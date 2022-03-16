Weather disasters trigger assistance

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel team has created a multi-part series highlighting agricultural losses incurred due to weather disasters and the associated disaster-assistance programs meant to help mitigate their impacts. This Market Intel article updates and summarizes total crop-loss estimations across weather events for 2021.
Hurricanes, wildfires and droughts – oh my! Not only was 2021 defined by lingering COVID-19 market effects and widespread supply-chain woes, 20 weather and climate disasters – each with damages of more than a billion dollars – struck the U.S coast to coast this past year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that 2021 was the third-costliest disaster year ever, with an estimated $145 billion in total economic losses, behind only 2017’s $346 billion and 2005’s $244 billion. With more than 680 lives lost, those disasters will haunt impacted communities for years to come.
This Market Intel updates crop- and rangeland-damage estimations for 2021, providing a window into the recent impacts of natural disasters on domestic food production. The assessment puts total crop and rangeland losses from major 2021 disasters at more than $12.5 billion, or 8.6 percent of NOAA’s total economic-impact figure. Of that figure, more than $6.5 billion in losses were not covered by existing U.S. Department of Agriculture-Risk Management Agency programs. Drought and wildfires alone accounted for more than $3.3 billion in uncovered losses, with the additional $2.7 billion in uncovered rangeland losses likely linked to drought and wildfire. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s crop-loss estimates do not include infrastructure damage, livestock losses, horticulture crop losses or timber losses associated with the selected weather events. Unaccounted-for damage estimates should be viewed as a minimum baseline because data to estimate those other categories are not readily available.
• North Dakota suffered the most significant hit, with more than $2.4 billion in incurred losses – primarily comprised of $500 million in damages to wheat, soybeans and corn, each from persistent extreme and exceptional drought conditions.
• Texas was a close second with more than $2 billion in incurred losses from a wide variety of weather conditions – including the February deep freeze, widespread drought, a major hailstorm and Hurricane Nicholas. More than $1 billion in Texas damages were linked to rangeland and forage, with an additional $300 million involving destruction to grapefruit and orange groves.
• South Dakota’s losses mirrored those of its northern neighbor, with drought-induced losses of more than $100 million each in corn, soybeans, wheat and forage.
• California, also plagued by drought, is in fourth place, with more than $1 billion in total damages, including $500 million in fruit and nut losses – such as $125 million in almonds and more than $150 million in grapes.
Rearranging crop-loss data points by crop type allows us to pinpoint regional differences in damages associated with different weather conditions. Figure 2 displays overall crop losses by type across all major weather events in 2021.
• The other-grains category includes crops like oats and sorghum.
• The other-oilseeds category includes canola, mustard, flax and the like.
• The all-other category includes miscellaneous crops like tobacco, sugarcane, sugar beets and mint.
Seeing forage and rangeland with the most significant losses at $3.6 billion is not surprising given the correlation between drought and rangeland. Western states are no stranger to arid conditions and vast landscapes often grazed by livestock herds. Reductions in hay stores and abysmal forage conditions forced many farmers and ranchers to liquidate cows early, or pay more than $400 per ton for hay shipped across state lines. Wheat, heavily grown in the upper-plains region in states like North Dakota, Montana and Idaho, also fell victim to severe dry conditions.
Figure 3 only includes crop losses from drought and wildfire. Given drought and wildfire comprised more than 87 percent of total crop losses in 2021, there is not a major shift in the crop-loss distribution. Much of the difference in the fruit and nut section – $1.05 billion to $520 million – is linked to the removal of grapefruit and orange-grove losses attributable to the February cold wave and April hailstorms in Texas, in addition to pecan losses from hurricanes and flooding across the South. The difference in the all-other category is linked to the regional importance of sugar beets in the West that succumbed to dry conditions, versus sugarcane and the many varieties of tobacco that are common in the South and mid-Atlantic.
Figure 4 only includes crop losses from the flooding events that occurred across the South, plus hurricane and tropical-storm events. Notice the drastic shift in crop types impacted. Wheat and forage-rangeland losses almost disappear from the table, replaced in percent magnitude by soybeans, corn and cotton. The bulk of soybean losses are attributable to the summer Missouri flooding event, with $97 million in damages. More than $35 million in rice losses are linked to Hurricane Ida and severe flooding in Louisiana.
President Joe Biden this past September signed a continuing resolution into law with a retroactive extension of disaster-assistance programs through 2020 and 2021, including the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program+, the On-Farm Storage Loss Program, the Milk Loss Program and the Tree Assistance Program. The law appropriates $10 billion out of the U.S. Treasury to the office of the Secretary of Agriculture for those programs. And it expands Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program+ coverage for additional causes of loss including derechos, winter storms, polar vortexes, freeze, smoke exposure and quality losses for crops.
Losses due to drought are also eligible if they occurred in areas rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor as D2-severe for eight consecutive weeks, or D3-extreme drought or worse at any time during the applicable calendar year. Though strongly appreciative of this extension and expansion, many producers have expressed dwindling confidence they will receive assistance when they most need it. As of March 9, no payments have been made for 2020 and 2021 losses and applications have not opened for producers to enroll. That means producers who faced disaster-related crop losses in early 2020 have waited more than two years for support.
Conclusion
Weather and climate disasters in 2021 pummeled farms and ranches across the United States, leaving more than $12.5 billion in crop and rangeland losses in their wake. The full extent of damages across the sector is likely far more when livestock, infrastructure, timber and other ag-related factors are considered. Already in 2022, farmers and ranchers are experiencing severe drought. The stability of U.S. farms and ranches relies on their ability to be resilient under an array of climate and weather conditions. Ensuring the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program+ and other disaster-assistance-program extensions provide adequate and timely support is vital – not only for farm-level stability but for a safe and secure domestic food supply.
Methodology
To begin, AFBF economists compiled a list of states impacted by weather events in 2021 that would have qualified for Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program+. All D3 or D4 droughts, hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires were included. Affected states were selected using the National Drought Mitigation Center’s U.S. Drought Monitor and the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency’s presidential disaster list. States that had any form of D3 or D4 drought were automatically included in the analysis. States that suffered one or more of the weather events that qualify for the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program+, and had a presidential-declared disaster, were also included in the analysis.
The analysis utilizes Risk Management Agency crop-insurance data to estimate losses if all crop acreage was insured with complete 100 percent protection. Methodologies mimic those used by NOAA’s National Climatic Data Center to estimate losses in its annual “Billion Dollar Climate and Weather Disasters” reports.
Risk Management Agency reports on total indemnities – total insurance compensation – paid for each cause of loss – drought, hurricane, flooding, fire, excess moisture, hot wind, etc. – in a given month for each crop type by state. Each storm is defined with a set of cause-of-loss types based on the weather event and its related conditions covered by the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program+.
For instance, for hurricanes, several cause-of-loss filters were included.
• excess moisture, precipitation or rain
• flooding
• hurricane or tropical depression
• wind or excess wind
Data was also filtered by the month(s) the storm impacted each state. Once indemnity payments for crops were totaled, adjustments were made for losses outside insured acreage and coverage levels.
That’s achieved by first calculating the percent of insured acres in each state – using 2021 data from USDA-National Agricultural Statistics Service and Risk Management Agency summary of business data. It’s assumed all acreage of a given crop has been equally impacted by a particular disaster. Then Risk Management Agency coverage-level data is used to find the average coverage rate for each crop in each state. Based on those stats, a factor approach defined as 1/[(percent acres insured)(average coverage level percent)] is utilized to calculate a multiplier to estimate 100 percent of losses. That was repeated for crops in each affected state and totaled.
Using a real-life example, in Florida, 56 percent of pepper acreage was insured in 2020. Of the covered pepper acreage in Florida, insurance covered an average 62 percent of losses. Following the formula described, Florida pepper indemnities were multiplied by 1/(0.56*0.62), or 2.88, to estimate 100 percent of losses.
Additional related loss estimates were calculated using reported indemnities paid out under code 55, or the “ARPI/SCO/STAX/MP/HIP WI Crops Only” Risk Management Agency cause-of-loss category. The Risk Management Agency is unable to differentiate the cause of loss for indemnities paid out under code 55; therefore it’s assumed all losses to “pasture, rangeland, forage” were due to a qualifying disaster in the month(s) the disaster took place. Pasture, rangeland and forage acreage coverage was calculated using a national Natural Resources Conservation Service private-rangeland estimate.
It’s important to note that estimations include some losses that would not have traditionally qualified under the framework of ad hoc disaster programs such as the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program+. For instance, Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program+ assistance was not eligible on crops intended for grazing or rangeland. Clearly, with uncovered rangeland losses of more than $3.5 billion related to 2021 disasters, farmers and ranchers still face a major hurdle to recovery.
Daniel Munch is an associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.