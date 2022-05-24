 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-Dairy Policy Analysis reports

The University of Wisconsin-Center for Dairy Profitability develops and delivers effective interdisciplinary education and applied research to dairy farms and dairy-industry service providers resulting in sustainable profitable decisions, and a healthy and progressive dairy industry. Industry reports and tools are shared regularly. Visit dairymarkets.org for more information.

Mark Stephenson mug for Agri-View

Mark Stephenson
Download PDF CME Class III and IV
Download PDF May 22 CME Milk
Download PDF June 22 CME milk
Download PDF Aug 22 CME Milk
Download PDF Sept 22 CME Milk
Download PDF Oct 22 CME Milk
Download PDF Nov 22 CME Milk
Download PDF Dec 22 CME Milk
Download PDF Jan 23 CME Milk
Download PDF Jul 22 CME Milk
Download PDF Feb 23 CME Milk
Download PDF Mar 23 CME Milk
Download PDF Apr 23 CME Milk
Download PDF CME Spot Cheddar
Download PDF CME Spot Butter
Download PDF CME Spot nonfat dry milk
Download PDF CME Spot Dry Whey

Mark Stephenson is the director of Dairy Policy Analysis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He conducts and coordinates research and outreach activities related to the dairy industry. He is involved in applied research at the firm level, including milk-assembly costs, processing costs, new processing technologies, farm costs and price-risk management. He is also active in sector-level performance including dairy policy, spatial milk pricing, international trade and milk-price forecasting. He has a second title as director of Wisconsin's Center for Dairy Profitability; he works with faculty and staff to coordinate a multi-disciplinary approach to dairy-farm-level problem-solving and planning.

