The U.S. cattle herd is known to cycle through periods of expansion and contraction about every 10 years. Inflated feed prices from 2007 through 2013 contributed to one of those contraction phases, with beef-cow numbers decreasing into 2014. Depressed supplies translate into increased prices, motivating producers to expand.
Currently there are about 7 percent more beef cows in the United States than in 2014. This past January showed signs the expansion of the beef herd was leveling off; recent reports suggest that appears to remain the case.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Cattle Inventory” report pegs the total number of cattle and calves as of July 1 at 103 million head, just slightly more than the previous July’s inventory of 102.9 million head – and in line with pre-report expectations. All cows and heifers that have calved total 41.4 million head, just 0.5 percent less than the previous July. That trend is driven by 1 percent fewer beef cows at 32.1 million head. Milk cows at 9.35 million head are about 0.5 percent greater than the previous July.
Beef-replacement heifers, at 4.40 million head, and milk-replacement heifers, at 4.10 million head, remain essentially unchanged from 2019. The category of other heifers weighing more than 500 pounds has increased 1 percent compared to expectations of 3.2 percent. That suggests producers are not really expanding their herds but also may not be cutting back as much as anticipated.
For the same weight category, steers are 2 percent more and bulls are even with the previous July. The number of calves less than 500 pounds, at 28 million head, has decreased slightly. With somewhat fewer cows and heifers calved, the USDA has decreased its January estimate of the 2020 calf crop to 35.8 million head. That means it’s now 1 percent less than the 2019 level, which is consistent with pre-report expectations. That may help hold steady the number of animals on feed and beef production for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.
The USDA’s “Cattle on Feed” report for July indicates 11.4 million head on feed or just 0.4 percent less than July 2019 – consistent with expectations that it would be on par. In June feedlots placed 2 percent more cattle than a year ago and marketed 1 percent more animals. Each of those numbers was within the expected ranges but somewhat less than range midpoints.
The slightly fewer number of cattle on feed reflects 1.5 percent fewer heifers and 0.3 percent more steers than a year ago. Even so heifers still comprise more than 38 percent of the cattle currently in feedlots, as compared to only 31 percent to 33 percent during much of the previous expansion. That’s additional evidence the breeding herd is leveling off or at least not expanding.
Given the inventory and cattle-on-feed numbers, beef production is anticipated to be no more than 1 percent more in 2020 than the previous year – and then decrease 2 percent next year. In terms of domestic demand, per capita beef consumption is expected to remain at about 58 pounds per person in 2020 and decrease to 56 pounds per person in 2021.
Meanwhile given limitations due to packer closures, exports have taken a hit this year at 2.5 percent less but are expected to rebound 6 percent in 2021. U.S. trade agreements with China, Mexico and Canada during the past year should help to bolster exports, provided containment of the coronavirus limits packer closures and adverse effects on economic growth.
All things considered prices for the next four quarters are likely to follow similar seasonal patterns as in prior years, albeit at reduced levels. Slaughter-steer prices are forecast to average about $99 per hundredweight for third-quarter 2020 and about $110 per hundredweight for fourth-quarter 2020. They’re forecast to average $114 per hundredweight for first-quarter 2021 and $101 per hundredweight for second-quarter 2021.
For 600- to 700-pound feeder steers, prices are forecast to average about $146 per hundredweight for third-quarter 2020 and about $148 per hundredweight for fourth-quarter 2020. They’re forecast to average $141 per hundredweight for first-quarter 2021 and $137 per hundredweight for second-quarter 2021.
The major factors that could result in notably reduced prices are uncertainties surrounding trade and the coronavirus. If the virus continues to have negative effects on economic growth, it could depress both domestic and export beef demand. That would put further downward pressure on prices.
