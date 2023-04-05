Editor's note: The first part of this report was published in the March 30 issue of Agri-View.
U.S. pork exports, which posted a strong finish in 2022, maintained momentum in January, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. U.S. beef exports were record-breaking in 2022 but slowed late in the year. This trend continued in January, as shipments were well less than the large totals from a year ago.
January exports of U.S. lamb muscle cuts totaled 222 metric tons, an increase of 161 percent from the reduced year-ago volume, while export value essentially doubled to $1.1 million.
