Continued cowherd contraction confirmed

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s July cattle-inventory report confirms the general sentiment that the cattle cycle remains in a contractionary phase, with most statistics coming in close to pre-report expectations
Total inventory as of July 1 is estimated at 98.8 million head, a decrease of 2 percent from a year ago, making this the fourth-consecutive year of decline. All cows and heifers that have calved total 39.8 million head, also almost 2 percent less than the previous year. That reflects 2.4 percent fewer beef cows at 30.4 million head and 0.5 percent fewer milk cows at 9.45 million head.
The report indicates the smallest-level mid-year inventory of cattle overall since 2015, and of beef cows in particular since 2014. That’s when producers were still rebuilding following the drought in 2012.
As further evidence of continued contraction, beef and dairy replacement heifers have decreased about 3.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, relative to the previous year. Other heifers have decreased 1.3 percent. Overall, the inventory of all heifers weighing 500 pounds or more has decreased almost 2 percent. Within that weight class, steers have decreased 1.4 percent and bulls are even with the previous year. The number of calves at less than 500 pounds has decreased about 2.5 percent.
With about 2 percent fewer cows and heifers calved, the 2022 calf crop at 34.6 million head is 1.4 percent less than the 2021 level. That should help stabilize the number of animals on feed and beef production in 2022 and 2023.
The USDA’s most recent “Cattle on Feed” report indicates feedlots placed 1.63 million head on feed and marketed 2.06 million this past June. That’s about 2 percent fewer placements and 2 percent more marketings than in the prior June. It brings the July 1 total number of cattle on feed to 11.3 million, or just about 0.4 percent more than the previous July. The mix of steers and heifers indicates that, compared to a year ago, more heifers are being sent to the feedlots instead of staying on farm for breeding stock.
Total cattle on feed have increased 0.4 percent but steers on feed have decreased about 1 percent. Heifers have increased 2.9 percent from the previous year. Looking at it another way, heifers comprise about 39 percent of the cattle in feedlots – as compared to only 31 percent to 33 percent during much of the previous expansion. That’s consistent with the reduction in replacement heifers and reflects producer disinterest in expanding the breeding herd.
Taking into account the inventory and cattle-on-feed numbers, beef production is anticipated to be just 0.1 percent less in 2022 than the previous year – and then decrease another 4 percent in 2023. Despite that projection, beef production year-to-date is 1.6 percent more than at this time the previous year. There were 2.54 billion pounds produced in June, the most on record for the month, so beef production remains good currently with continued herd liquidation.
Inflated rates of production have helped replenish cold stocks of beef, which as of June 30 had decreased 2 percent from a month earlier and increased 29 percent from 2021 when COVID limited availability of slaughter workers. In terms of domestic demand, per capita beef consumption is expected to decrease slightly to 58.8 pounds per person in 2022, and then decrease another 6.5 percent to 55 pounds per person in 2023. Meanwhile exports are projected to increase 14.7 percent in 2022, and then decrease 24.5 percent in 2023. Those projections account for anticipated decreases in beef production and reflect some continuation of 2021’s sharp annual growth in exports into 2022. Projected exports for 2023 remain strong, at almost 1 percent greater than in 2020.
All things considered, prices are likely to increase during the next four quarters.
Quarterly prices for slaughter steers are forecast to average:
• $136.69 per hundredweight for third-quarter 2022
• $143.41 per hundredweight for fourth-quarter 2022
• $152.47 per hundredweight for first-quarter 2023
• $154.66 per hundredweight for second-quarter 2023
For 600-700-pound feeder steers, prices are forecast to average:
• $185.76 per hundredweight for third-quarter 2022
• $186.94 per hundredweight for fourth-quarter 2022
• $197.25 per hundredweight for first-quarter 2023
• $201.02 per hundredweight for second-quarter 2023
Those projections reflect tighter supplies and anticipated pullbacks in domestic consumption and export demand. But if domestic demand holds and exports increase then greater prices may be realized.
Conversely a number of uncertainties – such as any continued challenges with COVID; possibilities of further inflation and economic downturn; and ongoing issues with Russia, Ukraine and China – could hinder demand and disrupt trade. In that case reduced prices may result. Furthermore variability in feed prices may affect the spread between live- and feeder-cattle prices.
Jason Franken is an agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team. Visit farmdoc.illinois.edu for more information.