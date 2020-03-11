Following a record-breaking performance in 2019, U.S. pork exports maintained a torrid pace in January. That’s according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. January beef exports were also more year-over-year, though exports of U.S. lamb trended less.
January pork exports cooled slightly from the volume and value records established in December 2019, but still far exceeded year-ago levels. The January export volume of 273,603 metric tons was an increase of 36 percent year-over-year and the second-best on record. Export value of $738.7 million, an increase of 50 percent, was also the second-best on record.
Export value per head slaughtered was $62.53, an increase of 40 percent from a year ago. Exports accounted for 29.8 percent of total pork production and 27.4 percent for muscle cuts only. That was a substantial increase from the previous January’s percentages of 23.6 percent of total pork production and 20.3 percent for muscle cuts only.
Beef exports posted more-modest growth in January, increasing 2.5 percent from a year ago in volume at 107,374 metric tons and 5 percent in value at $672.7 million. But beef muscle-cut exports were the best ever for the month of January at 81,342 metric tons, an increase of 4 percent from a year ago. Muscle-cut value increased 5 percent to $589.2 million. Export value per head of fed slaughter was $302.93, an increase of 3 percent from a year ago. Exports accounted for 13.1 percent of total beef production, a slight decrease from a year ago, and 10.6 percent for muscle cuts only – steady with January 2019.
Release of the January export data comes as the coronavirus is dominating news headlines, including those related to global trade. The virus has had an impact on red-meat exports, which will likely be more evident in February and March data. But a number of supply and demand fundamentals and market-access improvements have underpinned continued strong export volumes.
The first quarantine actions in China were taken in late January and the calendar had turned to February before coronavirus became a major health concern in countries such as South Korea and Japan. But despite logistical challenges, a severe decline in tourism and a notable impact on sit-down dining, overall demand for red meat in those markets is quite resilient. Retail meat sales have remained strong. Both retailers and restaurateurs are utilizing e-commerce and delivery services at unprecedented levels. While it’s definitely a challenging situation, the Asian food industry is adapting to those conditions and finding creative ways to accommodate consumers.
Pork exports head to Asia at fast pace
Pork exports to China and Hong Kong continued on a blistering pace in January. They eased somewhat from the record volume reached in December but still increased 263 percent from a year ago – to 97,002 metric tons – and climbed 361 percent in value to $245.3 million. The year-over-year increase was even more astonishing for pork muscle cuts, which increased 814 percent to 76,281 metric tons, valued at $194.7 million – and increase of 1,297 percent. January exports included a significant share of carcasses – boxed primals – that totaled 35,358 metric tons, an increase from zero the previous year. Exports of bone-in hams and shoulders were 7,750 metric tons, an increase of 569 percent.
Mexico imports more U.S. pork
Exports to Mexico, which were hampered by retaliatory duties in the first five months of 2019, increased 6 percent from a year ago in volume at 70,460 metric tons. They increased an impressive 40 percent in value to $134.7 million. Chilled bone-in ham and shoulder cuts remained the largest category for Mexico, totaling 42,542 metric tons. That was an 11 percent increase from the previous year and accounted for 75 percent of the chilled-frozen-cut volume. Unit export values for pork cuts exported to Mexico increased 36 percent from the previous January.
The January data really underscore the difficult situation U.S. pork was facing in Mexico a year ago. Exporters kept much of the volume moving, but the U.S. industry absorbed most of the 20 percent duty in the form of reduced prices. With duty-free access restored and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement moving toward implementation, we look forward to a continued rebound in Mexico’s demand for U.S. pork.
Japan pork shipments mostly increase
January shipments to Japan, the perennial value leader for U.S. pork exports, decreased 4 percent from a year ago in volume at 31,578 metric tons and were 2 percent less in value at $132.6 million. But Japanese import data paint a brighter picture, showing imports of chilled U.S. pork increased 13 percent to 17,890 metric tons. Imports of ground-seasoned pork were record-large at 12,944 metric tons, an increase of 95 percent, illustrating the importance of a restored level tariff playing field. The U.S. Meat Export Federation projects increases to Japan in 2020, due in part to tariff relief provided in the new U.S.-Japan trade agreement. The next round of tariff reductions will come April 1, when the Japanese fiscal year begins.
Oceania pork imports continue to increase
Exports to Oceania, which were record-large in 2019, continued to climb in January, reaching 11,961 metric tons – an increase of 29 percent year-over-year. They were valued at $38.5 million, an increase of 55 percent. Exports to Australia set a new record in January, reaching 10,723 metric tons – an increase of 29 percent. They were valued at $34.1 million – an increase of 53 percent. Australia and New Zealand are key markets for hams and other muscle cuts used for further processing, and value-added U.S. processed products are also rapidly gaining popularity.
Canada pork imports improving
Pork exports to Canada were 18,767 metric tons in January, an increase of 16 percent from year ago, while value increased 14 percent to $66.2 million. Canada’s pork exports to China resumed in November after a five-month suspension. So tighter domestic supplies should translate to expanded opportunities for U.S. pork again in 2020.
Vietnam takes in more pork
Exports to Vietnam, where domestic production has been heavily impacted by African swine fever, increased 137 percent from a year ago to 1,105 metric tons. They were valued at $2.1 million, an increase of 23 percent. Vietnam’s demand for U.S. pork-variety meat increased significantly in the second half of 2019. That trend continued, with variety-meat exports accounting for 44 percent or 490 metric tons of the January volume.
Taiwan, Mexico lead beef-export growth
The value of U.S. beef exports to Taiwan was a record for the seventh-consecutive year in 2019 and exports are off to a great start in 2020. January exports to Taiwan increased 24 percent from a year ago to 5,226 metric tons, valued at $43.5 million – an increase of 18 percent. The United States dominates Taiwan’s chilled-beef export market, capturing 75 percent market share in 2019 and 83 percent in January 2020.
The Taiwanese market is a remarkable success story for U.S. beef, especially for a country with fewer than 25 million residents. U.S. beef has an ever-widening footprint in Taiwan that goes way beyond expensive dining and retail. By introducing a wider range of cuts, the U.S. industry as well as its importers and customers are finding new ways to capitalize on growing demand in Taiwan. That includes new retail packaging and merchandising techniques, making U.S. beef available to more and more consumers.
January beef shipments to Mexico increased 4 percent from a year ago to 21,992 metric tons; value increased 15 percent to $117.2 million. Mexico is the largest destination for beef variety-meat exports, which increased 9 percent to 9,438 metric tons. They were valued at $26.7 million, an increase of 14 percent.
Coming off a record year in 2019, exports to South Korea remained strong in January. Volume decreased slightly from a year ago at 17,794 metric tons – a decrease of 1 percent. Value decreased 3 percent to $130.6 million. But U.S. beef continues to capture greater market share in Korea. The outlook remains positive for export growth in 2020, despite Korea’s current economic challenges.
Beef exports to leading-market Japan, which are also benefiting from reduced tariff rates this year, declined 3 percent from a year ago in January – to 25,205 metric tons valued at $158.1 million. The value is a decrease of 5 percent. On a more positive note, import data show chilled-beef volume to Japan increased 14 percent to 10,686 metric tons. The tariff rate for U.S. beef muscle cuts decreased from 38.5 percent to 26.6 percent as of Jan. 1. It will decline to 25.8 percent as of April 1, the same rates imposed on major competitors in Japan.
January offers more positives
Exports to the Middle East increased 16 percent to 6,464 metric tons. They were valued at $17 million, a 12 percent increase. Variety-meat exports to Egypt of primarily livers comprise most of the U.S. export volume to the region. But January results were also bolstered by larger muscle-cut exports to Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Led by steady growth in the Dominican Republic and a large increase in the Bahamas, exports to the Caribbean increased 3 percent from a year ago to 2,212 metric tons. Value increased 15 percent to $16.3 million.
Beef exports to China continue to develop, with January volume reaching 876 metric tons for an increase of 7 percent year-over-year. They were valued at $6.5 million, an increase of 4 percent. But the market-access gains included in the U.S.-China “Phase One” agreement have not yet been implemented. The agreement will significantly expand the percentage of U.S. beef eligible for export to China. It holds outstanding potential for the U.S. industry.
January lamb exports decrease
January exports of U.S. lamb decreased 31 percent from a year ago to 959 metric tons. But value declined only slightly to $2.1 million, a decrease of 1 percent. Lamb muscle cuts commanded better prices. January muscle-cut exports decreased 12 percent from a year ago to 215 metric tons. But value increased 10 percent to $1.3 million. Muscle-cut value growth was mainly driven by Mexico, but also increased to Bermuda, Jamaica and Egypt.