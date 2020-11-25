September exports of U.S. pork increased 10 percent year-over-year, keeping 2020 exports on a record pace. That’s according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef exports were fairly steady with the previous year in major Asian markets but decreased overall.
Pork exports reached 222,475 metric tons in September, with value increasing 6 percent to $563.2 million. Through the first three quarters of the year, exports were 16 percent ahead of the previous year’s record pace in both volume at 2.22 million metric tons and value at $5.69 billion. The increases were even stronger for pork-muscle cuts, increasing 22 percent to 1.87 million metric tons valued at $4.93 billion – an increase of 19 percent.
Pork-export value averaged $51.07 per head slaughtered in September, an increase of 2 percent from a year ago. The January-September average increased 14 percent to $58.63. Exports accounted for 26.5 percent of total pork production in September and 23.9 percent for muscle cuts only, an increase from 25.1 percent and 21.7 percent, respectively. Through September exports accounted for 29.6 percent of total production and 26.9 percent for muscle cuts, an increase from the 2019 ratios of 26.3 percent and 22.8 percent.
September beef exports decreased 6 percent from a year ago to 103,277 metric tons, valued at $600.9 million – a decrease of 9 percent. Through September exports trailed the previous year’s pace by 8 percent in volume at 911,936 metric tons and 9 percent in value at $5.55 billion.
Beef-export value averaged $274.31 per head of fed slaughter in September, a decrease of 14 percent from a year ago. The January-September average decreased 5 percent to $295.21. Exports accounted for 12.8 percent of September beef production and 10.5 percent for muscle cuts only, a decrease from 14.6 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively, in September 2019. January-September exports accounted for 13.2 percent of total production and 11 percent for muscle cuts, a decrease from 14.3 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively.
China still leads pork shipments
Pork exports to the China-Hong Kong region remained strong in September, outpacing the previous year by 23 percent in volume at 62,791 metric tons and 14 percent in value at $132 million. Exports through the third quarter were 800,747 metric tons – an increase of 96 percent from a year ago – valued at $1.83 billion, an increase of 120 percent. But September exports to China-Hong Kong accounted for 28 percent of total U.S. export volume and 23 percent of total value, compared to 37 percent and 33 percent, respectively, from January through August. U.S. pork continues to face a 25 percent tariff disadvantage in China due to retaliatory duties related to U.S. section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum.
“Exporting countries are watching the hog-production recovery in China very closely, because we know its demand for imported pork is moderating,” said Dan Halstrom, U.S. Meat Export Federation president and CEO. “While (the U.S. Meat Export Federation) is pleased to see U.S. pork exports to China-Hong Kong maintaining a strong pace, it’s vitally important that our export destinations remain diversified. The U.S. industry continues to pursue this goal aggressively, both in the Asia Pacific region and the Western Hemisphere.”
Reflecting a continued tight labor situation, September exports of bone-in ham and shoulder cuts increased 46 percent from a year ago at 56,792 metric tons, led by Mexico at 39,600 metric tons for an increase of 13 percent. China had 11,100 metric tons, an increase from minimal volumes a year ago. Plus there was growth to Canada, Colombia, Philippines and Vietnam. Conversely smaller pork-variety-meat exports are also due in part to limited U.S. labor availability.
September exports to Japan, traditionally the leading value market for U.S. pork, increased 11 percent from a year ago in both volume at 30,746 metric tons and value at $126.7 million. Despite slumping in May and June due mainly to interruptions in production, exports through September increased 2 percent from a year ago to 284,108 metric tons valued at $1.19 billion – an increase of 4 percent. Japan’s imports of U.S. ground-seasoned pork reached $243 million through September, an increase of 46 percent from the previous year, capitalizing on tariff reductions included in the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement.
For the second-consecutive month Mexico was the leading volume destination for U.S. pork-muscle cuts, with September exports reaching 47,898 metric tons – an increase of 2 percent from a year ago. But when adding variety meat, September exports decreased 2 percent to 55,340 metric tons valued at $88.8 million – a decrease of 9 percent. January-September exports declined 7 percent in volume to 490,893 metric tons and 14 percent in value to $790.6 million. Despite the reduced volumes, U.S. share of Mexico’s pork imports has rebounded strongly in 2020 to 89 percent, an increase from 83 percent in the same period the previous year.
January-September highlights for U.S. pork detailed
With pork production in the Philippines and Vietnam impacted by African swine fever, exports to the ASEAN region continue to gain momentum. They increased 39 percent from the previous year in volume to 58,077 metric tons and increased 45 percent in value to $137.5 million. Exports to Vietnam more than tripled the previous year’s volume to 20,723 metric tons, an increase of 203 percent, and quadrupled in value to $44.7 million, an increase of 302 percent. The Philippines remains the region’s largest destination for U.S. pork, with exports increasing 8 percent from a year ago in volume – 33,032 metric tons – and 13 percent more in value at $79.7 million.
Canada’s demand for U.S. pork is also increasing, with exports setting a record in September at 23,153 metric tons – an increase of 20 percent from a year ago – valued at $88.2 million, an increase of 19 percent. Through September exports were 6 percent more than the previous year at 169,751 metric tons, valued at $626.7 million – an increase of 5 percent.
Exports to Taiwan increased sharply in September at 2,772 metric tons – an increase of 359 percent from a year ago – valued at $7 million, an increase of 233 percent. That pushed the January-September totals to 15,937 metric tons, an increase of 13 percent, valued at $41.1 million – an increase of 21 percent. But U.S. pork may face headwinds in the market due to pushback following the Taiwanese government’s announcement that it will ease restrictions on U.S. pork produced with ractopamine, coupled with a plan to implement extensive country-of-origin-labeling requirements. Taiwan’s amended regulations are set to take effect Jan. 1.
Pork exports to Chile rebounded strongly in September, doubling the year-ago volume at 4,059 metric tons, valued at $9.6 million – an increase of 57 percent. January-September exports pulled closer to the previous year’s pace but remained 4 percent less in volume at 32,474 metric tons and 9 percent less in value at $88.8 million.
January-September exports to the Caribbean increased 5 percent year-over-year in volume to 42,009 metric tons, with value steady at $98.4 million. Strong retail demand in Trinidad and Tobago – which is less dependent on tourism than other islands in the region – and the popularity of processed pork using U.S. raw material in the Dominican Republic continue to support export volumes. Exports to the Bahamas also rebounded in September as resorts planned to reopen for the tourist season.
Beef demand still volatile
COVID-19-related obstacles continue to negatively impact demand for U.S. beef in several key markets – especially Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Some Asian markets also recently re-imposed social-distancing measures, but retail and takeout demand in those markets tend to offset more of the losses in sit-down dining.
“Although restaurant traffic and food-service activity are not back to normal in most Asian markets, (the U.S. Meat Export Federation) is very encouraged by the recovery in Asia, and this was especially evident in the strong August and September exports of U.S. beef to South Korea, Taiwan and China,” Halstrom said. “As we close out the year, U.S. beef has a great opportunity to capture greater market share in Asia due to tightening supplies from Australia. While it will require more time, we also expect U.S. beef to regain momentum in regions where beef demand depends more heavily on travel and tourism, and where e-commerce channels are not as well-developed.”
Following a record performance in August, beef exports to Korea remained strong in September at 21,450 metric tons, a slight increase from a year ago, though value slipped 7 percent to $140.7 million. Through September exports to Korea trailed the previous year’s record pace by 3 percent in volume at 189,712 metric tons and 6 percent in value at $1.32 billion. Korea’s imports of chilled U.S. beef were on a record pace through September, increasing 15 percent from a year ago to 47,370 metric tons, with market share climbing to 64 percent.
Also coming off a record-large month, September exports to Taiwan increased 13 percent from a year ago to 5,756 metric tons, valued at $49.4 million – an increase of 14 percent. Those results pushed January-September exports to 1 percent more than the previous year’s record pace at 48,285 metric tons, valued at $413.6 million – a decrease of 3 percent.
September beef exports to leading-market Japan increased slightly from a year ago at 24,160 metric tons, though value decreased 4 percent to $142.5 million. Through September exports to Japan were 3 percent less than the previous year in both volume at 233,730 metric tons and value at $1.47 billion. But U.S. share of Japan’s imports has increased from 40.6 percent to 43.7 percent. Japan is importing less from Australia and Canada while imports of certain U.S. products exceed the previous year, including short plate and tongues.
Other January-September highlights detailed
Beef exports to China set another record in September at 4,730 metric tons valued at $32.3 million, more than tripling the previous year’s totals. January-September exports to China were 17,878 metric tons, an increase of 160 percent from a year ago, valued at $129.6 million – an increase of 136 percent. The growth helped push exports to the China-Hong Kong region 11 percent more than the previous year at 76,493 metric tons, with value increasing 5 percent at $604.8 million. Australia’s grain-fed exports to China totaled 51,745 metric tons through September, a decrease of 1 percent from the previous year. Grass-fed volume decreased by 30 percent to 104,100 metric tons on limited Australian production and strong competition from South America. The U.S. Meat Export Federation projects strong demand for grain-fed U.S. beef in China even as prices have softened for grass-fed beef.
Demand for U.S. beef continues to strengthen in Canada, where exports were 12 percent more than the previous year in volume at 83,017 metric tons and 14 percent more in value at $564.9 million. Canada has been a bright spot for U.S. beef-variety meat, with exports climbing 21 percent to 6,803 metric tons valued at $14.8 million – an increase of 40 percent.
Sub-Saharan Africa has also emerged as a strong destination for U.S. beef-variety meat, with exports increasing 62 percent from a year ago in volume at 21,476 metric tons and 58 percent in value at $16.1 million, led by growth in South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon and Angola.
Strong demand for U.S. beef livers helped push September exports to Peru to 1,182 metric tons, the most since 2014. January-September exports to Peru increased 23 percent from a year ago at 7,417 metric tons. Value decreased 20 percent to $15.5 million, reflecting a larger percentage of variety meat in the export mix.
September lamb exports more year-over-year
September exports of U.S. lamb cooled from July and August but remained better than a year ago in both volume at 1,971 metric tons, an increase of 37 percent, and value at $2 million, an increase of 13 percent. Driven by strong demand from Mexico, January-September exports increased 36 percent to 16,399 metric tons, though value decreased 1 percent to $19 million. In addition to Mexico, lamb-muscle-cut exports increased from a year ago to Bermuda, Hong Kong, Japan and Kuwait.
