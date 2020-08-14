June exports of U.S. pork decreased to less than year-ago levels for the first time this year but exports remain on a record pace in 2020, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef exports decreased sharply from a year ago in June, reflecting a lingering impact of a temporary slowdown in beef production combined with restrictions on food service and weakening economies in major import markets. June lamb exports increased, posting the second-largest totals of 2020.
We expected the interruptions in res-meat production would continue to weigh on June exports, but anticipated more of a rebound from the depressed May totals – particularly for beef. But it takes time for the entire chain to adjust to supply shocks and thus it was another difficult month for exports. However weekly U.S. export data suggest an increasing trend in demand in most markets, and with production recovering the United States has regained its supply advantage. So we expect beef and pork exports to regain momentum in the second half of the year.
June pork exports totaled 207,181 metric tons, a decrease of 3 percent from a year ago, while export value decreased 9 percent to $516.3 million. Exports continued to be better than a year ago to China and Hong Kong, but were the least since October. Exports also increased year-over-year to the ASEAN region, the Caribbean, Honduras and Taiwan; they increased sharply for Albania and Ukraine. But shipments decreased to Mexico, Japan, South Korea and South America. Despite the June decline, first-half pork exports were still 24 percent ahead of the previous year’s record pace in volume at 1.55 million metric tons and 29 percent more in value at $4.05 billion.
Exports accounted for 24 percent of total pork production in June and 22.2 percent of muscle-cut production, a decrease substantially from a year ago at 27.8 percent and 24 percent, respectively. For the first half of the year exports accounted for 31.5 percent of total pork production and 28.6 percent for muscle cuts, an increase from 25.8 percent and 22.4 percent, respectively, the previous year. Export value per head slaughtered averaged $46.19 in June, a decrease of 19 percent from a year ago and a decrease sharply from the extreme levels achieved in April and May. The January-June average was $63.61 per head, an increase of 27 percent from a year ago.
June beef exports were close to the May worst prices, a decrease of 33 percent from a year ago to 79,013 metric tons, with value falling 32 percent to $492.3 million. Exports were less than year-ago levels to most markets but increased to Canada, China and South Africa. For January through June, beef exports decreased by 9 percent from the previous year’s pace in volume at 591,609 metric tons and 10 percent less in value at $3.63 billion.
Exports accounted for 9.7 percent of total beef production in June and 8 percent for muscle cuts, a sharp decrease from a year ago at 15.4 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively, and the least in 10 years. First-half exports accounted for 13.3 percent of total beef production and 10.9 percent for muscle cuts, a decrease from 14.2 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively, the previous year. Beef-export value per head of fed slaughter averaged $219.53 in June, a decrease of 32 percent year-over-year. The first-half average was $300.43 per head, a decrease of 4 percent.
China highlights diversity importance
June pork exports to China-Hong Kong totaled 77,883 metric tons, an increase of 55 percent from a year ago but the least since October. Export value was $168.3 million, an increase of 65 percent. That pushed first-half China-Hong Kong exports to 170 percent more than the previous year’s pace at 604,156 metric tons, with value increasing 232 percent to $1.42 billion.
With China’s pork industry still dealing with the impact of African swine fever, we expect demand from China-Hong Kong to remain strong through the end of this year and into 2021. But the unprecedented volumes of imported pork entering China – not only from the United States but other suppliers as well – will begin to moderate. That underscores the importance of maintaining strong demand in other key markets and continuing to develop new destinations for U.S. pork.
June pork exports to Mexico remained less than the previous year at 48,658 metric tons, a decrease of 19 percent, valued at $70.6 million at a decrease of 41 percent. But shipments rebounded to some degree from the depressed totals seen in May. First-half exports to Mexico were 6 percent less than the previous year’s pace at 324,481 metric tons, with value decreasing 5 percent to $543 million.
June exports to Japan, traditionally the leading value market for U.S. pork, decreased 25 percent from a year ago to 23,910 metric tons, valued at $109.6 million, a decrease of 17 percent. But through June, exports to Japan remained 1 percent more than a year ago in volume at 193,822 metric tons and 5 percent more in value at $813.6 million. Even as U.S. slaughter levels rebound, limited labor availability has restricted production of value-added and boneless cuts as well as some variety meats. That’s especially challenging for serving markets such as Japan, which demands value-added cuts like single-ribbed bellies.
Other first-half highlights for U.S. pork
- Exports to Canada were steady with the previous year’s pace at 105,811 metric tons, while value increased 2 percent to $388.1 million.
- Led by exceptional growth in Vietnam, exports to the ASEAN region increased 13 percent to 28,950 metric tons while value jumped 17 percent to $71.2 million. In Vietnam, where pork production has also been heavily impacted by African swine fever, exports climbed 148 percent from a year ago in volume at 8,232 metric tons and 164 percent in value at $18 million. Exports to the Philippines, the best market in the region, had slowed earlier this year. But June exports were the best since October, bringing the first-half total to 19,319 metric tons at a decrease of 12 percent, valued at $42.5 million at a decrease 6 percent.
- Exports to Central America increased 2 percent from the previous year’s record pace to 45,296 metric tons, while value increased 5 percent to $112.3 million. Solid growth was achieved in mainstay market Honduras, with exports also increasing to El Salvador and trending significantly better to Nicaragua.
- Strong growth in the Dominican Republic pushed exports to the Caribbean to 4 percent more than the previous year at 29,809 metric tons, valued at $70.6 million for an increase of 2 percent. That was fueled by more muscle cuts to the Dominican Republic and an increase in pork variety-meat exports, which climbed 19 percent in volume at 2,341 metric tons and 18 percent in value at $3.9 million – led by the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, and Haiti.
- In Eastern Europe pork exports to Albania at 1,873 metric tons, an increase of 19 percent, for $3.8 million, an increase of 74 percent, were the best since 2012. Exports to Ukraine at 557 metric tons, an increase from just 22 metric tons the previous year, valued at $1.35 million, an increase of 441 percent, were the largest since 2014. Exports to Macedonia reached 1,164 metric tons valued at $2.89 million, an increase from zero a year ago.
China, Canada among few bright spots
Capitalizing on the recently implemented U.S.-China “Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement,” June beef exports to China increased 125 percent from a year ago to 1,986 metric tons, valued at $15.2 million, an increase of 111 percent. That pushed first-half exports to China to 80 percent more than the previous year’s pace in both volume at 6,912 metric tons and value at $54.1 million.
While Phase One was signed in January, the red-meat trade provisions weren’t implemented until late March. That’s when beef from a larger percentage of U.S. cattle became eligible and more establishments were approved for export to China. So U.S. beef exports are really just beginning to scratch the surface in the world’s largest import market. As China’s food-service sector gradually recovers from COVID-19 restrictions and as Australia’s export volumes remain limited, the potential for growth will increase even further.
Following a down year in 2019, first-half beef exports to Canada increased 13 percent to 55,099 metric tons, with value increasing 14 percent to $370 million. The previous year exports were held back to some degree by retaliatory duties on prepared beef products, which were removed in May 2019. Canada is the largest destination for U.S. exports in this category. Beef variety-meat exports to Canada were particularly strong in the first half, increasing 35 percent in volume at 4,983 metric tons, valued at $10.5 million for an increase of 56 percent.
June beef exports to leading-market Japan rebounded to some degree from the depressed totals posted in May, but were still at well less than the previous year at 20,743 metric tons, a decrease of 30 percent, valued at $143.7 million for a decrease of 20 percent. First-half exports decreased 2 percent from the previous year’s pace in both volume at 154,881 metric tons and value at $985.5 million.
Other first-half highlights
- After racing to a strong start in 2020, exports to South Korea decreased 8 percent compared to the previous year’s record pace at 116,724 metric tons, valued at $828.3 million. U.S. beef has a very strong retail presence in Korea, which has helped offset some of the sharp COVID-19-related decline in food-service demand.
- Beef exports to Taiwan were also record-large in 2019 but decreased 7 percent compared to that pace at 29,101 metric tons, valued at $252.1 million for a decrease of 9 percent. The United States still dominates Taiwan’s value chilled-beef market, capturing almost 75 percent of the country’s chilled imports.
- With devaluation of the peso compounding the impact of COVID-19 restrictions in Mexico’s food-service and hospitality sectors, beef exports to Mexico decreased 24 percent from the previous year’s pace at 86,904 metric tons, valued at $394.6 million for a decrease of 27 percent. Mexico is the leading volume destination for beef variety-meat exports, which have fared better in 2020. They decreased 3 percent year-over-year in volume at 42,879 metric tons and 10 percent in value at $104.9 million.
- Although June exports decreased slightly year-over-year, Africa continues to emerge as a strong growth market for beef variety meat. First-half exports increased 87 percent to 15,131 metric tons, valued at $11.3 million for an increase of 79 percent – led by South Africa but also with strong growth in Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon and Angola. Those markets are among the best destinations for U.S. beef livers, kidneys and hearts.
Mexico fuels lamb rebound
June exports of U.S. lamb were the second largest of 2020 following March at 2,289 metric tons, an increase of 113 percent from a year ago. Value increased 29 percent to $2.23 million. First-half export volume was almost even with the previous year at 7,752 metric tons, though value decreased 21 percent to $10.43 million. Growth in June was led by a large increase in both muscle-cut and variety-meat exports to Mexico, the leading destination for U.S. lamb. Exports have also increased this year to Hong Kong and Kuwait.
Notes
- Export statistics refer to both muscle cuts and variety meat, unless otherwise noted.
- One metric ton = 2,204.622 pounds.
- U.S. pork currently faces retaliatory duties in China. China’s duty rate on frozen pork-muscle cuts and variety meat increased from 12 percent to 37 percent in April 2018, from 37 percent to 62 percent in July 2018, and from 62 percent to 72 percent Sept. 1, 2019. The rate on pork cuts was reduced to 68 percent Jan. 1, 2020, through a reduction in the most-favored-nation rate and to 63 percent Feb. 14, 2020, through a reduction in the Section 301 retaliatory duty. The duty on pork variety meat was reduced to 67 percent Feb. 14.
- U.S. beef faces retaliatory duties in China. China’s duty rate on beef muscle cuts and variety meats increased from 12 percent to 37 percent in July 2018 and from 37 percent to 47 percent Sept. 1, 2019. It was reduced to 42 percent Feb. 14, 2020.
- In February 2020, China announced a duty-exclusion process that allows importers to apply for relief from duties imposed in response to U.S. Section 301 duties. When an application is successful, the rate for U.S. beef can decline to the most-favored-nation rate of 12 percent and the rate for U.S. pork can decline to 33 percent for muscle cuts and 37 percent for pork offal at the 25 percent Section 232 retaliatory duty on U.S. pork remains. Some importers reported receiving duty relief beginning March 2, 2020.
- Mexico’s duty rate on pork muscle cuts increased from zero to 10 percent in June 2018 and jumped to 20 percent the following month. Beginning in June 2018, Mexico also imposed a 15 percent duty on sausages and a 20 percent duty on some prepared hams. Mexico removed all duties in late May 2019.