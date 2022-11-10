Farmers feel diesel pain

As of Oct. 31 the average U.S. on-highway price of diesel was $5.32 per gallon. That’s 49 cents per gallon less than the June 20 peak, but still a whopping $1.59 more than the same time in 2021. Meanwhile the price of gasoline as of Oct. 31 was $3.86, which is 38 cents more than the same time in 2021 – but a decrease of $1.25 from the 2022 peak, which was reached June 13.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the price of crude oil is the main factor in the price of diesel fuel and gasoline; fluctuations in the crude-oil market greatly influence changes in prices. That’s certainly true, but as shown in the Energy Information Administration’s graphic comparing the September retail prices of gasoline and diesel, the price of crude oil is a larger share of the cost of gasoline than diesel – at 56 percent compared to 42 percent, respectively. The relative share of costs associated with refining are greater for diesel at 27 percent than gasoline at 20 percent. And the relative share of costs associated with distribution and marketing are greater for diesel at 20 percent, compared to gasoline’s 11 percent. Those differences can help explain some of the spread between the retail prices of diesel and gasoline. But as we can see in Figure 1, the two fuels moved much closer together in price until 2022. What changed? As is often the case, both supply and demand forces are at play.
Consider supply side
U.S. President Joe Biden announced March 8 a ban on U.S. imports of petroleum, coal and natural gas from Russia in response to Russia’s further invasion into Ukraine. The ban includes crude oil and petroleum products. It was well-reported at the time that in 2021, imports from Russia only accounted for 3 percent of U.S. crude-oil imports. But receiving less discussion is that Russia accounted for a 20 percent share of U.S. imports of petroleum products in 2021. Petroleum products – namely unfinished oils and fuel oil – are used by the United States as a supplement to crude oil in the refining process. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a substantial share of the unfinished oils from Russia was used as a supplementary refinery input; it has qualities similar to a heavier relatively-greater-sulfur crude oil. Those increased-sulfur oils are heavily used in the production of diesel fuels.
In the Energy Information Administration chart of U.S. distillate imports we observe reduced imports in 2021-2022, relative to 2020-2021. And U.S. exports of distillates are more in 2021-2022, relative to 2020-2021. Distillate fuel oils are a general classification for one of the petroleum fractions produced in conventional distillation operations. It includes diesel fuels and fuel oils. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had significant impacts on global markets for crude oil and petroleum products, not just U.S. markets. Those disruptions have created unusual marketing opportunities for producers of oils and fuels, and resulted in some unusual product flow. The result for the U.S. diesel market is a net decrease in distillate trade, further tightening U.S. supplies.
Beyond the impact of Russia, since 2019 diesel-production capacity has decreased by about 180,000 barrels per day. That’s equivalent to about 4 percent of current diesel production.
U.S. refining capacity has declined in the past two years as plants shut during the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, causing prices to spike. Several plants that closed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic are being converted to produce cleaner-burning renewable diesel, but those facilities are not yet online. And refiners have entered maintenance season, which further constrains availability. Data from Oct. 28 does suggest that production has increased somewhat during the past week, suggesting that some refiners have finished their maintenance – with their full production capability back online.
Consider demand fluctuations
Overall there are different seasonal price variations for the two fuels. Demand for gasoline tends to escalate in the summer as Americans hit the road on vacation. Meanwhile demand for diesel increases in the fall and winter with increased demand from trucking, farming and heating. The increased demand in trucking is the result of increased product placement in advance of holiday shopping. Increased demand from agriculture is prompted by harvest as farmer demand increases dramatically. And this year drought conditions throughout much of the country have led to low water levels on major waterways, such as the Mississippi River. That’s diminished the capacity of the waterway system, forcing more product into trucks for longer distances and increasing demand for diesel ever further. On the heating-oil side, as temperatures grow colder use increases.
Result affects stocks, prices
Despite a small increase in production, industry experts have pointed out that the inflated-price situation has created what’s known as market backwardation – where prompt deliveries are priced at a premium as compared to future deliveries – which makes building inventory extremely costly. That feeds into a vicious cycle of tight supplies and price spikes. Stocks of diesel fuel are currently 17 percent less than a year ago.
A regional analysis reveals that the decline in diesel stocks is more pronounced in some parts of the country than others. The East Coast leads the pack, with stocks having decreased 37 percent compared to the previous year. The Midwest has decreased 15 percent, while the West Coast and Rocky Mountain regions have decreased 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively. The Gulf Coast region has increased 1 percent relative to the same time the previous year. The East Coast tends to have the greatest usage of heating oil as a heat source, which adds additional demand.
The Energy Information Administration projects national diesel prices to average $4.86 per gallon in fourth-quarter 2022 and $4.29 per gallon in 2023. We’re going to need to hurry to see prices reach those levels.
Conclusion
The diesel market is tight and will likely remain so throughout the end of 2022. The underlying increase in demand shows no sign of ending. And it’s anyone’s guess when Russia’s actions in Ukraine will come to an end and bring some sense of normalcy back to the oil markets. Because of those combined factors, divergence between diesel and gasoline prices is likely to remain large, at least in the short to medium term. Diesel prices have largely exceeded gasoline prices since at least 2010. But in the period of 2010 through 2021 the average price premium of diesel was about 25 cents, a far cry from 2022’s average of 84 cents and Oct. 31’s $1.46 spread. In the long term, diesel prices will likely remain at more than gasoline prices, though with a smaller gap than we see currently. Market and policy support for renewable-diesel production could help shrink that gap further and help make the U.S. diesel market more energy-independent.
