In recent months there have been many conversations about how cattle are and should be marketed in the United States. Some discussion has focused on the optimal level of cattle transactions through certain marketing channels in order to facilitate greater price discovery. In order to more fully understand those conversations and their implications, it’s helpful to take a step back to look at how cattle are currently marketed in this country as well as the implications of mandating how private companies make business decisions.
Transaction types have changed
There are a variety of market transactions through which cattle are marketed in the United States. Thankfully due to Livestock Mandatory Reporting we have the data to be able to understand how those animals change hands and how those methods have evolved through time. There are four primary transaction types reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through Livestock Mandatory Reporting.
Negotiated purchases, often referred to as the “spot” or “cash” market, are where the price is determined through buyer and seller interaction the day of sale. Forward-contract purchases are an agreement for the purchase of cattle executed in advance of slaughter, where the base price is established. Negotiated grid is where the base price is negotiated between buyer and seller, and is known at the time the agreement is made. The final net price is determined by applying a series of premiums and discounts based on carcass performance after slaughter. Formula purchase is the advance commitment of cattle for slaughter by any means other than negotiated, negotiated grid or forward contract. Formula pricing uses a pricing mechanism in which the price is often not known until a future date.
During the past 15 years we have seen a dramatic shift in the way cattle are marketed. In the mid-2000s 50 percent to 60 percent of cattle sold were through the negotiated market. But that method of marketing fed cattle has declined and been replaced by formula transactions. We have seen the negotiated market decrease from 50 percent to 60 percent of transactions to about 20 percent. At the same time we have seen formula transactions increase from about 30 percent to 60 percent to 70 percent of transactions. During that same period we have seen a slight decline in negotiated grid transactions and a fluctuating volume of forward-contract transactions.
Live marketing gives way to dressed
Cattle can also be marketed on a live or dressed-carcass basis. During the previous 10 years we have seen a moderate shift even further away from live marketing to dressed marketing. In 2010 about 60 percent of fed-cattle transactions were on a dressed basis while about 40 percent of transactions were on a live basis. This past year the percentage of dressed transactions had increased to 75 percent and the percentage of transactions on a live basis had declined to 25 percent.
There’s also significant variation in the types of transactions within each of those marketing channels. Live-cattle transactions have traditionally been dominated by negotiated trade – accounting for more than 60 percent of transactions – and to some extent formula transactions. Those two are followed by forward-contract transactions, while negotiated grid has maintained a miniscule share of the trade. Dressed marketing is dominated by formula transactions. Given the large share of cattle that are sold on a dressed basis, and the fact that dressed cattle are mostly sold through formula pricing, the end result is reflected in Figure 1. Formula comprises the majority of transactions for all cattle. One interesting development is the sharp increase in negotiated-grid transactions at the expense of formula contracts. From January through April 2020, the share of negotiated-grid transactions for dressed-cattle marketings averaged about 4 percent of the total. During the most recent two weeks for which we have data, that share increased to 24 percent and 23 percent of the total.
Transactions reflect regional differences
It’s important to understand that types of transactions vary by market regionally. Negotiated trade is more common in certain states such as Nebraska, which has seen its negotiated percentage range from 30 percent to 60 percent in recent years. Other states typically have very little negotiated trade. In Texas and Oklahoma, for example, negotiated trade accounts for only 5 percent to 8 percent of cattle transactions. Those discrepancies between regions contrast with the national picture, where we see negotiated trade at about 20 percent to 23 percent.
Producers should be free to choose
To maintain producer freedom to enter into progressive value-added cattle-pricing arrangements and contracts, American Farm Bureau Federation delegates oppose a mandatory minimum for negotiated cattle slaughter. There can be no doubt that mandates on negotiated cash trade ultimately limit the use of alternative marketing agreements. While more negotiated trade would further bolster price discovery, a minimum negotiated trade threshold means the federal government must monitor and maintain the minimum, inviting further government intrusion into the industry. Furthermore additional regulation likely won’t solve the problems it’s purported to solve and could potentially result in negative consequences for the industry.
We support rights of producers and packers to enter into formula pricing, grid pricing and other marketing arrangements and contract relationships. A key point to remember when discussing the optimal level of negotiated transactions is that price discovery is not the same as price determination. While enhanced price discovery is a good thing, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will result in better prices, as many proponents of minimum thresholds contend. It’s critical to note that the black-swan event that is the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our country’s economy is an unprecedented exogenous shock to the overall food system and supply chain. No amount of negotiated trade would provide relief from supply-chain challenges of that magnitude.
The abundant research by academic faculty at various land-grant institutions on the costs and benefits of alternative marketing agreements and the impacts of mandatory minimum negotiated trading volumes show that limiting the use of alternative marketing agreements by the beef industry will decrease efficiency, increase processing and marketing costs and could potentially reduce beef-product quality. One of the most comprehensive research undertakings was the USDA Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration RTI Livestock and Meat Marketing Study. The six-volume peer-reviewed report, which represents the work of 30 researchers and nearly three years of effort, indicates there are almost no benefits to a mandatory minimum level of negotiated transactions. According to the study a mandatory minimum level of negotiated transactions could create considerable costs due to lost efficiency and product quality, costs largely borne by cow-calf producers and consumers. In addition a recent white paper by Colorado State University indicates a mandatory policy of 50 percent minimum negotiated cash transactions would result in a $2.5 billion loss to the industry in the first year, and an overall loss of $16 billion across 10 years.
Summary
There are many conversations happening in the countryside about how cattle are marketed in the United States. Many of those conversations have focused on establishing a minimum threshold for certain types of cattle transactions. We can and should promote a more-robust price-discovery system, but not at the expense of producer ability to utilize value-based, consumer-driven marketing arrangements. American Farm Bureau Federation’s producer members realize that producers, not the federal government, know the best course of action for their individual operations and that there is no easy one-size-fits-all solution.