OPINION The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in late February that it will open the U.S. market to fresh beef from Brazil – a country with a history of engaging in corrupt food-safety practices. R-CALF USA and its thousands of members are distributing a research paper to congressional offices titled, “Restoring Mandatory COOL for Beef Without Running Afoul of the WTO’s Adverse Ruling.”
Brazil could soon begin exporting significant quantities of fresh beef to the United States. Current law requires foreign-country-of-origin labels on all imported beef when entering the U.S. market. But it doesn’t require the label to be retained through retail sale. That means the law doesn’t require importers to keep the known-country-of-origin information on the actual package of imported beef that is offered for sale to consumers at retail stores.
That also means beef produced by America’s cattle farmers and ranchers cannot compete against the soon-to-arrive increased quantities of Brazilian beef. Both domestic and Brazilian beef will be labeled the same. They will each have identical USDA inspection stickers on them so consumers cannot tell them apart.
The only way to end this consumer deception and to allow American-produced beef to compete with the surpluses created by undifferentiated imports is for Congress to pass legislation requiring mandatory country-of-origin labeling on all beef products sold at retail stores.
Congress removed beef and pork from the current law in late 2015, though the law continues to cover many other food products. And while R-CALF USA and its members have been calling on Congress for the reinstatement of mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef ever since, Congress has refused to take action.
Many R-CALF USA members have received “canned” responses from their congressional delegations. Those responses state Congress cannot reinstate mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef because the World Trade Organization has authorized Canada and Mexico to impose retaliatory tariffs of more than $1 billion if the labeling requirements for beef were restored.
R-CALF USA’s research paper addresses that issue directly. It reveals that Congress should pass a new mandatory country-of-origin labeling law for beef that substantively changes the old law’s recordkeeping and labeling requirements, and that greatly expands the scope of products to be labeled. Such a new law would render the World Trade Organization’s prior ruling inapplicable. It would also greatly improve the old labeling regime for beef and provide mandatory country-of-origin labeling labels on even more beef products purchased by American consumers.
That action is absolutely imperative now that the Trump Administration is encouraging even more undifferentiated beef to enter our domestic market. It’s imperative because America’s family-owned cattle farms and ranches have seen their average annual incomes during the past three years slashed by almost 20 percent compared to the average five-year income they received before the Trump Administration took office.
America’s cow-calf producers, the largest segment of America’s cattle industry, have seen the average value of their cattle slashed by almost $200 per head during the past three years. Many of them will not survive past this year’s election.
We are in a crisis but no one is listening. The least Congress or the Trump Administration can do is give America’s cattle producers the tool they need to compete against imported beef in their own domestic market. We hope our research paper will trigger someone to act.