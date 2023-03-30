U.S. pork exports, which posted a strong finish in 2022, maintained momentum in January, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. U.S. beef exports were record-breaking in 2022 but slowed late in the year. This trend continued in January, as shipments were well less than the large totals from a year ago.
January pork exports totaled 236,767 metric tons, an increase of 13 percent year-over-year, while export value climbed 16 percent to $643.4 million. Exports to Mexico, which finished 2022 on a remarkable run on the way to an annual record, set another volume record in January. Exports also trended significantly more year-over-year to China-Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Honduras and the ASEAN region.
“While Mexico is certainly the pacesetter for U.S. pork exports, it’s encouraging to see such broad-based growth,” said Dan Halstrom, federation president and CEO. “Market diversification is always a point of emphasis for the U.S. industry, and it’s more important than ever to find new opportunities for U.S. pork in both established and emerging markets.”
People are also reading…
Beef exports declined to several major destinations in January, though shipments increased sharply to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines and Africa. January volume decreased 15 percent year-over-year to 100,942 metric tons, valued at $702.3 million. Beef inventories swelled in some key markets near the end of 2022, contributing to a challenging environment for U.S. exports.
“While beef exports are off to a slow start in 2023, we remain optimistic that post-COVID foodservice demand will strengthen in additional markets as the year progresses,” Halstrom said.
January exports of U.S. lamb muscle cuts totaled 222 metric tons, an increase of 161 percent from the reduced year-ago volume, while export value essentially doubled to $1.1 million. Growth was led by strong increases to Mexico and the Caribbean, while shipments were also bigger to Canada and Guatemala.
Visit www.usmef.org/news-statistics/statistics for more information.
To be continued ...
Joe Schuele is the communications director for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, the trade association responsible for developing international markets for the U.S. red-meat industry. It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the beef, pork, lamb, corn and soybean checkoff programs; and its members representing nine industry sectors. Visit www.usmef.org for more information.