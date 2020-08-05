U.S. chicken plants endured far less COVID-19 disruption in the second quarter than either beef or pork. In fact we expect chicken production to decrease only 1 percent in the quarter relative to an almost 10 percent decline in red-meat production. Chicken producers have been able to manage through production disruptions but demand has been volatile.
The chicken sector swiftly filled retail meat cases when demand shifted from food service and the red-meat supply decreased. That dynamic put chicken prices on a rollercoaster ride for the past few months. Largely driven by new plants that opened this past year, chicken supply increased by 8 percent in first-quarter 2020, which pressured industry margins. Spot chicken margins decreased to multi-year record levels once consumers stopped stockpiling food in April, and the reality of absent food-service demand hit the animal-protein and food sector at large. When prices bottomed in mid-April, composite chicken prices were 35 percent less than year-ago levels. Margins were worse than what the industry experienced during the Great Recession. Chicken prices have improved since then, in sync with red-meat prices. Currently chicken prices are still at less than year-ago levels but industry margins are far better than the worst prices of April. We continue to expect about 3 percent industry growth for the U.S. chicken sector in 2020. Its value proposition may appeal to U.S. consumers facing a difficult economic outlook the rest of the year.
Cattle markets hit problems
After beef packing-plant capacity decreased to historic worst numbers in late April – spiking the cutout value to records – beef production and prices have returned to pre-pandemic levels. Beef cutout started March at about $200 per hundredweight. But as plant capacity shrank and shortage fears set in, the cutout climbed to a record $475 per hundredweight in mid-May, driving beef-packing margins to historic numbers along with it. The limited packing capacity in U.S. beef has put increased pressure on cash cattle-feeding margins, creating losses for those feeders who didn’t hedge before the volatility and price shocks of recent months.
All beef plants are now back online and industry-plant capacity has been operating at about 95 percent of pre-COVID levels. Concern is now shifting from supply to demand. Food-service traffic improved as most U.S. states started easing “stay home” orders but many social-distancing restrictions remain. That means ongoing challenges for the dine-in full-service sector, which especially hurts the beef complex. With tens of millions of Americans losing jobs during COVID-19 and government payments appearing to decline in the coming months, beef prices will likely be further tested this summer.
Though beef production decreased more than 10 percent in the second quarter, we still expect modest supply growth in 2020. Fed-cattle weights have hovered 5 percent to 6 percent more than prior-year levels in May and June, and will likely continue at well more than normal through the summer. We now expect U.S. beef production to grow 1 percent in 2020, a decrease from previous estimates of 2 percent growth.
Pork production recovering
Before April few could imagine a supply-chain shock where U.S. pork production could decrease by almost half yet climb back to more than prior-year levels two months later. Pork production in the last week of the quarter had increased more than 10 percent compared to the same week a year ago as the industry is beginning to work through the backlog of hogs. We estimate that nearly 3 million pigs that were supposed to come to market in the second quarter did not, as plants trimmed capacity amid coronavirus shutdowns and slowdowns. Unfortunately we know some of the pigs were euthanized, but pork producers found ways to hold back some of their livestock. How many of those “under-processed” pigs will come to market this summer is still anyone’s guess. But we know the second quarter’s supply-chain disruptions will affect pork supplies later in 2020 and create long-term implications for producers beyond that. Second-quarter pork exports remained strong even though the shipment pace slowed somewhat from the first quarter. We estimate U.S. pork exports increased 20 percent in the quarter, an increase driven almost entirely by shipments to China. China is in the midst of rebuilding its hog herd after African swine fever wiped out more than half of its pork supply in 2018 and 2019; animal-protein shortages in China and Southeast Asia continue.
