Red-meat exports face challenges

U.S. beef and pork exports opened 2021 at less than the large volumes posted a year ago, according to January data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Beef exports totaled 105,047 metric tons in January, a decrease of 2 percent from a year ago, while value slipped 3 percent to $653 million. The decline was due mainly to reduced beef-variety-meat shipments. Muscle-cut exports were steady, with January 2020 at 81,398 metric tons, valued at $584.4 million – a decrease of 1 percent – and accounted for a larger share of production than a year ago.
January pork exports totaled 248,656 metric tons, a decrease of 9 percent from a year ago but slightly more than U.S. Meat Export Federation projections. Export value was at decrease of 13 percent to $642.8 million. Pork-muscle-cut exports were at a decrease of 11 percent in volume – 208,234 metric ton – and 15 percent in value – $551.3 million, while pork-variety-meat shipments increased modestly from a year ago.
U.S. Meat Export Federation president and CEO Dan Halstrom said January represented a fairly solid start to 2021, but cautioned that exports still face COVID-related obstacles as well as significant transportation and labor challenges.
“As key destinations for U.S. red meat roll out COVID-vaccination programs, the outlook for 2021 is optimistic, with retail-meat demand remaining strong and the expectation that food service will rebound in more and more regions,” Halstrom said. “But transportation challenges are currently a dominant concern, particularly the congestion and container shortages at our West Coast ports where shorthanded crews are handling record-large cargo volumes. Labor is also at a premium in processing plants, which affects the industry’s ability to fully capitalize on demand for certain labor-intensive cuts and variety-meat items.
“Although the global food-service sector still has a long recovery ahead, international demand for U.S. red meat remains impressive and resilient. But a range of logistical challenges must be overcome in order to fully satisfy this demand.”
Korea shines for U.S. beef exports
January beef exports equated to $311.78 per head of fed slaughter, an increase of 3 percent from a year ago. Exports accounted for 13.3 percent of total beef production and 11 percent for muscle cuts only, more than the January 2020 ratios of 13.1 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively.
Beef exports to South Korea opened 2021 on a very strong note, climbing 20 percent from a year ago in volume and 22 percent in value. U.S. beef received another tariff reduction Jan. 1 under the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement. The rate is now 13.3 percent – about one-third of the pre-agreement rate of 40 percent – and will decline to zero by 2026. The United States has a tariff advantage compared to Australia’s 18.6 percent and Canada’s 21.3 percent in 2021, and tariffs do not phase to zero for Australia and Canada until 2028 and 2029, respectively, under their free-trade agreements with Korea.
January was another big month for U.S. beef exports to China, which increased almost 800 percent from a year ago in both volume and value. In September the United States overtook Australia as China’s largest grain-fed-beef supplier. Australia’s grain-fed exports to China in January were 3,345 metric tons, a decrease of 49 percent from 2020.
Japan remained the leading volume market for U.S. beef at 22,018 metric tons, a decrease of 13 percent from a year ago, but slipped to second place in value behind Korea at $138.1 million – also a decrease of 13 percent. Most of Japan’s major cities have been under a COVID-related state of emergency since early January that includes reduced hours for restaurants and cafes. Restrictions were recently eased in some areas but remain in place in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Japan’s imports of U.S. beef have also been impacted by the U.S.-specific safeguard, which is likely to trigger in March even as importers have slowed volumes in an effort to avoid reaching the safeguard threshold. If the safeguard is triggered, the duty on U.S. beef-muscle cuts will increase from 25.8 percent to 38.5 percent for 30 days.
January highlights detailed for U.S. beef exports
Following a big rebound in December, beef exports to Mexico eased to some degree to 18,045 metric tons – a decrease of 18 percent from a year ago – valued at $87.8 million – a decrease of 25 percent. However exports remained better than the levels posted in mid-2020 during the height of Mexico’s food-service restrictions and inflated U.S. prices resulting from supply challenges.
After setting a fifth-consecutive volume record in 2020, exports to Taiwan decreased in January at 3,833 metric tons – a decrease of 27 percent from a year ago, valued at $38.7 million for a decrease of 11 percent. The outlook for U.S. beef remains positive in Taiwan, based on strong retail and food-service demand.
Beef exports to Canada continued to gain momentum in January, increasing 5 percent from a year ago in both volume and value.
Following a depressed year in 2020, beef exports to the Middle East rebounded to 6,847 metric tons, an increase 6 percent from a year ago. Value jumped 20 percent to $20.4 million. Beef-variety-meat exports to mainstay-market Egypt were steady with the previous year. Muscle cuts posted impressive growth in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Pork exports led by growth in Japan
January pork exports equated to $57.14 per head slaughtered, a decrease of 9 percent from a year ago. Exports accounted for 28.2 percent of total pork production and 25.4 percent for muscle cuts only, a decrease from 29.8 percent and 27.4 percent, respectively, in January 2020.
As expected, pork exports to China-Hong Kong were well less than the previous year’s very large volumes – but still reached 76,202 metric tons valued at $173.3 million. While the U.S. Meat Export Federation expects exports to the region to remain at less than 2020 levels throughout the year, China still has a pressing need for imported pork. January exports included a mix of frozen cuts, bone-in hams and boxed carcasses. Carcass-export volume was 5,923 metric tons, the largest since June.
Despite the continued 25 percent retaliatory duty on U.S. pork and pork-variety meats, China’s demand for pork-variety meat remains strong. January exports of pork-variety meat to China-Hong Kong increased 18 percent from a year ago to 24,475 metric tons.
Pork exports to Japan opened 2021 on a positive note, increasing 2 percent from a year ago in both volume and value. Demand for chilled U.S. pork remains very strong in Japan’s retail sector. The U.S. industry has reclaimed market share for ground-seasoned pork since the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement – implemented in January 2020 – slashed the duty rate and eliminated a severe tariff disadvantage. Japan’s duty rate on ground-seasoned pork will decrease again April 1 to 6.6 percent, compared to the pre-trade agreement rate of 20 percent.
Coming off a record year in 2020, pork exports to Central America continued to shine in January at 11,023 metric tons, an increase of 56 percent from a year ago, valued at $26.9 million. January export volume was the fourth-largest on record and significantly more than the usual seasonal trend. Exports more than doubled to Panama and posted impressive growth in Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.
January highlights detailed for U.S. pork exports
Exports to the Philippines almost doubled from a year ago, increasing 98 percent to 4,739 metric tons valued at $11.3 million. Philippine officials are currently considering a temporary tariff-rate quota increase and tariff-rate reductions on imported pork in an effort to bolster supplies and stabilize prices, which could open additional opportunities for U.S. pork.
Led by strong growth in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, exports to the Caribbean increased 33 percent from a year ago to 6,361 metric tons, with value increasing 27 percent to $15.4 million.
Pork exports to Colombia slumped in 2020 but showed improvement late in the year. That momentum continued in January as exports reached 6,624 metric tons, an increase of 6 percent from a year ago, valued at $15.2 million. Led by continued growth in Chile, January exports to South America increased 3 percent from a year ago to 10,472 metric tons, though value was a decrease of 4 percent to $26.7 million.
Following a strong fourth-quarter performance, exports to Mexico decreased in January at 63,757 metric tons, a decrease of 10 percent from a year ago, while value decreased 18 percent to $110.5 million.
Lamb-export volume increases
U.S. lamb exports climbed 7 percent in January to 1,027 metric tons but value decreased 43 percent to $1.2 million; volume growth was driven by lamb-variety-meat demand in Mexico and Canada. Lamb-muscle-cut exports increased from a year ago to Bermuda and Japan.
Visit www.usmef.org/news-statistics/statistics for more information.
Joe Schuele is the communications director for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, the trade association responsible for developing international markets for the U.S. red-meat industry. It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the beef, pork, lamb, corn and soybean checkoff programs; and its members representing nine industry sectors. Visit www.usmef.org for more information.