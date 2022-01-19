Positive pig pre-report predicts profit

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s December Hogs and Pigs report places the Dec. 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 74.2 million head, a decrease of about 1 percent from the previous quarter and 4 percent less than the same time in 2020, compared to an average pre-report estimate of just 2.8 percent less. That’s the smallest December inventory since 2017.
Pre-report expectations pegged the breeding herd just right at only 0.1 percent more than a year ago, but the market-hog inventory is similarly less by about 4.5 percent compared to expectations of only 2.9 percent less. All weight classes of market-hog inventories are less compared to the same time the previous year, and all but the 50- to-119-pound class have decreased more than expected pre-report.
The heaviest-two weight classes of 120- to-179-pounds and more-than-180-pounds are about 6 percent less than a year ago, and 2.5 percent and 3 percent less than pre-report expectations, respectively. Those estimates were somewhat more accurate for lighter-weight hogs. The 50- to-119-pound class is 2.5 percent less, compared to expectations of 2.7 percent less, while the less-than-50-pound inventory is 3.7 percent less than a year ago, just 0.8 percent less than expected.
Overall there are almost 4 percent fewer hogs weighing less than 180 pounds than a year ago, and those will be the market hogs arriving at processing plants from January to May 2022. These numbers and farrowing estimates add some bullish sentiment.
The decline in lighter-weight hogs partly reflects that the September-November pig crop is 3.6 percent smaller than the previous year, despite a record number of pigs saved per litter; 4.8 percent fewer sows were farrowed for the period, compared to expectations of only 3.1 percent fewer. The record 11.19 pigs saved per litter continues the increasing trend observed during the past decade. But a smaller fall pig crop, resulting from fewer sows farrowed, should imply a similarly smaller slaughter this spring.
Meanwhile winter farrowing intentions have increased almost 0.5 percent from actual farrowings the previous year compared to expectations of 0.8 percent more. Spring farrowing intentions have increased about 0.8 percent from the previous year compared to expectations of almost 0.2 percent more. Less-than-expected farrowing intentions, unless offset by pigs per litter pushing still more, should translate into smaller inventories later on.
Frozen stocks of meat remain small. According to the USDA cold-storage report, cold stocks of pork as of Nov. 30 are 8 percent smaller than the prior month and 3 percent less from a year ago, which previously was the smallest level for pork since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile poultry stocks have decreased 17 percent from the prior month and 18 percent from a year ago. Beef has increased 4 percent from the prior month but has decreased 4 percent from the previous year.
The USDA estimates U.S. per capita pork consumption at 50.9 pounds per person for 2021, and forecasts the number decreasing to 49.9 pounds per person in 2022. Prior to COVID-19, U.S. per capita pork consumption reached 52.4 pounds in 2019 – the most it has been since it was 54.2 pounds in 1981. With that outlook for domestic consumption, the market will again look to exports to help bolster prices.
The U.S. exported 541 million pounds of pork in October, or almost 8.5 percent less than in October 2020. That was largely due to 62.7 percent fewer shipments to China and Hong Kong, which was only partly offset by stronger exports to Mexico and other parts of Latin America.
The less-than-expected October pork exports prompted a 30-million-pound reduction to the fourth-quarter export estimate, now at 1.8 billion pounds. That decreased the total for 2021 to 7.2 billion pounds, or almost 2 percent less than the 2020 level.
For 2022 the first and the second quarters, respectively, are forecast to be about 9.2 percent and 2.2 percent less than year-ago levels, while the third quarter is forecast to be 11.7 percent more. Hence, while weaker export demand is anticipated for the first half of 2022, it’s expected to bounce back later in the year.
All in all, recent reports offer some optimism for hog prices. The forecast presented here is for the national weighted average net price on a carcass basis for all transactions for producer-sold barrows and gilts, including negotiated and contract prices. This net price should be more reflective of what producers receive, and normally runs at a premium of more than $2 per hundredweight more than the base price, on average. From October through December, this net price averaged $79.56 per hundredweight compared to $63.84 per hundredweight for the corresponding net prices for negotiated or spot transactions.
In general, hog prices tend to be more in the second and third quarter, with smaller prices in the first and fourth quarters. Consistent with that pattern, this forecast places first-quarter prices at about $80.83 per hundredweight, increasing to $91.37 per hundredweight and $92.93 per hundredweight by the second and third quarters, respectively, before decreasing to $83.27 per hundredweight for the fourth quarter.
These projections assume domestic demand maintains at current levels and export demand grows in the latter half of the year. A big wildcard, on that front, could be how African swine fever might affect competitors in export markets. Of course if demand is less or if hog supply turns out to be greater than anticipated, then smaller prices may be realized.
Jason Franken is an agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team. Visit farmdoc.illinois.edu for more information.