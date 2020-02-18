U.S. pork exports finished 2019 on an excellent note, setting new records for both value and volume, according to statistics released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. For the year, 5.89 billion pounds of U.S. pork and pork-variety meats valued at $6.952 billion were exported to countries around the world, an increase of 10 percent and 9 percent respectively from 2018.
Pork exports accounted for 26.9 percent of total 2019 U.S. pork production. Export value per head averaged $53.51, an increase of 4 percent from 2018. China was the main driver for the record-breaking pace of U.S. pork exports in 2019. We’re poised to help fill China’s protein gap caused by the country’s outbreak of African swine fever. But we’re also focused on recapturing lost market share with key customers and investing in research to develop emerging markets.
Exports to China were better in 2019. But key U.S. pork customers, including Japan at No. 1 in value and Mexico at No. 1 in volume, saw significant declines as the United States worked to negotiate new trade deals with each country.
Japan has historically been the leading market for U.S. pork in terms of value, as well as the leading destination for U.S. chilled but not frozen pork loins. The United States held 46 percent of Japan’s market in 2019 for chilled pork, a decrease from 70 percent in 2017, said Norman Bessac, vice-president of international marketing with the National Pork Board.
“With Japan as the most important U.S. market, the Pork Checkoff has brought key stakeholders and thought leaders together on a task force to lead marketing efforts there,” he said. “The checkoff investment in the task force and subsequent programs, promotions and educational events will help build Japan’s confidence in U.S. pork and allow exporters to recapture lost market share.”
Mexico remains the best market for U.S. pork by volume, with more than 1.56 billion pounds of pork and pork-variety meat exported in 2019.
“The majority of pork and pork-variety meat exported to Mexico is bone-in hams,” Bessac said. “This is a great market but there’s an opportunity to expand the product mix and to add value for U.S. pig farmers.”
Recently the Pork Checkoff secured grant funds through the USDA-Foreign Agriculture Service’s Quality Samples Program and the Emerging Markets Program to help customers in Mexico develop new uses for pork loins. A new task force will provide insight to the checkoff and the U.S. Meat Export Federation as they use the grant and other programs to diversify U.S. pork exports to Mexico.
Building on the success of the Pork Checkoff report, “Pork 2040: China Market Assessment,” will be conducted and released this year. It’s a new research and market study focusing on the ASEAN region, specifically Vietnam and the Philippines.
The Pork Checkoff is committed to adding value for pork producers. Aggressive marketing strategies in both developed and emerging markets will position U.S. pork to do just that.
