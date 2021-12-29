Navajo Nation endorses MCOOL

OPINION Earlier this month the Naabik’iyati’ Committee of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, on behalf of The Navajo Nation, unanimously passed a formal resolution endorsing the bipartisan American Beef Labeling Act of 2021 (S.2716) that restores mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef – also known as MCOOL.
Extending into the states of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, the 17.5-plus-million-acre Navajo Nation is the largest land area retained by a Native American Tribe in the United States. Its population surpasses 250,000. Cattle raising is an important economic endeavor within the Nation.
R-CALF USA Field Director Karina Jones worked closely with Edmond Yazzie, a Navajo Nation Council Delegate, to explore how the Navajo Nation would benefit from MCOOL’s enactment.
“The Tribe has a vested interest in MCOOL and we’re pleased for their willingness to help us pass this bill,” she said.
Upon completion of the resolution, Yazzie explained the basis for the Navajo Nation’s interest in MCOOL.
“The Navajo Nation leadership supports ranchers and what is due to them for their hard work on the ranch,” he said. “I’m pleased we could support The American Beef Labeling Act.”
The Navajo Nation’s resolution states that MCOOL for beef “enables United States cattle producers to compete in the retail grocery market by empowering consumers to choose to purchase their superior born, raised and harvested in the USA beef product, or to choose a foreign beef product imported from any one of the approximately 20 countries from which the U.S. imports beef and-or cattle.”
It also states MCOOL increases the demand for cattle exclusively born and raised in the United States when U.S. consumers choose to purchase a beef product exclusively produced in the United States.
The Navajo Nation’s resolution encourages all U.S. Senators and Representatives to cosponsor and quickly pass The American Beef Labeling Act of 2021.
R-CALF USA Regional Director Cash Carruth from Bloomfield, New Mexico, said, “We’re pleased that both our New Mexico senators have cosponsored this important legislation and sincerely hope the senators in Arizona and Utah will likewise join to help the Navajo Nation and all other citizens of the southwest.”
Eric Gropper, a Native American rancher from Long Valley, South Dakota, and R-CALF USA’s tribal-regions director, suggested all other Native American Tribes should likewise express their support for MCOOL.
“Cattle are an important economic interest on Native American lands, and Native American support will certainly help expedite the enactment of Senate Bill 2716,” he said.
