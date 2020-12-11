Meat exports post broad-based gains

U.S. pork exports posted broad-based gains in October, solidifying 2020’s record pace, according to data released by U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef muscle-cut exports were also more than a year ago in October, though reduced variety-meat volumes pushed total beef exports to slightly less than the previous year.
October pork exports increased 8 percent year-over-year to 242,536 metric tons, with value also increasing 8 percent to $641.1 million. Through the first 10 months of the year exports were 15 percent more than the previous year’s record pace at 2.46 million metric tons, with value increasing 16 percent to $6.33 billion. October muscle-cut exports posted double-digit gains at 201,723 metric tons – an increase of 11 percent, with value increasing 10 percent to $551.8 million. That pushed January-October totals for pork muscle cuts to 2.07 million metric tons – and increase of 20 percent, valued at $5.49 billion for an increase of 18 percent.
Pork-export value averaged $46.87 per head slaughtered in October, a decrease of 3 percent from a year ago. But the January-October average was still 12 percent more at $57.33. Exports accounted for 26 percent of total pork production in October and 23.2 percent for muscle cuts only, an increase from 24 percent and 20.9 percent, respectively, a year ago. Through October exports accounted for 29.2 percent of total production and 26.5 percent for muscle cuts, each increasing significantly from the 2019 ratios of 26 percent and 22.6 percent.
October beef exports were slightly less than a year ago at 107,591 metric tons – a decrease of 0.4 percent, valued at $646 million for a decrease of 0.5 percent. For January through October, exports trailed the previous year’s pace by 7 percent in volume at 1.02 million metric tons and 8 percent in value at $6.2 billion. Beef muscle-cut exports trended more than a year ago in October, increasing 5 percent to 85,445 metric tons and valued at $573.8 million for an increase of 1 percent. January-October muscle-cut exports were 5 percent less than the previous year in volume at 791,694 metric tons and 8 percent less in value at $5.48 billion.
Beef-export value averaged $283.94 per head of fed slaughter in October, steady with the previous year. The January-October average was $293.99, a decrease of 5 percent from a year ago. Exports accounted for 12.7 percent of October beef production, a slight decrease from a year ago. But for muscle cuts only, the percentage increased from 10.5 percent a year ago to 10.8 percent. January-October exports accounted for 13.2 percent of total beef production and 11 percent for muscle cuts, each decreasing about one-half percentage point from a year ago.
“While the tight labor situation continues to limit the cut and variety-meat specifications available for export, red-meat demand is strengthening in many critical markets,” said Dan Halstrom, U.S. Meat Export Federation president and CEO. “October exports of bone-in hams, for example, were near the July record and up 50 percent from a year ago. This has been a volatile year, filled with shifts in consumer preferences and a lot of uncertainty for international buyers. But the U.S. industry has responded positively to these challenges and the demand dynamics for red meat are quite strong as we approach year’s end. When the gains made at retail over the past several months are combined with a stronger food-service recovery, the prospects for export growth are very promising.”
Pork exports gain strength
While China-Hong Kong remains this year’s leading destination for U.S. pork exports, October data showed increasing momentum in several key markets. Exports to Japan were the largest since April at 34,854 metric tons – an increase of 18 percent from a year ago, valued at $146.9 million for an increase of 20 percent. Those results increased January-October exports to Japan by 4 percent from the previous year’s pace in volume at 318,962 metric tons and 6 percent more in value at $1.34 billion. U.S. pork continues to increase its share of Japan’s ground-seasoned pork imports, which is now 72 percent compared to 57 percent in the previous year. Value of those imports reached $275 million through October, an increase of 51 percent year-over-year, reflecting tariff reductions in the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement as well as strong consumer demand for sausages and other processed pork products.
October pork exports to Mexico were the largest since March at 60,798 metric tons, an increase of 11 percent from a year ago, valued at $104.8 million for an increase of 8 percent. January-October exports to Mexico decreased 6 percent in volume at 551,691 metric tons and 12 percent in value at $895.5 million from a year ago, but U.S. pork is well-positioned for a strong finish to 2020 in Mexico. Through October, Mexico took 69 percent of U.S. bone-in ham and shoulder exports with a volume of almost 370,000 metric tons – an increase of 3 percent from a year ago. For the third-consecutive month, Mexico was the leading volume destination for U.S. pork muscle cuts in October at 50,304 metric tons, an increase of 14 percent from a year ago.
Though at less than 2019 levels, pork exports to Central and South America were also the largest since March. Led by strong performances in Honduras and Panama, October exports to Central America reached 8,853 metric tons valued at $21.2 million, each a slight decrease year-over-year. Through October, exports to the region trailed the previous year’s pace by 2 percent in both volume at 75,637 metric tons and value at $182.5 million. A surge in exports to Chile pushed October exports to South America to 12,941 metric tons – a decrease of 7 percent from a year ago, valued at $30.5 million for a decrease of 15 percent. January-October exports to South America remained 25 percent less than the previous year’s pace in volume at 96,651 metric tons and 26 percent less in value at $238.7 million. But demand in the region continues to show signs of recovery.
January-October highlights for U.S. pork exports
Pork exports to China-Hong Kong remained at well more than year-ago levels in October but were a significantly smaller share of total U.S. shipments when compared to totals posted earlier this year. October exports were 70,865 metric tons, an increase of 16 percent from a year ago, valued at $157.5 million for an increase of 11 percent. Through October, exports to China-Hong Kong were 86 percent more than the previous year’s pace in volume at 871,612 metric tons and 104 percent more in value at about $2 billion.
Led by a recent surge in demand in the Philippines and a strong year in Vietnam, pork exports to the ASEAN were 32 percent more than the previous year’s pace in volume at 67,158 metric tons and 44 percent more in value at $159.2 million.
Strong demand in the Dominican Republic as well as Trinidad and Tobago pushed exports to the Caribbean to 5 percent more than the previous year’s pace at 46,577 metric tons, while value was steady at $109.5 million. Led by a large increase in retail sales, exports to Trinidad and Tobago at 4,760 metric tons – an increase of 23 percent – have already exceeded the previous annual record. Trinidad and Tobago has emerged as an especially strong destination for pork-variety meat, with shipments increasing 39 percent from a year ago to 1,505 metric tons, valued at $2.6 million for an increase of 45 percent.
Pork exports to Canada are on the strongest pace since 2013, with January-October shipments increasing 7 percent from a year ago in both volume at 189,776 metric tons and value at $709 million. The growth comes despite a 4 percent increase in Canada’s 2020 pork production. But Canada’s January-October pork exports increased 21 percent to 1.16 million metric tons, led by a large increase to China at 530,000 metric tons, an increase of 147 percent.
Beef exports to China soaring
October beef exports to China climbed to a record 6,831 metric tons valued at $48.1 million, easily exceeding previous record levels reached in recent months. Through October, exports to China increased 219 percent in volume at 24,709 metric tons and 187 percent in value at $177.7 million from a year ago. They’ve been especially strong since China’s food-service sector rebounded from COVID-19-related restrictions imposed earlier in the year. In Hong Kong where the food-service recovery has seen more interruptions, January-October exports decreased 5 percent from a year ago in volume at 67,882 metric tons and 9 percent less in value at $541.4 million.
Beef exports to leading market Japan achieved solid growth in October, increasing from the previous year by 10 percent in volume at 23,353 metric tons and 8 percent in value at $146.8 million. Through October, exports to Japan trailed the previous year’s pace by 2 percent in both volume at 257,083 metric tons and value at $1.61 billion. Japan has increased imports of U.S. short plate, largely for use in gyudon beef bowl restaurants, which have performed relatively well due to their quick-serve and takeaway nature. But the growth has been partially offset by smaller volumes of chuck and loin cuts that are more reliant on full-service sit-down dining. U.S. market share for Japan’s total beef imports was 43.7 percent through October, an increase from 40.5 percent the previous year; Australia’s share declined from 45.5 percent to 41.2 percent.
Exports to South Korea were slightly less than the previous October at 19,389 metric tons, with value decreasing 2 percent to $135.4 million. January-October exports to Korea were 3 percent less than the previous year’s record pace at 209,101 metric tons, while value decreased 6 percent to $1.46 billion. But chilled exports to Korea increased 29 percent from the previous year’s record at 58,370 metric tons, valued at $554 million for an increase of 27 percent. U.S. market share for Korea’s chilled-beef imports was 64.2 percent through October, an increase from 61.7 percent the previous year. U.S. market share for total beef imports also increased, climbing from 50.4 percent the previous year to 52.9 percent in 2020.
U.S. beef is also coming off a record year in Taiwan and could set new records in 2020. October exports to Taiwan reached 5,877 metric tons – an increase of 15 percent from a year ago, valued at $46.7 million for an increase of 9 percent. Through October, exports exceeded the previous year’s pace by 2 percent at 54,162 metric tons, though value decreased 2 percent to $460.3 million. Chilled exports to Taiwan increased 21 percent to 22,140 metric tons, valued at $256 million for an increase of 15 percent. The United States dominates Taiwan’s chilled-beef market, capturing a 76 percent share in 2020.
Other January-October highlights for U.S. beef exports
Although still at less than year-ago levels, October beef exports to Mexico were the largest since March at 16,783 metric tons, valued at $71.9 million – reflecting a recent uptick in food-service demand. Through October, exports to Mexico were 27 percent less than the previous year at 142,850 metric tons, valued at $620.6 million for a decrease of 32 percent. But the U.S. Meat Export Federation expects demand to strengthen in coming months as tourism and restaurant traffic rebound.
Led by a record performance in leading-market Guatemala, October beef exports to Central America were 3 percent more than a year ago at 1,492 metric tons, with value increasing 5 percent to $8.5 million. Exports to Guatemala reached 819 metric tons for an increase of 52 percent, while exports to Costa Rica at 312 metric tons were the most since February. Through October, exports to the region still trailed the previous year by 16 percent in volume at 10,762 metric tons and 22 percent in value at $56.9 million.
Following a down year in 2019, beef exports to Canada have rebounded significantly. January-October volume increased 11 percent to 91,477 metric tons, while value climbed 13 percent to $618.6 million. Canada’s beef production decreased 3 percent in 2020 and exports through October declined 7 percent to 346,480 metric tons. Canada’s January-October beef imports increased 28 percent to 162,000 metric tons, including strong growth from New Zealand, Uruguay, the European Union and Mexico as well as from the United States.
Africa continues to be a bright spot for beef variety-meat exports, with January-October volume exceeding the previous year by 59 percent at 24,028 metric tons. Export value increased 56 percent to $18.1 million, led by excellent growth in South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Angola and Ethiopia.
Lamb-muscle volume increases in October
October exports of U.S. lamb totaled 956 metric tons, a decrease of 20 percent from a year ago, while value decreased 35 percent to $1.5 million. Lamb muscle-cut exports increased sharply in October at 426 metric tons – an increase of 185 percent, driven by strong growth in Mexico and larger volumes to the Caribbean, Central America and Japan. But value declined 28 percent to about $1 million.
Through October, lamb exports increased 31 percent from a year ago to 17,355 metric tons, but value decreased 5 percent to $20.5 million. Lamb muscle-cut volume was substantially more at 8,203 metric tons for an increase of 355 percent, with a more-modest increase in export value at $12.4 million, an increase of 7 percent.
Joe Schuele is the communications director for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, the trade association responsible for developing international markets for the U.S. red-meat industry. It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the beef, pork, lamb, corn and soybean checkoff programs; and its members representing nine industry sectors. Visit www.usmef.org for more information.
