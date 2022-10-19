Widespread growth bolsters beef exports

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation, beef exports in August 2022 were slightly more than August 2021’s large volume -- and again topped $1 billion in value, reaching that milestone in seven out of eight months this year.
August beef exports totaled 133,832 metric tons, an increase of 1 percent year-over-year and the second-largest volume on record – trailing only May 2022. Export value was about $1.04 billion, slightly less than the then-record total achieved in August 2021 – which was the first time monthly exports topped the $1 billion mark. For the first eight months of 2022, beef exports increased 5 percent from a year ago to 1.004 million metric tons, valued at $8.23 billion – a remarkable 24 percent more than 2021’s record pace.
Despite China’s ongoing travel restrictions and periodic lockdowns in some of its largest metropolitan areas, demand for U.S. beef continues to grow. August exports to China and Hong Kong reached a record 30,806 metric tons, an increase of 20 percent from a year ago; value increased 17 percent to $272.3 million. Through August, exports increased 25 percent to 193,511 metric tons; value increased 38 percent to $1.77 billion. China and Hong Kong is the second-biggest value destination for U.S. beef in 2022, trailing only South Korea; China was the top value destination for U.S. beef-muscle-cut exports in August. Though not reflected in the January-August results, Hong Kong’s food-service and hospitality sectors recently received a boost as health officials lifted onerous hotel-quarantine requirements for incoming travelers.
August beef exports to Korea were slightly more than the previous year’s large volume at 24,546 metric tons, though export value slipped 2 percent to $213.1 million. Through August, exports to Korea were 4 percent more than the previous year’s record pace at 197,749 metric tons, with value climbing 28 percent to $1.93 billion. Similar to pork, Korea recently opened a duty-free quota for imported beef. Although the quota temporarily eliminated U.S. beef’s tariff-rate advantage as compared to major competitors – and helped underpin a sharp increase in imports from Australia and Canada – the move has bolstered overall beef demand amid increasing inflation and sharp devaluation of the Korean won.
Following a strong July performance, beef exports to Japan took a step back in August at 25,959 metric tons, a decrease of 18 percent from a year ago. Export value was $189.3 million, a decrease of 19 percent. That included a sharp decline in beef-variety-meat exports – mainly tongues and skirts, which fell 46 percent to 3,964 metric tons. Through August, Japan remained the leading volume destination for U.S. beef exports at 212,198 metric tons, a decrease of 2 percent from a year ago; export value increased 11 percent to $1.67 billion. Japan is the leading value destination for U.S. beef-variety-meat exports. January-August exports decreased 8 percent in volume but export value climbed 28 percent more than the previous year’s record pace at $379.4 million.
January-August results for U.S. beef exports
August beef exports to Taiwan rebounded from a down month in July but were still 7 percent less than a year ago in both volume and value. Through August, exports to Taiwan remain on a record pace in 2022, climbing 15 percent to 47,865 metric tons, valued at $561.5 million.
Led by growth in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, August beef exports to the Middle East reached 5,691 metric tons, an increase of 85 percent from a year ago; export value more than doubled to $28.3 million. For beef-muscle cuts, August exports were the second-best since 2013 – after May of this year – at 2,098 metric tons, an increase of 114 percent, while value increased 132 percent to $219 million. Fueled by a rebound in the food-service and hospitality sectors, January-August exports to the region increased 15 percent from a year ago to 46,280 metric tons, valued at $210.9 million.
Beef exports to Canada posted a strong August performance at 9,440 metric tons, an increase of 10 percent from a year ago; export value climbed 16 percent to $77.1 million. Through August, exports to Canada were 2 percent more than the previous year at 70,160 metric tons; value increased 16 percent to $574.2 million. Tourism in Canada is likely to have a boost from removal of COVID vaccination and testing requirements for incoming travelers, which were dropped Oct. 1.
In the ASEAN region, beef exports are on a record pace to the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Cambodia; year-over-year growth is robust to Vietnam. January-August exports were 8 percent better than a year ago at 43,472 metric tons, while value soared 57 percent to $318 million. Export value to the Philippines more than doubled to $113.3 million, while Vietnam climbed 72 percent to $56.7 million. Exports to the Philippines set a new record in August, almost tripling the previous year’s totals in both volume and value.
Beef exports to Colombia continued to climb in August, increasing 45 percent in volume and 13 percent in value. Through August, exports to Colombia are on a record pace at 6,690 metric tons, an increase of 51 percent, while value increased 64 percent to $32.2 million.
August beef-export value equated to $437.98 per head of fed slaughter, a decrease of 7 percent from a year ago, but the January-August average still increased 23 percent to $471.18. Exports accounted for 15.6 percent of total July beef production and 13.4 percent for muscle cuts only, a decrease from 16.4 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively, in August 2021. The January-August ratios were 15.5 percent and 13.3 percent, each increasing about one-half percentage point from a year ago.
August exports of lamb-muscle cuts decrease
For the first time in 2022, exports of U.S. lamb-muscle cuts were less than a year ago at 125 metric tons, a decrease of 35 percent. Export value totaled $827,000, a decrease of just 4 percent. Through August, muscle-cut exports increased 65 percent to 1,407 metric tons, valued at $8.54 million. Led by the Dominican Republic, Netherlands Antilles and Bahamas, exports to the Caribbean more than doubled from a year ago to 720 metric tons and increased 88 percent in value to $5.2 million. Exports also increased to Mexico, the ASEAN region and Panama.
The U.S. Meat Export Federation has raised concerns in recent years with the USDA about export data collected by the Department of Commerce for lamb variety meat to Mexico. Reported volumes declined dramatically in both July and August to reflect more-accurate volumes to Mexico, suggesting that the data reported in prior months and years were disproportionately inflated. For the time being, the U.S. Meat Export Federation will therefore focus year-over-year comparisons on lamb muscle cuts only.
Export statistics refer to both muscle cuts and variety meat, unless otherwise noted. One metric ton equals 2,204.622 pounds. U.S. pork and beef currently face retaliatory duties in China., China announced in February 2020 a duty-exclusion process that allows importers to apply for relief from duties imposed in response to U.S. Section 301 duties. When an application is successful, the rate for U.S. beef can decline to 12 percent and the rate for U.S. pork can decline to 37 percent.
Joe Schuele is the communications director for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, the trade association responsible for developing international markets for the U.S. red-meat industry. It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the beef, pork, lamb, corn and soybean checkoff programs; and its members representing nine industry sectors. Visit www.usmef.org for more information.