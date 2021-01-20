New assistance comes for producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Jan. 15 that additional assistance will be offered through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The new assistance will include expanded eligibility for certain commodities and producers established in the recently approved relief package, as well as updated payments for producers who were eligible under previous iterations of the program. Producers have from Jan. 19 through Feb. 26 to submit new applications or modify existing applications if they have participated in the program already.
Payment calculations updated
Along with the additional assistance the USDA-Farm Service Agency adjusted the payment calculation to use the 2019 calendar-year sales and 2019 crop-insurance indemnities, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program and Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity-Plus payments, multiplied by the applicable payment rate for sales commodities. In the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 program, the sales commodities included specialty crops, aquaculture, tobacco, specialty livestock, nursery crops and floriculture.
The FSA also adjusted the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 payment calculation for certain row crops, addressing an issue that existed for producers who had crop-insurance coverage but didn’t have a 2020 Actual Production History-approved yield. Now when the Actual Production History is not available, the FSA will use 100 percent of the 2019 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County benchmark yield to calculate payments instead of the 85 percent the earlier Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 calculations required. That change only covers producers with crop-insurance coverage who grow barley, corn, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, upland cotton and wheat.
Swine producers who participated in Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1 will be receiving an automatic “top-up” payment of $17 per head, increasing the total Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1 inventory payment to $34 per head. Payment rates for swine are increasing from 25 percent to 50 percent of the estimated total economic loss. The top-up payment aims to rectify large differences between first-quarter sales-loss rates and inventory-payment rates for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1 payments, which were based on expected sales in the second and third quarters. There’s no action required by producers to receive the additional payments. Producers who didn’t submit an approved Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1 application are not eligible.
Commodities, producers newly eligible
Many producers were left out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security – or CARES – Act and subsequent Coronavirus Food Assistance programs because farmers who raise animals under a contract for another entity that owns the animals could not participate. Poultry, in particular, was left out of the CARES Act – largely due to the structure of the industry, and how the relationship between the farmer and integrator operates. Typically a broiler farmer raises and cares for the birds, but the integrator maintains ownership of them. But those producers saw their income significantly reduced as many of their barns – which they financed the construction of and still were required to service the debt on – remained empty due to supply-chain disruptions earlier in the pandemic. The impacts to contract growers could arise from a variety of conditions, including: delayed delivery of young poultry and hogs to contract producers, decreased housing densities, additional costs for keeping animals longer than typical durations and damage caused by animals too large for housing.
The USDA has clarified that contract producers of broilers, turkeys, chicken eggs, laying hens and hogs who suffered a decrease in revenue in 2020 due to the pandemic are now eligible for assistance. Payments are based on eligible revenue for Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 27, 2020 – minus eligible revenue for Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 27, 2019 – multiplied by as much as 80 percent, subject to availability of funds.
Producers of pullets and turfgrass sod are also now eligible for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments. Those commodities were not explicitly included in the original Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 rule, but their payment structure will be similar to sales commodities; the payment rate will vary based on overall sales. For example if we look at Figure 2, a pullet producer with less than $50,000 in sales would receive a payment rate of 10.6 percent of those total sales. Figure 2 also shows the expected total payments to each sector of contract growers as calculated in USDA’s cost-benefit analysis of the rule.
The analysis doesn’t show any payments for turkeys, but that doesn’t mean producers are ineligible. In this analysis the USDA is examining the industries in aggregate, and as a result estimates the aggregate industries’ revenue didn’t suffer a loss. Individual producers who can show they suffered a decline in revenue from 2019 to 2020 are certainly eligible and should apply for the program.
Of the $2.3 billion in additional Coronavirus Food Assistance Program support, the USDA’s cost-benefit analysis estimates that contract poultry producers will receive about $1.5 billion in Coronavirus Food Assistance Program support. Contract hog producers are expected to receive $479 million, and “top-up” inventory payments for swine producers are expected to total $150 million. Contract-poultry, contract-hog and swine-inventory payments combined are expected to total almost $2.1 billion – about 91 percent of the new additional resources.
Apply now
Newly eligible producers who need to submit a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 application or producers who need to modify an existing one can do so between Jan. 19 and Feb. 26, 2021. Producers who are modifying their applications should contact a local USDA Service Center for assistance. Producers who are filing new applications should contact a Service Center or call 877-508-8364 for one-on-one support. Visit www.farmers.gov/cfap for more information.
John Newton is the chief economist, and Michael Nepveux and Shelby Myers are economists, with American Farm Bureau Federation Market Intel; visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.