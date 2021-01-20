Gene editing needed for future

OPINION For more than two years the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has dragged its feet on the development of gene-edited livestock, an emerging technology with tremendous promise for livestock agriculture. That’s caused American agriculture to fall behind in the global race to advance its development.
Thankfully under a recently proposed rule, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will have primary regulatory jurisdiction.
“(That) will foster innovation, allow for producer access to this technology and preserve the preeminence of American agriculture globally,” the National Pork Producers Council wrote in comments submitted to the agency.
Gene editing is used to make specific changes within an animal’s own genome. Gene editing will allow us to produce animals that are more disease-resistant, require fewer antibiotics and with a smaller environmental footprint. Notwithstanding its significant promise, U.S. agriculture had been in a holding pattern as the USDA and the FDA were locked in a regulatory tug of war regarding authority for gene editing in livestock. Meanwhile China, Brazil, Canada and other global competitors moved ahead in the race to pursue this technology.
“Many of our competitor nations have or are moving toward common-sense risk-based regulatory models that capture all agricultural applications and that offer clear pathways to commercialization,” the council wrote. “Even the European Union, long viewed as a bastion against agricultural innovation, is having meaningful discussion about accessing the benefits of gene editing. This is already placing U.S. livestock and poultry producers at a disadvantage. This disadvantage will be more acute if these countries approve the significant gene edits that we know are on the horizon long before the United States is able to do so. We simply cannot allow U.S. farmers and ranchers to lack the same animal-health and food-safety advantages as producers in other countries.”
In public comments the current FDA commissioner said he would refuse to sign the memorandum of understanding addressing gene-edited livestock, between the FDA and the USDA. The USDA has put forward an open and transparent process to establish regulatory certainty surrounding a promising technology. We’re disappointed that the FDA continues to engage in delay tactics that are holding back U.S. agriculture. U.S. pork producers are dedicated to rigorous science-based policies to ensure food safety for all consumers.
FDA regulation will result in an impractical, lengthy and expensive approval process. U.S. agriculture can’t continue to be sidelined while our competitors move ahead with this critical technology. The USDA needs to be in the driver’s seat on gene-edited livestock and we look forward to working with the new administration on its implementation.
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service already has a review process in place for gene editing in plants, which can serve as a model for livestock. Whenever new technologies are introduced, consumer acceptance is critical. The U.S. pork industry is committed to transparency when using this technology in the future; there are currently no gene-edited pigs entering the food supply. The focus now is on establishing a regulatory framework that will not stifle innovation and drive use of this breakthrough technology overseas. The council will always support the rights of consumers and hog farmers to have choice.
Visit nppc.org and search for “gene editing comments” to read the full text of the council’s comments.
Howard A.V. Roth, a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin, is president of the National Pork Producers Council. Visit nppc.org for more information.