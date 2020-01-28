The latest monthly cattle-on-feed report showed the Jan. 1 inventory in feedlots of more than 1,000 head at 11.958 million head. That’s 102.3 percent compared to one year ago.
That’s the largest January on-feed total since 2008. Placements in December increased 3.5 percent year-over-year, the largest December level since 2011.
December marketings were 5.3 percent more year-over-year, the largest level since December 2010. December 2019 had one additional business day compared to a year earlier, making daily average marketings for the month about equal to 2018.
The January cattle-on-feed report was well anticipated with placements, marketings and on-feed totals all close to pre-report expectations. The report is not expected to provoke much market response.
December feedlot placements consisted of 5.3 percent more cattle that were more than 700 pounds, compared to one year ago. There was 1.7 percent more year-over-year for cattle less than 700 pounds. In the past four months total placements have increased 5.3 percent year-over-year, with placements of cattle more than 700 pounds increasing 7.8 percent year-over-year and cattle less than 700 pounds increasing 2.5 percent as compared to the previous year. Those heavyweight placements represent much of the feedlot supply that will be marketed in the first quarter of 2020.
Among major feeding states current feedlot inventories are shifted to the southern plains and mountain states, with lesser feedlot totals in the Midwest and northern plains.
January feedlot inventories increased year-over-year in several states.
Texas was at 108 percent of the previous year.
Colorado was at 108 percent of the previous year.
Oklahoma was at 105 percent of the previous year.
Kansas was at 104 percent of the previous year.
Feedlot inventories in three states were less or equal to the previous year.
Nebraska was at 96 percent of the previous year.
Iowa was at 97 percent of the previous year. A
South Dakota was equal to the previous year.
With total cattle inventories at or just past a cyclical peak, feedlot inventories will likely peak in the next few months. But average feedlot inventories are currently record-large. After peaking this past August and then declining for two months, the 12-month moving average of feedlot inventories increased the past three months. It’s currently at 11.639 million head, record-large for the current data series back to 1996. The 12-month moving average removes seasonality and allows month-to-month comparisons of annual-average feedlot inventories.
The January Cattle on Feed report also contained quarterly numbers of steers and heifers on feed. The inventory of steers on feed was 7.373 million head, an increase of 1.3 percent year-over-year and the largest January level since 2008. Steer inventories declined year-over-year each quarter in 2019 but improved in the latest report.
The inventory of heifers on feed was 4.585 million head in this latest report, an increase of 4 percent year-over-year and the largest January heifer inventory since 2001. Heifer feedlot inventories increased year-over-year starting in April 2016 and has been larger each of the past 16 quarters.
Cattle slaughter is expected to decrease in 2020, including a slight year-over-year decline in steer and heifer slaughter, and decreased cow slaughter. But large current feedlot inventories confirm that slaughter will be greater early in the year before decreasing in the second half of 2020.
Total annual beef production is expected to be slightly greater year-over-year as heavier carcass weights offset decreased slaughter. Beef production in the first half of the year will be greater on increased slaughter and larger carcass weights before decreased slaughter lessens beef production late in the year.