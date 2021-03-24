Meat gains in popularity

Americans are buying more beef, pork, poultry and lamb than ever. Increased time at home during the pandemic sent meat grocery sales soaring by 20 percent from 2019 to 2020.
A recent national analysis shows that three out of every four Americans agree meat belongs in healthy and balanced diets; 94 percent say they buy meat because it provides excellent-quality protein.
“Americans feel better than ever about choosing meat as part of healthy and balanced diets,” said Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute president and CEO. “With COVID-19 deepening demand for convenient and affordable food that tastes good and matches American values, meat fits the bill.”
Almost all American households – 98.4 percent – purchased meat in 2020; 43 percent of Americans now buy more meat than before the pandemic – primarily because they’re preparing more meals at home. The proportion of meals prepared at home peaked at 89 percent in April 2020 and remained at 84 percent in December, considerably more than pre-pandemic levels. It particularly impacted Millennials, who were previously most likely to eat out.
The number of meat shoppers who purchased groceries online grew 40 percent in 2020. The majority of online purchasers at 59 percent expect to continue purchasing about the same amount online in 2021, suggesting food-shopping habits may have changed permanently.
Americans are also embracing new cooking methods. Ownership of air fryers increased 24 percent. They are turning to digital sources for recipe inspiration and promotions.
“Shoppers are cooking more at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their confidence in cooking and preparing meat has increased,” said Rick Stein, vice-president of Fresh Foods for The Food Industry Association. “Further analysis also shows convenient meal solutions are key and that food retailers have opportunities to provide more choices, along with more information and education on consumer priorities like nutrition and meal preparation – building up what we call consumer Meat IQ.”
The Power of Meat study was conducted by 210 Analytics on behalf of The Food Industry Association and the Meat Institute’s Foundation for Meat and Poultry Research and Education. Visit www.fmi.org and www.meatinstitute.org for more information.