OPINION R-CALF USA is asking the Federal Trade Commission to provide any assistance possible to correct the substantive conflicts between existing federal law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s past, present and future meat-labeling schemes.
The USDA has long been violating the Tariff Act of 1930 that requires imported beef to retain its foreign-country-of-origin label all the way to the ultimate consumer, unless the beef or beef product is subjected to substantial transformation. However the USDA only requires only minimal processing such as repackaging the product for the importer to remove the foreign label and replace it with a “Product of USA” label.
The USDA’s meat-labeling policy is in direct conflict with the current mandatory country-of-origin labeling or mCOOL law that continues to apply to lamb, chicken and other food commodities. The comments state that while USDA’s policy allows foreign lamb to bear a USA label when it too is subjected to only minimal processing, the mCOOL law expressly states that lamb cannot bear a U.S. designation unless it’s from an animal that is exclusively born, raised and slaughtered in the United States.
The USDA is supposed to work to strengthen America’s family-farm and ranch system of agriculture. Instead it consistently kowtows to a very small group of powerful players within the industry to assist them in deceptively labeling their foreign products in a manner that harms the vast majority of American cattle farmers and ranchers.
The USDA is misleading the public by claiming the North American-beef supply chain is greatly integrated, and that U.S. beef packers are dependent on importing large numbers of cattle from Canada and Mexico in the agency’s defense of a beef-labeling scheme that ignores the country of origin of cattle.
Instead imported cattle comprise less than 6 percent of cattle slaughtered in the United States. That indicates the USDA is catering to only a handful of multinational beef packers and a minority of U.S. cattle backgrounders and stockers and feedlots, whose business plans include bypassing American cattle farmers and ranchers to instead purchase imported cattle with which to maximize their profit margins at the expense of American ranchers.
American ranchers have received no help from Congress or the USDA in correcting the USDA’s deceptive beef-labeling regime. We’re hopeful that the independent Federal Trade Commission can step in to help America’s independent ranchers.