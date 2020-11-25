The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Nov. 20 “Cattle on Feed” shows the number of animals on feed as of Nov. 1 is more than it was this time the previous year. The report provides monthly estimates of the number of cattle being fed for slaughter. For the report USDA surveys feedlots of 1,000 head or more, representing 85 percent of all fed cattle. Cattle feeders provide data on inventory, placements, marketings and other disappearance.
The report showed a total inventory of 11.973 million head for the United States as of Nov. 1, an increase from 2019 and from the previous month. The 1.3 percent year-over-year increase is slightly less than analyst expectations of an average increase of 1.8 percent in feedlot inventories, but still within the expected range. Large monthly carryover inventories helped to offset the drop in placements. They increased cattle on feed to 157,000 head more than the previous year, making this the most November inventory since the series began in 1996. Typically November continues the fall buildup of animals after September reduced numbers, and it looks as if we are seeing that seasonality play out. After strong impacts from the pandemic in April and May, the number of cattle on feed has largely followed seasonal patterns. But since August has been running at more than recent-year levels.
As usual Texas, Kansas and Nebraska led the way in total fed-cattle numbers, accounting for more than 7.8 million head or about 65 percent of the total on-feed inventory in the country. Texas continued to gain year-over-year, adding 1 percent relative to 2019. Kansas and Nebraska saw moderately greater gains, adding 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
Total inventories are an important component of the report. But other key factors include placements – new animals being placed on feed – and marketings – animals being taken off feed and sold for slaughter. Coming in at 11 percent less than 2019, placements in October decreased to less than the average analyst expectation of an 8.9 percent decrease. The placement number was at the smaller end of the range of expectations, coming in at slightly more than the minimum forecast of a 12.7 percent decrease. The relatively wide range of forecasts for placements – about 8 percent – highlights the uncertainty that can exist in forecasting that specific variable. Normal indicators such as feeder-cattle imports from Mexico and auction volumes send mixed signals.
A large driver of the pullback in placements is the fact that October 2019 placements were the greatest in almost a decade. Placements have been running ahead of year-ago levels since they recovered after declines in April and May at the height of the pandemic. In October, historically the peak month for placements, placements clocked in at 2.192 million head. That bucks normal trends and comes in at less than September’s placements of 2.227 million head. Marketings came in at 0.1 percent less than the previous year. That’s slightly less than analyst expectations of 0.2 percent more than year-ago levels, but well within the expected range and not a surprise. The 1.873 million head that were marketed in October is about even with 2019 levels even though October 2020 had one less slaughter day for the month.
Summary
The November Cattle on Feed report is considered relatively neutral to bullish. An 11 percent decline in placements is bullish for future supplies of fed cattle but that was widely expected by the industry. The overall supply of cattle on feed increased moderately through 2019, and the number of animals marketed throughout October is even with a year ago. Looking forward the big question mark for future reports is the level of resurgence in COVID-19 cases throughout the winter. The packing industry should have grown better at managing the challenge after the crash course in the spring, but whether or not plants need to be closed is still a risk – albeit hopefully a lesser one.