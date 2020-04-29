OPINION It’s with a heavy heart I make this statement. The slight optimism that was floating around at the beginning of the year for our dairy farmers has been buried.
We have entered unprecedented times as a society. Our farmers, especially our dairy farmers, are being served a big dose of the sad reality we are living in with the COVID-19 pandemic. With depressed prices the past five years, our farmers were already stressed financially. The confirmed reports of milk dumping and processors asking farmers to reduce production has only amplified the pressure.
As a dairy farmer myself I’m living and breathing this difficult time along with our members throughout the state. During this time the best thing we can do is communicate with those around us. I encourage each producer to reach out to vendors, processors, suppliers and other stakeholders to have conversations about what plans are in place for the near future and how business will be impacted. And don’t forget to check on fellow farmers.
Dumping milk is not an easy thing to wrap one’s head around. Anyone who is asked to dump milk I urge to report that to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection so they can track the magnitude of the situation. Farmers should comply with the standards that the department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has laid out. Whether one has been asked to dump product or reduce production, please ensure to keep adequate records so there’s an accurate accounting of that milk.
I assure everyone that the Wisconsin Farm Bureau is working with stakeholders on all levels to communicate member needs. As an example we joined a group of other Wisconsin dairy groups in urging immediate action by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use the extensive purchasing power afforded it via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – CARES – to bring much-needed relief to the dairy industry. We will continue to work as hard as we can for our members during this unfortunate and unique time.