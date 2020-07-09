OPINION The National Pork Producers Council strongly supports the Responding to Epidemic Losses and Investing in the Economic Future – RELIEF – for Producers Act of 2020.
The bill would put into place several actions.
- compensate hog and poultry producers who are forced to euthanize or donate animals that can’t be processed into the food supply due to COVID-related packing plant-capacity reductions
- increase funding for animal-health surveillance and laboratories, which have appropriately assisted and shared resources with their public-health partners
- revise the Commodity Credit Corporation charter so a pandemic-driven national emergency qualifies for funding
We thank the senators (who introduced the bill) for their support of U.S. hog farmers who urgently need federal assistance to address this unprecedented crisis. While plant capacity has improved, millions of hogs remain backed up on farms due to the COVID-created bottleneck, one that could have a lasting impact on hog farmers. The RELIEF for Producers Act provides a much-needed lifeline to thousands of farmers who could otherwise go out of business, leading to consolidation and contraction of the U.S. pork industry. We urge Congress to work together to quickly approve much-needed legislation addressing this crisis.
The impact of COVID-19 has caused hog values to plummet, creating a financial disaster for pork producers nationwide who face a collective $5 billion loss for the remainder of the year. Additionally U.S. pork producers face staggering costs for the millions of hogs that may be euthanized as pigs sit on farms due to ongoing bottlenecks in the pork supply chain.