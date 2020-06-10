April proved to be a solid month for U.S. beef and pork exports despite COVID-19-related interruptions in production and declining purchasing power of some key trading partners. That’s according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Beef exports were less than April 2019’s large totals but still were more than $600 million in value. Pork exports remained at well more than year-ago levels but slowed from the record pace established in the first quarter. Considering all the challenges the U.S. red-meat industry faced in April, export results were encouraging. Exporters lost several days of slaughter and processing due to COVID-19. Shipments to Mexico and some other Latin American markets declined due to slumping currencies and the imposition of stay-at-home orders. But despite those significant headwinds, global demand for U.S. beef and pork remained strong.
May export results will likely reflect similar obstacles but red-meat production continues to recover, setting the stage for a strong second half of 2020. International customers are relieved to see U.S. production rebounding, solidifying our position as a reliable supplier. That helps address a major concern for buyers because COVID-19 has disrupted meat production in many countries – not just the United States. Demand remains robust for U.S. red meat, especially at retail. The U.S. Meat Export Federation is actively working with food-service customers around the globe to help ensure a strong recovery for the restaurant, catering and hospitality sectors. Many are adjusting to an entirely new business climate. The U.S. industry assisting them in that process can help ensure that U.S. pork, beef and lamb will be featured on their menus.
April beef exports decreased 6 percent from a year ago to 98,613 metric tons, with value decreasing 11 percent to $600.9 million. But exports achieved outstanding growth in Japan where U.S. beef is benefiting from reduced tariffs under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement. They’re increasing to China following late-March implementation of the U.S.-China “Phase One” Economic and Trade Agreement. For January through April, beef exports totaled 433,316 metric tons, an increase of 5 percent from a year ago, valued at $2.66 billion, an increase of 3 percent.
With reduced April slaughter numbers, beef-export value per head of fed slaughter increased to a record $363.35, an increase of 19 percent from April 2019. For the first four months of the year per-head export value increased 5 percent to $326.47. April beef exports accounted for 15.9 percent of total production and 13.5 percent for beef-muscle cuts, an increase from 13.5 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively, a year ago. Through April exports accounted for 14.4 percent of total beef production and 11.9 percent for muscle cuts, an increase from 13.8 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively, the previous year.
While China-Hong Kong continued to be the pacesetter for U.S. pork-export growth, April exports also increased significantly to Japan, Vietnam and Chile. April volume reached 264,048 metric tons, an increase of 22 percent from a year ago but the least since November 2019. Export value was $682.8 million, an increase of 28 percent year-over-year but the least since October 2019. Through the first four months of 2020 pork exports remain on a record pace at 1.1 million metric tons, an increase of 35 percent from a year ago, with value increasing 45 percent to $2.91 billion.
With production decreasing significantly from the record levels achieved in March, pork export value per head slaughtered increased to a record $72.55 in April, an increase of 43 percent from a year ago. The January-April per-head average was $66.36, an increase of 40 percent. April exports accounted for 36.2 percent of total pork production and 32.2 percent for pork muscle cuts, each increasing almost 10 percentage points from a year ago. Through April exports accounted for 32.4 percent of total pork production and 29.3 percent for muscle cuts, an increase from 24.9 percent and 21.8 percent, respectively, in the first four months of 2019.
U.S. beef capitalizes on market-access gains
April beef exports to leading-market Japan totaled 31,280 metric tons, an increase of 30 percent from a year ago. Value was the most since August 2018 at $196.4 million, an increase of 25 percent. Through April exports to Japan established a record pace at 114,152 metric tons, an increase of16 percent from a year ago, valued at $719.8 million, an increase of 13 percent.
Beef exports to South Korea cooled in April, but 2020 shipments remained ahead of the previous year’s record pace. April exports totaled 19,411 metric tons, a decrease of 14 percent from a year ago, valued at $133.9 million, a decrease of 19 percent. But through April exports to Korea were still at an increase of 6 percent from a year ago at 83,345 metric tons, valued at $598.7 million, an increase of 4 percent. Korea eased social distancing and stay-at-home requirements in May, leading to a significant increase in domestic travel and food-service demand through its early May holidays.
After a depressed year in 2019 demand for U.S. beef has rebounded in Canada. April exports increased 38 percent from a year ago at 10,850 metric tons, with value increasing by 35 percent to $74.7 million. Through April exports to Canada increased 25 percent in volume at 35,399 metric tons and 24 percent in value at $241.1 million. Canada faced production challenges similar to the United States, with sharply reduced slaughter volumes in April and May.
April exports to Taiwan were steady with the previous year at 5,093 metric tons, valued at $47.5 million. Through April shipments to Taiwan were 12 percent more than of the previous year’s record pace at 20,868 metric tons, valued at $183.1 million, an increase of 11 percent. Taiwan is an especially strong destination for chilled U.S. beef, with the United States capturing 74 percent of the chilled-beef market. Taiwan’s imports of chilled U.S. beef have increased by 25 percent year-over-year, bolstered by strong retail demand.
Beef exports to China were by far the largest of the year in April at 1,321 metric tons, an increase of 82 percent from a year ago, valued at $11.4 million, an increase of 128 percent. That reflects market-access improvements implemented in late March that expanded the range of U.S. cattle, beef products and processing plants eligible for China. Through April exports to China increased 34 percent from a year ago at 3,179 metric tons, valued at $25.4 million, an increase of 41 percent. Inventories of imported grass-fed beef are abundant in China, but there’s strong demand for U.S. grain-fed beef.
Exports to Mexico decreased sharply in April due to COVID-19-related restrictions on businesses and consumers as well as the slumping Mexican peso. Through April exports to Mexico were 9 percent less than the previous year’s pace at 70,048 metric tons, valued at $331.4 million, a decrease of 11 percent. But Mexico remained the largest volume destination for beef-variety meat exports, with shipments increasing 11 percent from a year ago at 32,872 metric tons, valued at $81.7 million, an increase of 3 percent.
Africa continues to emerge as a growth region for U.S. beef-variety meat. Through April variety-meat exports more than doubled from a year ago in both volume at 10,091 metric tons, an increase of 131 percent, and value at $7.6 million, an increase of 122 percent. South Africa, Gabon and Angola were the leading destinations.
U.S. pork gains in Japan, China-Hong Kong
Similar to beef, U.S. pork exports to Japan are benefiting from a level competitive playing field in 2020, no longer saddled with a tariff disadvantage compared to Canadian and European pork. April exports to Japan totaled 39,232 metric tons, an increase of 28 percent from a year ago, valued at $164.2 million, an increase of 39 percent. Through April exports reached 142,747 metric tons, an increase of 16 percent from a year ago, with value increasing 20 percent to $592.5 million. With the increase in meals eaten at home and children being out of school, U.S. chilled pork has benefited from Japanese-consumer preference for cooking pork at home. That situation has also stimulated demand for easy-to-cook processed-pork products, which include U.S. sausages as well as products using U.S. ground seasoned pork as raw material. Japanese import data showed huge volumes in April from the United States, increasing January-April imports year-over-year in several categories.
chilled pork at 70,856 metric tons, an increase of 6 percent
ground seasoned pork at 41,154 metric tons, an increase of 56 percent
frozen pork at 20,557 metric tons, an increase of 27 percent
sausages at 3,174 metric tons, an increase of 14 percent
April pork exports to China-Hong Kong set another new record at 116,928 metric tons, more than triple the year-ago volume and surpassing the previous record reached in December 2019. April export value was $268.5 million, an increase of 284 percent. Through April exports to China-Hong Kong continued on a record pace at 413,453 metric tons, an increase of 223 percent from a year ago. Value increased 310 percent to $993 million. Boxed carcasses accounted for 41 percent of U.S. export volume for China, with bone-in hams accounting for 10 percent. So less-labor-intensive products comprised more than half of this year’s shipments to China, which is critical for processors during these challenging times. U.S. pork accounted for 19 percent of China’s 2020 imports through April, with the European Union remaining the dominant supplier at 59 percent of market share.
Pork exports to Mexico slowed in April but January-April shipments remained 2 percent more than of the previous year’s pace at 238,108 metric tons, with value increasing 16 percent to $413.6 million. The sharp increase in value underscores the importance of duty-free access to Mexico. Most exports in early 2019 were subject to a 20 percent retaliatory duty, which Mexico removed in late-May 2019. Weekly export data indicate Mexico’s buying began to rebound in late May, despite continued exchange-rate challenges and other economic headwinds.
With its domestic pork production heavily impacted by African swine fever, pork exports to Vietnam nearly tripled from a year ago to 5,638 metric tons, an increase of 191 percent, with value increasing 160 percent to $12.4 million. Vietnam recently announced a reduction in its most-favored-nation tariff rates on imported pork, which will allow frozen U.S. pork cuts to enter at a reduced rate beginning in July – 10 percent rather than 15 percent. Vietnam’s live-hog prices continued to set records in May, averaging about $1.80 per pound, an increase of 151 percent from a year ago.
Though slowing in April, pork exports to Central America were still 7 percent more than the 2019 record pace at 31,367 metric tons, with value increasing 17 percent to $79.9 million. That was driven by solid growth in established markets such as Honduras and Guatemala, as well as a sharp increase in demand in Nicaragua.
Pork exports to South America have declined in 2020, but Chile remains a bright spot with shipments increasing 35 percent from a year ago to 19,012 metric tons, valued at $53.6 million, an increase of 43 percent. Exports to mainstay-market Colombia have slowed this year due in part to a decrease in the Colombian peso. But pork variety-meat exports to Colombia increased 57 percent to 1,194 metric tons, valued at $2.5 million, an increase of 31 percent.
Lamb muscle-cut export volume continues to gain momentum
U.S. lamb exports have decreased in 2020 due to declining in demand for variety meat, with January-April shipments decreasing year-over-year in both volume at 4,336 metric tons, a decrease of 20 percent, and value at $7 million, a decrease of 24 percent.
In volume terms lamb muscle-cut exports have gained traction this year, with shipments through April increasing 145 percent from a year ago to 2,031 metric tons. But muscle-cut value decreased 11 percent to $4.8 million. Volume growth has been driven by a strong demand in Mexico, where exports increased 700 percent to 1,648 metric tons, valued at $2 million, an increase of 123 percent. Muscle exports also increased year-over-year to Egypt and Kuwait.
