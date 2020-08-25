The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest Cattle on Feed report, released Aug. 21, shows the number of animals on feed has moderately increased from 2019. The report provides monthly estimates of the number of cattle being fed for slaughter. For the report the USDA surveys feedlots of 1,000 head or more because they represent 85 percent of all fed cattle. Cattle feeders provide data on inventory, placements, marketings and other disappearance.
The report showed a total inventory of 11.284 million head for the United States as of Aug. 1. That 1.5 percent year-over-year increase is slightly more than analyst expectations of an average increase of 0.7 percent in feedlot inventories. Smaller marketings and large placements increased cattle on feed by 172,000 head during the past year. That cattle on feed number is the greatest ever posted for August since the dataset began in 1996.
As usual Texas, Kansas and Nebraska lead the way in total fed-cattle numbers, accounting for nearly 7.6 million head or about 64 percent of the total on-feed inventory in the country. Texas continued to gain year-over-year, adding 6 percent relative to 2019. Kansas also had a gain, adding 2 percent during 2019. Nebraska reported a 3 percent increase.
Total inventories are an important component of the report but other key factors include placements – new animals being placed on feed – and marketings – animals being taken off feed and sold for slaughter. Coming in at 11 percent more than 2019, placements in July far exceeded both the average analyst expectation of a 6 percent increase as well as the maximum analyst expectation of an 8.7 percent increase. The relatively wide range of forecasts for placements – 7 percent – somewhat highlights the uncertainty that still exists in the market concerning the full impacts of COVID-19. Placements clocked in at 1.893 million head in July. Marketings largely fell within the predicted range at 1.990 million head, a small increase from year-ago levels.
Placements increased across almost all weight categories. There was a slight decline in placements in the two categories that are more than 900 pounds, which tells us we continue to work through the backlog of heavier animals resulting from the COVID-19-induced labor issues at processing facilities in early summer. July marked a month of progress for moving some of those heavier cattle off pasture and onto feed, particularly in the Southern Plains. But as Figure 4 shows us, we are still seeing extreme numbers of estimated animals on feed for more than 120 days.
Summary
Overall with plenty of animals in the pipeline for processing in the future, the August Cattle on Feed report is considered relatively bearish. But the impacts of the processing disruptions in the early days of the pandemic are still reverberating, contributing to market uncertainty. Though it will still be a little while before the feedlot sector is current, there’s a slight decline in the backlog from this past month.