David Newman, a pig farmer representing Arkansas, is president of the National Pork Board, which has responsibility for checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer-information projects as well as for communicating with pork producers and the public. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.40 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a like amount based on a formula. Visit pork.org or call 800-456-7675 for more information.