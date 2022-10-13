Pork exports continue improvement

August exports of U.S. pork topped year-ago totals for the first time in 2022, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Pork exports reached 226,293 metric tons in August, a slight increase from a year ago and the largest since November 2021, while export value climbed 4 percent to $659.6 million. Through August, pork exports were 15 percent less than the previous year at 1.72 million metric tons, valued at $4.9 billion.
“We speak often about the importance of developing a wide range of markets for U.S. red meat, and the August export results are a great illustration of that,” said Dan Halstrom, U.S. Meat Export Federation president and CEO. “Exports face significant headwinds in some key destinations, with weakened currencies topping the list. But the emphasis on broad-based growth really pays dividends in these situations, allowing the overall export picture to remain very positive. I also cannot say enough about the loyalty of our international customers, many of whom have diminished purchasing power but continue to show a strong preference for U.S. red meat.”
Pork exports led by strong variety demand
August pork exports were once again led by Mexico, where 2022 shipments remain on a record pace. August export volume increased only slightly from a year ago but export value increased 20 percent to $195 million. That pushed January-August exports to Mexico to 620,718 metric tons, an increase of 14 percent from a year ago; value increased 13 percent to $1.25 billion. Unlike many trading-partner currencies, the Mexican peso has been remarkably stable – averaging about 20 pesos to the dollar this year, remaining essentially steady with 2021.
Fueled by strengthening demand for pork variety meat, pork exports to China and Hong Kong totaled 55,695 metric tons in August, an increase of 14 percent from a year ago; export value climbed 31 percent to $137.8 million. Most of the volume increase was in the variety-meat category, for which exports were record-large at 34,831 metric tons, an increase of 18 percent. But muscle-cut exports were also 7 percent more than in 2021 at 20,864 metric tons, the most since June 2021. For January through August, total exports to China and Hong Kong remained 44 percent less than the previous year at 323,422 metric tons, with value decreasing 37 percent to $850.1 million.
South Korea recently opened a duty-free quota on imported pork – a move that mainly benefited Canadian, Mexican and Brazilian pork – because imports from the United States, the European Union and Chile already enter Korea at zero duty. August volume was the smallest in six months but U.S. exports to Korea were still sharply more than the small year-ago total, climbing 37 percent to 13,568 metric tons. Export value reached $48.6 million, an increase of 34 percent. For the first eight months of 2022, pork exports to Korea were 1 percent more than the previous year at 120,687 metric tons, while value increased 9 percent to $424.1 million.
January-August results for U.S. pork exports
Fueled by record exports to China and Hong Kong, global exports of U.S. pork-variety meat were the third-largest on record in August at 52,958 metric tons, an increase of 14 percent from a year ago. Export value was the second-largest on record at $118.3 million, an increase of 12 percent. In addition to China and Hong Kong, August exports increased year-over-year to the Philippines, Vietnam, Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Japan, Korea, Guatemala, Honduras and Taiwan.
August pork exports to the Philippines rebounded to 5,712 metric tons, an increase of 44 percent from a year ago and the largest in 13 months. Export value climbed to $18.1 million, am increase of 66 percent. August exports to Vietnam and Singapore were also greater year-over-year, pushing shipments to the ASEAN region to 6,489 metric tons, valued at $20.5 million. For January through August, exports to the region were still 53 percent less than the previous year at 35,432 metric tons, valued at $102.6 million.
Although August exports to Colombia were slightly less than the previous year in both volume and value, year-to-date exports remain on a record pace. Through August, shipments to Colombia increased 10 percent to 69,502 metric tons, while value increased 9 percent to $163 million.
Led by strong demand in the Dominican Republic, pork exports to the Caribbean also remained on a record pace through August at 64,294 metric tons, an increase of 33 percent from a year ago, valued at $175.6 million. The Dominican Republic accounted for most of the growth but exports are also on a record pace to the Bahamas, the Leeward-Windward Islands, Bermuda, Turks and Caicos. Shipments also increased to most other markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Haiti and the Netherlands Antilles.
Pork exports to Japan continued to decrease in August to about 27,000 metric tons, a decrease of 18 percent from a year ago, valued at $107.4 million. Through August, exports to Japan were 10 percent less than the previous year’s pace at $245.3 million, valued at $1.02 billion. With the historic devaluation of the yen, Japan has been importing dramatically more pork from the European Union, Mexico and Brazil.
August pork-export value equated to $60.04 per head slaughtered, a slight increase from a year ago. The January-August average was $59.40 per head, a decrease of 9 percent. Exports accounted for 27.3 percent of total August pork production and 22.5 percent for muscle cuts, a decrease from 28.3 percent and 24.3 percent, respectively, a year ago. The January-August ratios were 26.9 percent and 23.5 percent, a decrease from 30.4 percent and 26.8 percent in the first eight months of 2021.
The U.S. Meat Export Federation has raised concerns in recent years with the USDA about export data collected by the Department of Commerce for lamb variety meat to Mexico. Reported volumes declined dramatically in both July and August to reflect more-accurate volumes to Mexico, suggesting that the data reported in prior months and years were disproportionately inflated. For the time being, the U.S. Meat Export Federation will therefore focus year-over-year comparisons on lamb muscle cuts only.
Export statistics refer to both muscle cuts and variety meat, unless otherwise noted. One metric ton equals 2,204.622 pounds. U.S. pork and beef currently face retaliatory duties in China., China announced in February 2020 a duty-exclusion process that allows importers to apply for relief from duties imposed in response to U.S. Section 301 duties. When an application is successful, the rate for U.S. beef can decline to 12 percent and the rate for U.S. pork can decline to 37 percent.
Visit www.usmef.org/news-statistics/statistics for more information.
Joe Schuele is the communications director for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, the trade association responsible for developing international markets for the U.S. red-meat industry. It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the beef, pork, lamb, corn and soybean checkoff programs; and its members representing nine industry sectors. Visit www.usmef.org for more information.