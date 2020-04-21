To provide immediate financial assistance to farmers and ranchers impacted by COVID-19, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – or CARES – provided the Secretary of Agriculture with an immediate $9.5 billion and the Commodity Credit Corporation with a $14 billion replenishment, which will be available in July. On April 17, The U.S. Department of Agriculture unveiled details April 17 of the much-anticipated CARES Act assistance package for agriculture, which includes $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers as well as $3 billion in food-product purchases for distribution.
Commodity prices across the board have been significantly impacted as a result of the economic consequences of social distancing and the closing of non-essential businesses, especially the full or partial shuttering of the retail, food-service and restaurant sectors. For example during March data from the Census Bureau revealed that in-store clothing sales – impacting demand for cotton – had fallen by 50 percent. Grocery-store sales were at a record $73 billion, but sales in food-service and drinking establishments declined by 25 percent year-over-year to $50 billion.
Direct payments to go to producers
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, crafted using funding in the CARES Act, is made of two components.
- $16 billion for direct payments to farmers and ranchers
- $3 billion in food-product purchases for distribution
The direct payments will financially assist producers with additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand due to COVID-19. The payments will be coupled to actual production, and based on actual losses agricultural producers experienced in response to price declines and supply-chain disruptions such as sales of commodities impacted by COVID-19. To qualify for a payment, a commodity must have declined in price by at least 5 percent between January and April. As Figure 1 demonstrates, most agricultural products have quite easily qualified at that threshold.
Of the $16 billion provided for direct payments to producers, it’s been reported that $9.6 billion is directed toward the livestock industry including cattle, dairy and hogs, $3.9 billion is for producers of row crops such as cotton, $2.1 billion is for specialty-crop producers and $500 million is for other crops. The USDA has yet to confirm that distribution of funding.
The USDA has disclosed the payments are determined using two calculations. One part of the payment will be determined from price losses that occurred Jan. 1 through April 15. Producers will be compensated for 85 percent of the price loss during that period. The other part of the payment calculation is derived from losses from April 15 through the next two quarters, for which producers will be compensated 30 percent of expected losses.
There is still some confusion concerning what price series will be used for each commodity in the calculation of payments. The USDA has indicated it will utilize the most reflective price series for each commodity. Unfortunately not all products have a usable price series for the USDA to work with. But there will be an opportunity for specialty categories to demonstrate losses to the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service or Farm Service Agency, a process that will be specified in rulemaking.
Additionally there is concern concerning coverage for domestic aquaculture production. The Commerce Department has been provided $300 million to support seafood and aquaculture. But it’s unclear to what extent that will cover domestic aquaculture as opposed to international fishing. The USDA will be in close communication with the Commerce Department regarding that issue.
Because the length of enforced social-distancing measures remains to be seen, there will be some self-certification of losses. So producers will need to save records and paperwork to demonstrate losses. That’s particularly true for producers who are being forced to depopulate livestock or destroy their product – such as dumping milk or plowing under specialty crops. Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments are expected to help to partially offset those losses. The USDA is expected to distribute payments in May. Payment limits still apply, set at $125,000 per commodity with an overall limit of $250,000 per individual or entity. Also the USDA has indicated the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program may take into consideration other farm-program benefits, which could limit some Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments to prevent farmers from being paid more across multiple farm programs.
Product-purchase program detailed
In areas where the workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels and other food-service entities, the USDA will partner with regional and local food distributors to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat. The USDA will start by buying an estimated $100 million per month in fresh fruits and vegetables, $100 million per month in a variety of dairy products and $100 million per month in meat products.
The distributors and wholesalers will then provide a pre-approved box of fresh produce, dairy and meat products to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need. The USDA has indicated it will be accepting proposals in the next two weeks.
In addition to the $3 billion, the USDA announced will use other available funding sources to purchase and distribute food. The agency still has as much as $873.3 million available in Section 32 funding to purchase a variety of agricultural products for distribution to food banks. The USDA has indicated that the use of those funds will be determined by a mix of industry requests, USDA analysis and food-bank needs. Also the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the CARES Act provided another $850 million for food-bank administrative costs and USDA procure, of which at least $600 million must be food purchases.
Summary
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program helps provide immediate support to farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses struggling under the immense weight of the COVID-19 impact. While the details of the package are still not fully known, the $16 billion in direct support to livestock, specialty and non-specialty crops will help to offset COVID-19-related losses as well as $3 billion in commodity purchases.
The package was designed to be all-inclusive but not all of the many industries damaged by the pandemic were directly identified for support. For example livestock sectors such as poultry, sheep and lamb, as well as specialty livestock such as mink, or horticultural producers, were not directly referenced in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program package. Rest assured there will be an opportunity for specialty categories to demonstrate losses to the Agricultural Marketing Service or the Farm Service Agency to receive Coronavirus Food Assistance Program support. The ethanol industry is also not expected to receive financial support in the current Coronavirus Food Assistance Program package. Direct payments to corn producers will help, but ethanol supplies that far exceed demand and impending storage-capacity constraints will continue to weigh down corn demand and cash corn prices.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is an important down payment in making agriculture whole from the unprecedented and unexpected economic fallout related to COVID-19. But more help will be needed as the full extent of the crisis becomes known. To that end the USDA will see the Commodity Credit Corporation replenished by $14 billion in July, but more funding will likely be needed.
Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.