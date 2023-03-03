The year 2022 was another record year for U.S. agricultural trade, with both export and import values reaching new peaks. Export value topped $196 billion, which, relative to 2021, was an increase of $19.5 billion or 11 percent. The 2022 increase comes after an almost 18 percent – or $26.8 billion – jump from 2020 to 2021. For context, the average year-over-year increase in ag-export value during the past decade has been 3.3 percent.
On the other side of the ledger, ag imports by value also increased significantly as compared to 2021, increasing 16 percent or almost $28 billion. Again, strong 2022 imports followed a strong increase in 2021 as well. The 2022 increase comes after an almost 17 percent – or $24.3 billion – increase from 2020 to 2021. The average year-over-year increase in ag-import value during the past decade has been 6.7 percent. The United States ended 2022 with an agricultural trade deficit of $3 billion. That’s the second time it has done so in the past 10 years, during which the 10-year average has been a trade surplus of $12.5 billion.
Exports detailed by product
Despite those rosy numbers, 2022 trade data deserves deeper digging to uncover the interesting story lines sitting below the glossy surface. The first significant narrative is the sharp contrast between changes in export value versus changes in export volume. As noted, export value across all products increased by 11 percent year-over-year. But export volume actually declined by 6 percent. Despite substantial increases in value across almost all categories, many categories of agricultural exports declined in volume in 2022.
In Figure 2 we see that of the 14 included product categories, eight declined in export volume while six increased. Starting on the positive side, cotton had the largest increase in volume – a whopping 16 percent – led by a 68 percent increase to China, U.S. cotton’s largest market in 2022.
Soybeans also experienced an 8 percent increase in export volume, though the increase was attributable to a larger group of trading partners. U.S. soybean sales by volume increased by 11 percent to China, 21 percent to Mexico, 12 percent to Egypt, 17 percent to Japan, 37 percent to Germany and 30 percent to Taiwan – and those are just the markets that are 1 million metric tons or more.
Several livestock and livestock-related exports increased by volume.
• Poultry meat and products – excluding eggs – increased by 2.5 percent.
• Beef and beef products increased by 2.8 percent.
• Dairy products increased by 5.6 percent.
• Tree nuts increased 2.8 percent.
The next category is exports that increased by value while volume declined. Hay, coarse grains – sorghum, barley, oats and rye – fresh vegetables and wheat all belong in this category. For all four products the spread between the decline in exports by volume and the increase in exports by value is significant.
• Hay exports by volume declined by 5 percent while exports by value increased by 10 percent. That was a result of U.S. drought conditions limiting production and inflating prices.
• Coarse grains decreased in volume by 7 percent while exports by value increased by 8 percent. Again, drought conditions that limited production for many coarse grains in the 2022-2023 marketing year were the likely culprit. For example sorghum production was 50 percent less relative to the five-year average.
• Fresh vegetables declined in volume by 10 percent while export value increased 3 percent. Fresh vegetables encompass a large number of crops, which makes it harder to summarize the root causes. But there were large declines in export volume for both potatoes and sweet potatoes, while export value increased significantly for lettuce.
• The largest spread for the category is wheat, for which export volume declined by 13 percent and export value increased by 17 percent. The 30-percentage-point spread was created by the tight and volatile global market for wheat brought on by the uncertainty in Baltic Sea exports.
Four of the included product categories declined in both export volume and export value. Those included pork and pork products, fresh fruit, corn and rice.
Pork trade was particularly challenged by declining exports to China and Japan, its second- and third-largest markets by volume, respectively. Export volume to China decreased 26 percent while value decreased 20 percent. Export volume to Japan decreased 10 percent while value decreased 13 percent.
Similar to the fresh-vegetable category, the fresh-fruit category encompasses a large number of crops, making summarization of the primary culprit for decline more difficult. But exports by both value and volume decreased to the top-five markets.
• Corn exports by volume decreased 16 percent while exports by value decreased 0.11 percent. Low Mississippi River levels during peak export season were a significant constraint for corn in 2022.
• Rice exports by both value and volume had a terrible year in 2022. Export volume decreased 27 percent while export value decreased 12 percent. Globally, rice prices did not experience the same increase in price as most commodities in 2022. On top of that, rice producers in the U.S. were subject to inflated input costs, making them a bigger-cost producer relative to other global sources.
Export markets concentrated on six
In 2022, U.S. exports remained concentrated in the top-six markets. Sixty-seven percent of U.S. ag exports were to China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, the European Union-27 and South Korea. As shown in Figure 3, exports by value to all six of those markets increased in 2022 relative to 2021. But a very strong dollar and inflated ocean-freight rates took a toll, particularly, in Japan and South Korea, where exports by value only increased by 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively. It’s worth noting the long trend of growth in U.S. agricultural exports to developing countries, which outpaced export growth to developed countries.
China topped the list in 2022 as the major market with the largest year-over-year increase in U.S. ag exports by value at 16 percent. Past-year U.S. agricultural exports to China were almost $10 billion greater than the next-largest market, Mexico. Despite the significant growth, U.S. market share in the Chinese market remained relatively stagnant in 2022 at 18.8 percent. It was 18.5 percent in 2022. Meanwhile China’s ag exports from all destinations topped $216.9 billion in 2022, an increase of 5.5 percent or $11.4 billion from 2021. It’s worth pointing out that Brazil’s market share increased to 24.2 percent in 2022, an increase from 22.1 percent in 2021.
A deeper dive into the top-four U.S. product exports to China – soybeans, corn, cotton, and beef and beef products – reveals U.S. market share for each product remained largely constant in 2022 relative to 2021, with the exception of cotton.
- In 2022, the U.S. had 32 percent of China’s $61.2 billion soybean market – compared to 33 percent of its $53.6 billion 2021 market.
- In 2022, the U.S. had 72 percent of China’s $7.1 billion corn market, compared to 70 percent of its $8.0 billion 2021 market.
- The United States captured a significantly larger share of China’s larger 2022 cotton market. In 2022, the U.S. had 59 percent of the $5.2 billion market, compared to 39 percent of its $4.1 billion 2021 market.
- Rounding out the top four, in 2022, the United States had 7 percent of China’s $18 billion market for beef and beef products, compared to 6 percent of its $12.6 billion market in 2021.
Overall, with some notable exceptions, U.S. improvements to market share in the Chinese market remained relatively flat, despite an overall growing market.
Conclusion
Despite big numbers, 2022 was a mixed bag for U.S. agricultural exports. Exports by value surged but so did imports. A strong dollar hurt export volumes and supported those increased import numbers. U.S. exports remain concentrated in a handful of markets and with a trade agenda that doesn’t include improved market access that’s unlikely to change. Though U.S. market share was only explored in China, the results were uninspiring as the large U.S. market share remained relatively stagnant in 2022, despite growing markets.
Veronica Nigh is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.