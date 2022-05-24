UW-Dairy Policy Analysis reports

The University of Wisconsin-Center for Dairy Profitability develops and delivers effective interdisciplinary education and applied research to dairy farms and dairy-industry service providers resulting in sustainable profitable decisions, and a healthy and progressive dairy industry. Industry reports and tools are shared regularly. Visit dairymarkets.org for more information.
Mark Stephenson is the director of Dairy Policy Analysis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He conducts and coordinates research and outreach activities related to the dairy industry. He is involved in applied research at the firm level, including milk-assembly costs, processing costs, new processing technologies, farm costs and price-risk management. He is also active in sector-level performance including dairy policy, spatial milk pricing, international trade and milk-price forecasting. He has a second title as director of Wisconsin's Center for Dairy Profitability; he works with faculty and staff to coordinate a multi-disciplinary approach to dairy-farm-level problem-solving and planning.