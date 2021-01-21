Paycheck Protection Loans extended

The recently enacted COVID-19 resource and relief package included a number of agricultural-related provisions, such as a $1.5 billion extension of the Farmers to Families Food Box program. It also included additional support for crop, specialty-crop, livestock, poultry and dairy farmers among others. The bill also includes several improvements to a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program. Today’s article highlights the improvements that will benefit farmers and ranchers, including new qualifying expenses using gross farm income to determine loan amounts and reducing the level of required losses to qualify.
Paycheck Protection Program detailed
The Paycheck Protection Program is basically designed to help small businesses remain in operation and keep their employees paid through this turbulent time. The program provides forgivable loans to small businesses, to pay employees and keep them on the payroll. The program will provide to eligible businesses loans of as much as $10 million to cover 2.5 times the average monthly payroll costs – measured across the 12 months preceding the loan origination date – plus an additional 25 percent for non-payroll costs. Payroll costs include salaries, commissions and tips; employee benefits including health-insurance premiums and retirement benefits; state and local taxes; and compensation to sole proprietors or independent contractors. Non-payroll costs include interest on mortgage obligations, rent and utilities. The loans have an interest rate of 1 percent, but the portion that covers eligible expenses is forgivable as long as the company maintains staff and payroll.
The Small Business Administration’s data on the program only covers loan disbursement through Aug. 8, the deadline for the first iteration of the program. Under the first round of the program 5.2 million loans were granted, resulting in $525 billion paid out. As Figure 1 shows, about 1.5 percent of those loans were paid to the sector that comprises agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting. About $8.1 billion was paid to the sector through almost 150,000 loans. The average Paycheck Protection Program loan size across all sectors was about $101,000 dollars. At only $54,000 per loan, the agriculture sector’s average loan size was the third-least.
Relief package includes funding
The legislation provides $284 billion in funding for a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans and several improvements the American Farm Bureau Federation advocated for. Among them is a clarification that allowable expenses that had been paid for with forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans may be taken as a business deduction for income-tax purposes without limitation. That’s an important distinction for farmers because the Treasury Department’s 2020 regulations denied Paycheck Protection Program participants the ability to deduct those expenses, going against the intent of Congress. The bill also cut in half the qualifying reduction in gross revenue – decreasing it from 50 percent to 25 percent – between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020. That much-needed change for producers who suffered multiple years of losses expands the number of farm and ranch families who can qualify to participate.
The changes to the expenses the loans can be spent on and still be forgivable are also important. Previously the only approved expenses were payroll, mortgage interest, rent and utilities. Now worker personal-protective equipment and adaptive costs are approved expenses for loan forgiveness. The bill’s switch to gross income from net farm income for the loan-requirement calculation for farmers and ranchers who file as sole proprietors will allow many more producers to participate. The previous net-farm-income-based method for establishing loans left many self-employed farmers ineligible because they had reported losses And producers applying for loan forgiveness under the program for loans of less than $150,000 will enjoy a new streamlined process.
The SBA stated Paycheck Protection Program lending would start Jan. 11 for borrowers new to the program; repeat borrowers could apply beginning Jan. 13. The loan-application deadline for the second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans is March 31 or until funds are exhausted. Businesses with no more than 300 employees that received loans this past year are eligible for this second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, but at a reduced loan cap of $2 million. Visit www.sba.gov and search for “draw PPP loans” for more information.
Michael Nepveux is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.