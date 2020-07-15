The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act -- CARES act -- replenished borrowing authority for the Commodity Credit Corporation to the tune of $14 billion relative to the June 2020 audit report. Additionally the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program includes $19 billion for two purposes. The first purpose is for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products. The second purpose is to provide $16 billion in direct support to agricultural producers -- where prices and market-supply chains have been impacted, and to assist producers with additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand and short-term oversupply for the 2020 marketing year caused by COVID-19.
In early May the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced the program would purchase $1.2 billion in eligible products for delivery from May 15 to June 30, including $461 million in fresh fruits and vegetables, $317 million in a variety of dairy products, $258 million in meat products, and $175 million in a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products. Suppliers would package those products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to non-profits serving Americans in need. The agency also noted that it may elect to extend the period of performance of the contracts to as much as $3 billion.
In mid-May the USDA released Coronavirus Food Assistance Program details, announcing registration would run from May 26 to Aug. 28. In providing direct support to farmers and ranchers the USDA is drawing on two separate authorities -- $9.5 billion from the CARES Act and $6.5 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation. Even though the CARES Act provided a $14 billion replenishment for the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA stated that funding would not be available until after June 2020. As a result it was drawing on existing Commodity Credit Corporation funding to operate the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The dual authority leads to separate payment rates for each commodity based on the underlying authority. The payment rates are derived by estimating the price decrease from the week of Jan. 13-17 to the week of April 6-9. Only commodities that experienced a price decrease of more than 5 percent between January and April are eligible for support under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Livestock commodities that are eligible are cattle, hogs, and lamb and yearling sheep. Sheep more than two years old were specifically excluded.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments are limited to $250,000 per person or legal entity. The rule is silent on spousal doubling, but sources indicate that the USDA intends to include it. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides eligibility of as much as $750,000 for certain participants that are corporations, limited liability companies and limited partnerships. At least three shareholders must meet certain labor- or management-contribution requirements to be eligible.
Other than a general partnership and joint venture, a person or legal entity is ineligible for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program if their adjusted gross income is greater than $900,000 -- unless 75 percent or more of the adjusted gross income is derived from farming, ranching or forestry-related activities. For general partnerships and joint ventures, the provision is applied to each member of the entity.
To ensure adequate funding the USDA is initially paying only 80 percent of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payment for eligible producers. Once the initial payment is made, if the $16 billion in available funding has not yet been exhausted the remaining 20 percent, or a prorated amount if needed, will automatically be provided later.
Understand livestock payments
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides assistance to producers for losses incurred on production that was at-risk and marketed, or held in inventory. In many cases payments are based on “unpriced” inventory, which is “any production that is not subject to an agreed-upon price in the future through a forward contract, agreement or similar binding document.”
Production and inventory amounts are generally self-certified. Producers must be able to provide supporting documentation if requested by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency. According to the final rule, “examples of supporting documentation include evidence provided by the producer that is used to substantiate the amount of production or inventory reported, including copies of receipts, ledgers of income, income statements or deposit slips, veterinarian records, register tapes, invoices for custom harvesting, and records to verify production costs, contemporaneous measurements, truck scale tickets, or contemporaneous diaries that are determined acceptable by USDA.”
A single Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payment is being made to livestock producers, but it's based on the sum of two distinct components.
- a payment for livestock marketed between Jan. 15, 2020, and April 15, 2020
- a payment for the greatest inventory of unpriced livestock between April 16, 2020, and May 14, 2020
In both cases the number of head are multiplied by the relevant payment rate.
Cattle are categorized into five groups, mostly corresponding to different cattle types. The payment rates for animals sold between Jan. 15 and April 15 are based on the type of cattle sold.
- Producers of feeders weighing less than 600 pounds that were sold are eligible for a payment of $102 per head sold.
- Producers of feeder cattle weighing more than 600 pounds but less than 1,400 pounds are eligible for a payment of $139 per head sold.
- Producers of slaughter cattle-fed cattle -- cattle weighing in excess of 1,400 pounds intended for slaughter -- are eligible for a payment of $214 per head sold.
- Producers of slaughter cattle-mature cattle -- cull bulls and cows -- are eligible for a payment of $92 per head sold.
- Producers of all other types of cattle like commercially raised or maintained bovine animals not meeting the definition of another category and excluding beefalo, bison and animals owned for dairy production that were sold between Jan. 15 and April 15 are eligible for a payment of $102 per head sold.
- Producers will receive a $33-per-head payment for unpriced cattle inventory, again excluding beefalo, bison and animals owned for dairy production between April 16 and May 14.
Learn to calculate payments
Consider an operation with 50 cow-calf pairs including 49 unweaned 250-pound calves. Assume that 25 of the previous year’s weaned calves were retained. Further assume the 25 weaned calves weighed more than 600 pounds and were sold April 13.
The total Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payment for the operation would be calculated as shown.
- weaned calves -- 25 head x $139 per head = $3,475
- cows -- 50 head x $33 per head = $1,650
- unweaned calves -- 49 head x $33 per head = $1,617
- total = $6,742
- Note – As previously mentioned a producer will initially be limited to 80 percent of that amount or $5,393.
In a second scenario assume the 25 weaned calves were sold one week later, April 20. In that case total payments for the operation would be calculated differently.
- weaned calves -- 25 head x $33 per head = $825
- cows -- 50 head x $33 per head = $1,650
- unweaned calves -- 49 head x $33 per head = $1,617
- total = $4,092
One major concern for cattle payments is the definition of slaughter cattle weighing in excess of 1,400 pounds, which yield an average carcass weight in excess of 800 pounds. Although finished cattle tend to finish heavier in the northern feeding regions than the southern feeding regions, there are circumstances where that's not the case. Additionally heifers tend to weigh less than steers. If the animal doesn't meet the weight criteria, the producer will not be eligible for the $214 CARES Act payment rate.
Payments for hogs and pigs vary depending on the weight of the animal. Producers of all hogs and pigs are eligible for a payment of $17 per head on unpriced hog and pig inventory between April 16 and May 14.
Producers of all sheep less than two years old that were sold between Jan. 15 and April 15 are eligible for $33-per-head payments. Producers of all sheep less than two years old are eligible for a payment of $7 per head on unpriced lamb and yearling inventory between April 16 and May 14.
Know registration details
The USDA began May 26 taking applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and will continue through August.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency will need to collect certain information.
- contact information
- personal information, including tax-identification number
- farm-operating structure
- adjusted gross income, to ensure eligibility
- direct-deposit information
Various forms will need to be completed depending on the situation.
- CCC-902 Farm Operating Plan -- The form documents that the producer is actively engaged in farming.
- CCC-901 -- The form identifies members of the farm or ranch operation that is a legal entity. It requires the name, address, tax ID and citizenship status of each member of the operation.
- CCC-941 Income report -- The form reports the average adjusted gross income for programs where income restrictions apply.
- CCC-942 Income report -- The form reports the farming, ranching and/or forestry income for operations that exceed the program income limitations.
- AD-1026 Conservation and Wetland Compliance -- The form documents participation in federal conservation and/or wetland programs where needed.
- AD-2047 – The form collects basic contact information for the operation.
- SF-3881 – The form collects banking information to allow for direct deposit.
Producers can begin by gathering and understanding their recent sales and inventories. Producers can start completing forms at any time but the Farm Service Agency has requested no personal information be sent without first initiating contact through a phone call. If producers have worked with the agency in the past, much of the information may already be in the system and will not need to be redone. Visit www.farmers.gov/cfap to apply and for more information.