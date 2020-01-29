Before the ink dried on the newly signed “Phase 1” trade agreement, dozens of articles and Twitter threads emerged with clever insights into the nuances and subtleties of the agreement. Most debates focused on the base level China agree to buy more than, and the relevant commodities and products. Stepping back from the details, this week’s post considers the potential impacts and implications of trade and the farm economy.
The question on everyone’s mind is how China’s purchases of U.S. agricultural products expands during the next few years. Figure 1 shows U.S. exports of agricultural and related products to China. The goal here is not digging into the Phase 1 trade-deal specifics, but rather looking at historic trends.
China’s purchases peaked at nearly $29 billion in 2012 and 2013. Exports to China, measured in dollars, peaked when commodity prices peaked. That isn’t a coincidence. Measuring trade activity in dollars is beneficial because one can aggregate across commodities and products. But it’s limiting because year-to-year changes could be driven by changes in volume and/or prices.
Trade activity with China contracted sharply during the trade war. China’s purchases in 2018 were 45 percent less than 2017 levels. Forecasted 2019 levels were 37 percent less than 2017 levels.
Without a doubt the best outcome from Phase 1 is the possibility of U.S. exports to China returning to pre-trade-war levels.
Consider total U.S. ag exports
The second and perhaps most important chart to consider is total U.S. ag exports. In recent years total U.S. exports of ag and related products have ranged from $150 billion to $160 billion. Trade activity has contracted from the best number of $169 billion in 2014 but has remained strong in recent years.
Often overlooked in the discussion about the future of trade with China are the implications for total exports. If there is a surge in China’s purchase activity – say ag exports surge to more than $30 billion or $35 billion in 2020 – that might in turn move the needle on total U.S. ag exports.
Consider the scale of China’s purchases. China accounted in 2017 for 15 percent of total U.S. ag exports. While China is a significant and important trade partner, the U.S. ag-export markets are overall diversified. The three-largest buyers of U.S. ag exports – China, Mexico and Canada – accounted for 54 percent of total activity in 2017.
As a result of the previous point, the relationship between China’s buying activity and total U.S. ag exports is tricky. When China’s purchases decreased 45 percent or $10.8 billion in 2018, total ag exports increased by 1 percent – $1.7 billion. Most recently China’s purchases in 2019 are forecasted to be $8.8 billion less than 2017 levels. Total exports are forecasted at $4.8 billion less than 2017 levels. That’s to say the global trade economy adjusts. If China buys more U.S. soybeans in 2020, the United States will probably lose sales to non-Chinese soybean markets. Take that one step further. If China’s purchases of ag and related products exceeds $35 billion in 2020, consider how the $20 billion increase translates into total U.S. ag exports. It’s unlikely to have a dollar-for-dollar impact.
Wrapping it Up
An easy way to think about the two charts is a pie. Figure 2 represents the total size of the pie, while Figure 1 is China’s slice or share. China has agreed to purchase more U.S. ag exports, but the overall implications are unclear. Consider whether the terms of Phase 1 will translate into China accounting for a larger slice of the current pie, or whether the pie will grow bigger. In other words consider how much of increased purchases from China would represent reallocating existing trade activity versus new global demand.
The Phase 1 trade deal is a positive development. That said, there are unknowns. In addition to questions and skepticism about China’s ability to meet its purchase commitments, it’s also unclear how additional purchases would impact the U.S. farm economy. If the majority of China’s new purchases are a reallocation of current trade, impacts would be limited. Should new purchases represent new demand, the outcomes would be much more favorable for the farm economy.
It’s entirely possible for China to significantly increase its purchases of U.S ag products while total U.S. ag exports remain mostly unchanged. On the other hand it’s also possible for China’s purchases to modestly increase but result in a meaningful increase in total ag exports. Those two scenarios would have different impacts on the farm economy.
Phase 1 is positive news for the farm economy. But that said it’s important to remember the farm economy is dependent on trade with several countries. Ag exports to China is a popular topic in 2020, but it’s important to not lose sight of total exports.
