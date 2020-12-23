Cattle-on-feed numbers decline

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest Cattle on Feed report, released Dec. 18, shows the number of animals on feed as of Dec. 1 is even with the previous year. The report provides monthly estimates of the number of cattle being fed for slaughter. For the report USDA surveys feedlots of 1,000 head or more because they represent 85 percent of all fed cattle. Cattle feeders provide data on inventory, placements, marketings and other disappearance.
The November Cattle on Feed report showed a total inventory of 12.036 million head for the United States as of Dec. 1, an increase from the same time in 2019 and from the previous month. The lack of a year-over-year change is right in line with analyst expectations of feedlot inventories holding steady relative to the previous year. Typically December continues the fall buildup of animals after September reductions, and it looks as if we are seeing this seasonality play out. After strong impacts from the pandemic in April and May, the number of cattle on feed has largely followed seasonal patterns. But since August they’ve been running at more than recent-year levels. The current Cattle on Feed report marks a change in that pattern.
As usual Texas, Kansas and Nebraska led the way in total fed-cattle numbers, accounting for more than 7.9 million head or about 66 percent of the total on-feed inventory in the country. Texas ended its year-over-year gain, decreasing 1 percent relative to 2019. Kansas and Nebraska posted moderate gains, adding 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
Total inventories are an important component of the report, but other key factors include placements – new animals being placed on feed – and marketings – animals being taken off feed and sold for slaughter. Coming in at 8.9 percent less than 2019, placements in November came in at less than the average analyst expectation of an 8.2 percent decrease. The relatively wide range of forecasts for placements – about 10 percent -- highlights the uncertainty that can exist in forecasting this specific variable.
Imports of feeder cattle from Mexico have been sluggish, driving some of this pullback in placements. After recovering from declines in April and May at the height of the pandemic, placements had been running ahead of year-ago levels – until October when they decreased by 270 million animals. Placements in November clocked in at 1.906 million head, 187,000 head less than a year ago and continuing the previous-month year-over-year declines. With the decline in placements and overall cattle on feed numbers decreasing, feedlots may be mostly current. Two consecutive months of declining placements are setting the scene for reduced fed-cattle supplies and likely increased prices in the April-May timeframe. Reduced placements may continue as long as cost of feeding remains elevated and feeders try to keep animals off feed to an extent.
Marketings came in at 1.782 million head, or 1.7 percent less than the previous year. That’s slightly more than analyst expectations of 2.1 percent less than year-ago levels, with November experiencing reduced marketings even with the same number of slaughter days as a year ago.
Summary
The December Cattle on Feed report is considered relatively neutral to bullish. A 9 percent decline in placements is bullish for future supplies of fed cattle, but the industry expected a decline to a decent degree. The overall supply of cattle on feed is almost exactly in line with December 2019, and the number of animals marketed throughout November is less than a year ago.
Looking forward the big question is the level of resurgence in COVID-19 cases throughout the winter. We have already had several reports of packing plants closing due to outbreaks, but so far we haven’t seen the significant price movements that would indicate a serious concern about supply. That could also be partly due to the meat pipeline having its needs met for now, with additional winter closures of restaurants potentially further reducing demand in that sector. After we clear the winter the current report indicates we should be looking at tighter market-ready cattle supplies in the late spring, a possibility supported by the April live-cattle futures contract at more than $118 per hundredweight Dec. 16-17.
Michael Nepveux is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.