a panel of legal experts evaluated Canada’s current dairy-trade policies against its commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and found Canada was not meeting its United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement obligations.
FarmFirst remains engaged as the discussions continue. Canada has until Feb. 3 to comply with the decision or face U.S. retaliation, according to the cooperative.