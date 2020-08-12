OPINION Americans won’t halt global warming until they stop eating beef. At least that’s what many people have been taught. Some have even reluctantly given up their steaks and cheeseburgers in a well-intentioned effort to save the planet.
Thankfully those sacrifices aren’t necessary. A closer look at the data shows that while cattle account for a large share of emissions in other countries, they emit far less carbon here in the United States. That’s thanks to American-rancher environmentally sustainable practices and world-leading efficiency. Simply put U.S. cattle aren’t the major driver of climate change. So Americans can feel good about whatever kind of burger they put on their grills this barbecue season.
Many people believe – mistakenly – that beef is uniquely bad for the environment. That confusion stems in large part from faulty math. Consider a recent article that pegged the global mean emissions for 2.2 pounds of beef at 220 pounds of carbon-dioxide equivalents, the standard unit of comparison for greenhouse gases.
That figure includes emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas that cows and other farm animals belch out during their digestive process. Though potent in the near term, methane from cattle is a cyclical gas. Consider the full cycle. The carbon contained in methane from cattle begins its journey in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, which is captured by plants as part of photosynthesis. Plants turn this carbon into carbohydrates, which are then consumed by cattle. Those cattle then release some of the carbohydrate carbon as methane, which during the course of 10 years is destroyed and converted back to carbon dioxide. That carbon isn’t new; it’s recycled carbon, returned to the atmosphere.
If sources of methane don’t increase during that time – if in other words the cattle herd doesn’t grow larger – then methane is destroyed at the same rate it’s emitted, meaning no additional methane is added to the atmosphere. So methane needs to be removed from the calculation.
That brings the figure for emissions per 2.2 pounds of beef from 220 pounds to 112 pounds of carbon-dioxide equivalent. And even that much-reduced figure doesn’t begin to tell the story of U.S. beef.
In the United States the carbon footprint of 2.2 pounds of beef is 48.5 pounds of carbon-dioxide equivalent, including methane. And with methane removed the figure for 2.2 pounds of U.S. beef is about 21 pounds of carbon-dioxide equivalent. In other words the global figure is more than five times greater than the U.S. number.
We owe that level of success to our farmers and ranchers, the most efficient and advanced in the world. We produce 18 percent of the world’s beef with just 8 percent of the world’s cattle – while accounting for less than half a percent of global greenhouse-gas emissions. Two head of cattle today produce nearly as much beef as three in 1970. Emissions per pound of hamburger have decreased by 16 percent in the past 40 years from that productivity improvement alone.
According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s statistical database, total direct greenhouse-gas emissions from all U.S. livestock have declined 11.3 percent since 1961 while livestock production has more than doubled. That massive increase in efficiency and decrease in emissions is a product of ingenuity and innovation in such areas as reproductive efficiency, better health through vaccinations and other veterinary care, genetics science and improvements in diet.
In addition during the past half-century the annual per capita demand for beef in the United States has decreased by about 30 percent, from 80 pounds per person then to 57 pounds currently. That has allowed our beef exports to increase to 11 percent of total production, giving other countries access to beef with a reduced carbon footprint.
The global average for beef’s greenhouse-gas emissions is deceptive. It’s grossly inflated for the United States and understated for most every other nation. Not only does that prevent U.S. consumers from making well-informed dietary choices for their families, it also hides the incredible success story we should be sharing with the rest of the world. Yes we can reduce carbon emissions without giving up beef.
It’s time for Americans to grill whatever they choose without guilt – and help people in other countries do the same.