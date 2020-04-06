The self-distancing and quarantine protocols put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 have reduced economic growth, shuttered consumers in their homes, and changed the way Americans purchase and consume food. A slowing economy is bad for all of the animal proteins. Beef is typically the most expensive of the proteins and considered a luxury product in economic terms. So it stands to suffer the most when consumers spend less in response to wage cuts and job losses.
Additionally beef is used more heavily in the food-service channel than pork. We already know consumers will be shifting more of their food dollars to at-home spending as opposed to eating out. That’s a one-two punch to food service in the form of greatly reduced demand caused by the recessionary pressures and social-distancing efforts practiced by consumers. That shift by consumers, combined with panic buying as families stock supplies, is sending shockwaves through the American food, meat and beef supply chain.
Prices increase for boxed-beef cutout
Beef prices tend to increase in March and April as warmer weather drives spring features and we see increased traffic at food-service restaurants. But warmer weather can’t account for the historic jump that has occurred in the boxed-beef cutout. In just a week the daily boxed-beef cutout has increased 25 percent. That’s calculated from the daily reported cutout as the difference between the peak and the valley preceding the peak, not the weekly boxed-beef cutout report. The previous time we saw a jump nearing that magnitude was in April-May 2017, and then it was spread out across a period of 27 days; at 21 percent it was still a smaller percentage. In August 2019 another “black swan” event – a fire at one of the nation’s largest packing plants – caused a significant increase in the cutout as well, but that was an increase of 12 percent in seven days.
Since its peak the cutout has begun to weaken somewhat during the past few days. Many factors are influencing the value of the beef cutout. Figure 2 shows the various primal cuts of the cutout’s prices, as well as those primals’ percentage share of the cutout value. The gains in prices are not evenly distributed throughout the primal cuts. The largest increases since March 12 are in the chuck primal by $80.39 and the round primal by $66.59. Much of the chuck and round is used in inexpensive cuts such as ground beef and economical cuts for slow cooking such as roast. The recent rush of sales at the retail level focused on those cuts as consumers looking to stock their freezers concentrated on ground beef and other lesser-priced cuts.
Before the COVID-19-induced panic buying, a large supply of beef sold at retail was already in ground form. There is also a large share of ground beef that works its way through food-service and restaurant channels in the form of one of America’s favorite meals – the hamburger. It remains to be seen how well that demand channel survives with to-go orders and drive-through operations as dine-in services are suspended. And shifting that product from food service to retail is not a logistically simple task. Those are very different marketing channels. The processor who produces curated proportioned product for a specific restaurant may not be able to immediately produce case-ready meat for the grocery store.
The rib primal has increased by $24.35 and the loin primal has increased by $26.60 since March 12 – not as much as the chuck and round primals. The increase in the loin primal is somewhat unexpected because that primal relies heavily on restaurant demand as opposed to retail demand. Looking into the subprimal cuts, the tenderloin – a valuable cut greatly dependent on restaurant demand – actually decreased during the past few weeks. Other primals had little to smaller increases, while the short plate primal actually saw a decrease during the time period. The National Retail Report released March 27 indicated a 13 percent decrease in the feature rate for beef products. Feature activity is drastically less because many locations have suspended retail advertisements due to retailers having little trouble moving product.
The share of the cutout value also shifted. In order to determine each primal’s share of the cutout, the current price of that primal can be multiplied by its share of the dressed carcass. Typically the loin is the most valuable primal in terms of value in the cutout, even though the rib fetches a better price due to the total pounds the loin contributes to the carcass relative to the rib. But the chuck has become the most valuable primal to the cutout. The round has also captured a much larger share and broken away from the loin. Those shifting shares of the cutout help paint a bigger picture of what’s driving the large cutout increase that results from a major increase in grocery-store sales of certain meat cuts as people stocked shelves.
Something that should be mentioned is the way beef is sold. On a typical day a retailer is not going to be able to order more meat for delivery the next day; that’s not how the system works. The meat that retailers sell on a typical day is product that the retailer started planning sales around as many as three months before. Retailers may have actually purchased the product as many as six weeks prior. That means that there’s not a large volume of “unspoken for” meat in the market on a typical day; much of the meat being processed in a plant is “spoken for.” The spike in the cutout is partly driven by a surge in demand as retailers look to refill their meat cases, increasing competition for the small share of “unspoken for” meat. Because much of the meat delivered to grocery stores in the past week had been forward-sold weeks or months earlier, less of it was valued at those historic cutout prices than some think.
Cattle futures ride roller coaster
Futures prices are just that – an expectation of prices in the future. The impact to futures markets is likely somewhat a function of an expected economic recession and the likely decreased beef demand that will come with it. But the extreme reaction and volatility extends beyond anticipated impacts to beef demand, and likely is tied to panic selling as traders look to reduce their risk. Ultimately the enemy of the market is uncertainty and the difficulty in trying to identify the “known unknowns” and “unknown unknowns” of this particular event.
Packing-plant disruptions are a significant risk to the cattle and beef markets. It’s impossible to tell what the ultimate impact will be if a worker or workers at a processing facility test positive for COVID-19. In one example we have, the worker was relatively isolated so it didn’t significantly disrupt operations. Other instances have been more disruptive. As more of the population tests positive and those who have been in contact with them need to self-isolate, we could potentially have more and more moderate disruptions that partially impact slaughter capacity for short periods of time. That’s a potentially different situation from the previous year’s packing-plant fire, which shuttered one of the nation’s largest facilities for months. In that instance we rather quickly had a good idea of where things stood and were able to plan accordingly, contrasting with the current uncertainty in which we find ourselves.
Since the end of February and particularly in mid- to late-March, both live-cattle and feeder-cattle futures have been on a roller coaster. Again one of the driving factors behind those swings is the extreme uncertainty surrounding the event and future expectations of macro factors.
Cash prices have been impacted as well, decreasing and increasing for both fed and feeder cattle. The tightness of animal numbers and the decline of placements in the March “Cattle on Feed” report could potentially mean that when things return to normal later in the year, cattle prices could be moving into more bullish territory. But the impacts of the virus are incredibly difficult to understand at this point.
Increased cutout prices take some time to work through the system because there is a time delay between the purchase of the cattle and the sale of beef. The cattle sold to a processing plant today are not going to be in a retail case for a while. Cash fed cattle declined from a weekly average of about $120 per hundredweight in mid-February to a worst price of about $109 per hundredweight in mid-March. But the recent increased activity of packer buying in the cash market has increased fed cash prices to as much as $119 per hundredweight as of March 29 weekly data. Cash feeder-cattle prices declined across the board, but the tightness in available feeder supplies led to an increase of about 10 percent the week of March 23. Oklahoma City Auction feeder steers of 500 to 600 pounds decreased from $177 per hundredweight in late February to $134 per hundredweight in late March. But prices have started to rebound in the most recent week, increasing to $144 per hundredweight. The 400-to-500-pound category has rebounded more sharply, increasing to $173 per hundredweight after decreasing to $150 per hundredweight from $197 per hundredweight.
Spread widens dramatically
With the dramatic spike in the cutout and decrease in fed-cattle prices, packer margins significantly increased. That’s to be expected if the price of business output increases and the price of its input decreasing. The Livestock Marketing Information Center maintains a database of calculated gross margins on a basis of 1,000 pounds of steer. Those calculations are essentially the spread between inputs and outputs. They don’t include processing costs such as energy and labor, or fixed costs. But they still offer a good measure of the overall relative health of packer margins. Currently they’re exceedingly healthy, as shown in Figure 5 with data current as of March 21.
Since the last week of February the live-to-cutout spread has more than doubled, increasing almost $275 per 1,000 pounds of steer. As the markets reacted to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, a parallel has often been drawn to the previous year’s packing-plant fire in Holcomb, Kansas. That’s an understandable comparison because in the previous black swan event the cutout also spiked in a dramatic fashion. And the COVID-19-related increase in the cutout eclipsed even the packing-plant fire. But the current live-to-cutout spread has remained at less than the spike that occurred during the packing-plant fire, at least as the data show so far.
Part of that’s due to where the various components of the spread started and ended during the period. When comparing the values at the peak of the packing-plant fire to the most recent calculation, the live-to-cutout spread is 6 percent less than the previous event – even with a greater boxed-beef cutout. Two other components of the calculation are the reason for that. The by-product values received by the packer – such as hide, tallow, bone meal, etc. – are 7 percent less than they were this past August. And the price of the input – fed cattle – is greater by 8 percent versus August. So far the current black-swan event has kept the spread at less than the events of the previous year.
Farmers keep product available
With expectations of record-setting meat and poultry production in the United States this year, there is no shortage of meat. In the future the expectation is for a demand challenge given projections for negative gross-domestic-product growth. The pictures of empty grocery-store aisles flooding social media fail to account for the massive undertaking behind the scenes to restock those shelves. The men and women of agriculture are still farming and will continue to ensure America is fed. The question is how long the stockpiling will last – because there’s a large amount of meat coming down the supply chain. When consumers go back to week-to-week purchasing they will see greater supplies and potentially even an oversupply at the retail level.
Animals continue to come to market, meaning meat supplies at the retail level will be restocked. Cattle-slaughter estimates continue to increase, with initial weekly estimates for the week of March 23 at 676,000 head – 4 percent more than the previous week. In addition to more cattle coming to market, fed-cattle weights continue to run at well more than year-ago levels. The weekly fed-beef supply in the past few weeks has been almost 10 percent more than this past year’s levels. One big component of that is increased numbers in the March 28 kill, clocking in at 75,000 head. That’s 5,000 more than the previous Saturday and 28,000 head more than two weeks before. It should be noted that those numbers are initial estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture; actual cattle-slaughter data is available on a two-week lag.
Conclusion
The global pandemic has injected never-before-seen uncertainty into the cattle and beef markets. As consumers were emptying meat cases, the boxed-beef cutout increased to historic levels. Cattle futures zigged and zagged as far as they could in both directions – all while cash markets gyrated wildly. In economics one of the underlying assumptions behind much of our analysis is the concept of ceteris paribus, or “all else equal.” That means we conduct our analysis with the assumption that everything else stays the same. Currently every possible piece that could be moving is moving. In this environment we must remind ourselves that all else is not equal. No one knows with certainty how everything will unfold.
