The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest Cattle on Feed report, released Oct. 23, shows the number of animals on feed as of Oct. 1 is more than it was this time the previous year. The report provides monthly estimates of the number of cattle being fed for slaughter. For the report the USDA surveys feedlots of 1,000 head or more; they represent 85 percent of all fed cattle. Cattle feeders provide data on inventory, placements, marketings and other disappearance.
Report shows big inventory
The October report showed a total inventory of 11.717 million head for the United States as of Oct. 1, the most Oct. 1 inventory level since the series began in 1996. That 3.8 percent year-over-year increase is slightly more than analyst expectations of an average increase of 3.2 percent in feedlot inventories. Large placements helped to offset the large marketings to push cattle on feed to an increase of 429,000 head as compared to 2019. Typically October begins the slow increase of animals after September’s smallest number, and this year it looks as if we’re seeing that seasonality play out. After strong impacts from the pandemic in April and May, the number of cattle on feed has largely followed seasonal patterns.
As usual Texas, Kansas and Nebraska lead the way in total fed-cattle numbers, accounting for almost 7.6 million head or about 65 percent of the total on-feed inventory in the country. Texas continued to gain year-over-year, adding 3 percent relative to 2019. Kansas and Nebraska saw greater gains, adding 7 percent and 6 percent respectively.
Total inventories are an important component of the report, but other key factors include placements – new animals being placed on feed – and marketings – animals being taken off feed and sold for slaughter. Coming in at 5.9 percent as compared to 2019, placements in September far exceeded the average analyst expectation of a 2.5 percent increase. They were relatively close to the maximum analyst expectation of a 6.5 percent increase. The relatively wide range of forecasts for placements – almost 8 percent – somewhat highlights the uncertainty that still exists in the market concerning the full impacts of COVID-19.
Placements clocked in at 2.227 million head in September. Marketings came in at 6.2 percent more than 2019. That’s slightly more than analyst expectations of 5.8 percent more than year-ago levels. The 1.846 million head that were marketed in September marks the greatest level for that month in almost two decades.
In September the industry continued working through the backlog of heavier animals in the system. Figure 4 shows we are back in line with previous-year numbers of estimated animals on feed for more than 120 days. Many in the industry believe that we have largely worked our way through that backlog.
Summary
With plenty of animals in the pipeline for processing, the latest Cattle on Feed report is considered relatively bearish. But the impacts of the pandemic are still reverberating throughout the economy, contributing to market uncertainty. It will be interesting to see how the recession eventually impacts beef demand because recessions tend to not be kind to this particular animal protein.