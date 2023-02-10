The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Jan. 1 cattle-inventory report places the total number of cattle and calves at 89.3 million head. That’s consistent with trade expectations for a 3 percent decline from a year ago as the industry continues into a fourth-consecutive year of contraction within the cattle cycle. That’s approaching inventory lows last seen in 2014 and 2015 at the start of the current cycle, when producers began rebuilding following the drought in 2012.
The report mostly confirms anticipated effects of current drought conditions. With limited availability of pasture and hay, further contraction seems likely. As expected, all cows and heifers that have calved total 38.3 million head. That’s also almost 3 percent less than the previous year, reflecting 4 percent fewer beef cows at 28.9 million head and just a slight uptick in milk cows at 9.4 million head. That’s the smallest beef-cow inventory since 1962.
As further evidence of continued contraction, beef replacement heifers have decreased about 6 percent from a year ago, compared to an average pre-report estimate of 3 percent less. Dairy replacement heifers have decreased 2 percent and other heifers have decreased 3 percent. Overall the inventory of all heifers weighing 500 pounds or more has decreased about 4 percent, compared to expectations for just a 2 percent decline. Steers weighing 500 pounds and more have decreased 3 percent and bulls weighing 500 pounds and more have decreased 4 percent. The number of calves smaller than 500 pounds has decreased about 3 percent.
With about 3 percent fewer cows and heifers calved, the USDA has decreased the July estimate of the 2022 calf crop to 34.5 million head. It’s now 2 percent less than the 2021 level, which should help limit the number of animals on-feed and beef production in 2023 and 2024.
The USDA’s most recent Cattle on Feed report indicates more than 11.7 million head on-feed or just about 3 percent less than on Jan. 1 of the previous year. This past December feedlots also placed 1.8 million cattle on-feed or about 8 percent less than a year earlier, and marketed 1.74 million or about 6 percent less.
The mix of steers and heifers indicates that, compared to a year-ago, more heifers are being sent to the feedlots instead of staying on the farm for breeding stock. Steers on-feed have decreased about 4.5 percent while heifers have decreased only 0.5 percent from a year ago. Heifers now comprise 39.8 percent of animals in feedlots or 1 percent more than a year ago, compared to only 31 percent to 33 percent during much of the previous expansion. That’s additional evidence that producers have no plans to expand the brood-cow herd.
In light of smaller inventory and cattle-on-feed numbers, beef production is anticipated to be 6.5 percent less in 2023 than the previous year. Reduced availability of beef is expected to constrain U.S. per capita beef consumption to about 56.3 pounds per person in 2023, compared to more than 59 pounds in 2022; that’s about 5 percent less. Meanwhile exports are projected to be 13 percent less this year, which also reflects reduced anticipated beef production and strong beef exports in recent years.
All things considered, prices in 2023 are likely to exceed those of the past couple of years. Current conditions are bringing about speculation on the possibility of exceeding record prices last set in fourth-quarter 2014. That seems feasible for fat cattle, which are already trading at about $156 per hundredweight or about $9 per hundredweight more than in first-quarter 2014.
Quarterly prices for slaughter steers are forecast to average about $157.39 per hundredweight, $160.81 per hundredweight, $161.81 per hundredweight and $166.40 per hundredweight. The forecast assumes smaller quarterly price growth than in 2014, because a longer transition into herd expansion is anticipated due to the lack of potential replacement heifers; uncertainty about inflation and interest rates; and competition from pork, poultry and imported beef.
Feeder prices also may spike to more than 2014 record levels once producers shift to retaining heifers for herd rebuilding, thereby limiting placements in feedlots. But herd rebuilding is anticipated to be delayed compared to 2014. With the expectation that herd rebuilding is well more than a year off, and given that 600- to 700-pound feeders are currently trading at about $191 per hundredweight – surpassing records that averaged about $257 per hundredweight and ranged to as much as the $270s in fourth-quarter 2014 – we’ll likely need to wait for another year or maybe two.
And 600- to 700-pound feeder steers are forecast to average about $191.78 per hundredweight in the first quarter and then increase to $205.00 per hundredweight and $220.85 per hundredweight in the second and third quarters, to reach $222.71 per hundredweight in the fourth quarter. Of course if improved weather, and forage and hay prospects, lead producers to retain more heifers earlier instead of sending them to feedlots, increased prices may be realized even sooner.
Jason Franken is an agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team. Visit farmdoc.illinois.edu for more information.