The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest “Cattle on Feed” report, released March 20, shows the number of animals on feed to be essentially unchanged from 2019. The report provides monthly estimates of the number of cattle being fed for slaughter. For the report USDA surveys feedlots of 1,000 head or more; that represents 85 percent of all fed cattle. Cattle feeders provide data on inventory, placements, marketings and other disappearance.
The report showed a total inventory of 11.806 million head as of March 1 for the United States. The lack of change year-over-year is right in line with analyst expectations of an average increase of 0.2 percent in feedlot inventories.
As usual Texas, Kansas and Nebraska lead the way in total fed-cattle numbers, accounting for more than 7.8 million head or about 66 percent of the total on-feed inventory in the country. Texas continued to gain year-over-year, adding 6 percent relative to 2019. Kansas also saw a gain, adding 4 percent as compared to 2019 but Nebraska reported a 5 percent decline.
Total inventories are an important component of the report. But other key factors include placements – new animals being placed on feed – and marketings – animals being taken off feed and sold for slaughter. Cattle feeders aggressively marketed fed cattle in February, increasing marketings by 5.5 percent to 1.775 million head, almost matching the average analyst expectation of a 5.6 percent increase. The last quarter of 2019 offered decent opportunities for hedging, and some of February’s aggressive marketing may have been hedged cattle. The aggressive marketing could continue into March, particularly with whatever remaining cattle have already been hedged.
In terms of placements during February, analysts predicted a sharp decrease of 7.6 percent from February 2019. But there was a great degree of uncertainty in analyst expectations for the placement number, resulting in a relatively large range of an 11 percent decrease to a 2.9 percent decrease. Placements in February totaled 1.711 million head, 7.9 percent less than 2019 levels and even less than analyst predictions. The drastic decline in placements is most likely tied to the current market uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the drastic declines in fed-cattle cash prices and futures.
With the late-summer and early-fall live futures contracts showing fed cattle at less than breakeven for cattle currently being placed, placements in the next Cattle on Feed report may be somewhat dampened as well. Continuing a recent trend of contraction in the overall cattle herd, the decrease in placements will flow through the system. That will decrease the availability of animals for slaughter later in the year.
Cattle-feeding returns affected by COVID
The uncertainty introduced by COVID-19 has put the brakes on fed-cattle prices and reduced profitability for animals that hadn’t been hedged during a more-favorable price environment. Increased pressure on feeder-cattle prices could offer some respite, but these are still difficult times. Throughout 2019 monthly returns averaged about $9.50 per animal. Typically estimated cattle-feeding returns are greatly variable and 2019 was no exception, ranging from $181 in December to $-153 in September.
Those estimates are not actual returns but rather a barometer of the general health of the cattle-feeding industry. They are calculated using cash prices – no hedging is assumed. They are compiled by the Livestock Marketing Information Center utilizing cash prices and a range of assumptions. During the previous five years annual estimated returns averaged -$12.50. This year of 2020 started with relatively healthy profitability, averaging $150 in the month of January. February profitability was expected to decline somewhat from January even before the impacts of COVID-19, but was still expected to be relatively healthy. Some forecasts put February returns at more than $140 per animal. But ultimately after fed prices decreased significantly, February returns decreased to $85 per animal. Looking forward to the summer, with the August live-cattle contract sitting at less than $90 and break-even levels well more than that, we can expect negative returns this summer.
Summary
Overall the Cattle on Feed report for March is considered relatively neutral, but the reduced placement number will depress production later in the year. The elephant in the room is the impact of COVID-19 and the extreme uncertainty the virus has injected into all aspects of our lives. The tightness of animal numbers and the decline of placements could potentially mean that when things return to normal later in the year, cattle prices could be moving into more-bullish territory. But the impacts of the virus are incredibly difficult to understand at this point in an environment with so much uncertainty. Time will tell what the impact is on the livestock supply chain, with many in the country sequestered in their homes and stockpiling goods. We will likely see a shift from food-away-from-home spending to food-at-home spending, and certainly a short-term demand surge at the retail level as a result of stockpiling. How those events ripple through the supply chain will be more difficult to predict.