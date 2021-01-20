Feed costs, home-baking demands increase

An increasing-cost environment stemming from increased feed prices will challenge the dairy and animal-protein sector’s ability in 2021 to return to pre-COVID margin levels. Corn and soybean-meal prices heading into the new year have reached multi-year-record prices. The futures curves indicate still-greater costs in the months ahead, portending an increasing cost environment for purchasers of feed.
Strong Chinese demand for grain and oilseeds, and stressful growing conditions tied to La Niña in major producing regions like Brazil, are themes widely expected to continue through much of the year ahead. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest estimates forecast the average annual price for corn at $4 per bushel, an increase of 12 percent year-over-year, with the average annual soybean-meal price increasing to $355 per ton for the 2020-2021 crop year, an increase of almost 19 percent.
China’s rebuilding of the nation’s hog herd underpins the increase in feed prices, and brings into question China’s appetite for foreign protein in 2021 as supplies climb. China has been the standout buyer of pork and chicken in 2020, in an effort to curb increasing meat prices following steep losses to African swine fever in the world’s biggest hog herd. Decreasing hog prices in China’s interior hint at a slowing of imports from major exporters like the United States. With Chinese demand waning for U.S. animal protein, the performance of the U.S. dollar in 2021 will play an important factor in the U.S. ability to move product into other export channels.
But the U.S. dairy sector stands to benefit from the rebound in Chinese hog production, with dry whey used as a protein supplement in China’s hog-feeding rations. With a shift of the Chinese hog herd now in commercial production following African swine fever – rather than backyard production where hogs are fed a diet of table scraps – dry whey from the United States stands to be included more frequently as an ingredient in hog feed as the herd grows.
Domestically the animal-protein and dairy sectors will be entering 2021 with still-greater uncertainty in food-service demand as COVID-19 cases surge to greater numbers and restaurant closures are expected to soar in the absence of a meaningful government rescue. Many food producers and processors are struggling with how to adapt long-term. Producers and processors with retail grocery contracts have been the winners, with products like hamburger and baking ingredients like condensed milk and butter for home cooking. Quick-service-restaurant demand will be a bright spot in food service as cheese producers benefit from skyrocketing demand for pizzas delivered to consumer homes. As thousands more full-service sit-down restaurants are expected to close in the first winter months of 2021, supply chains will be transitioning to serve increasing consumer demand for home meals. While the deployment of a COVID-19 vaccine across the U.S. population will underpin a recovery in the food-service sector, widespread economic benefits are not expected until the second half of 2021.
Will Sawyer is a lead economist with CoBank. Tanner Ehmke is manager of CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange. Visit cobank.com for more information.