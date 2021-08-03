Wisconsin mink production crashes

Wisconsin’s mink production has decreased to its smallest number in more than half a century. And animal-rights activists want to shut down the remaining fur farms, which they say could spawn new variants of the COVID-19 virus. But others say the state’s oldest industry is poised for a rebound.
Wisconsin’s mink production decreased by more than half this past year, to the smallest number in more than 50 years, according to numbers released recently. The state’s ranchers produced 403,540 mink pelts in 2020, a decrease from 1.02 million the previous year and less than a third the number in 2015, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates. That’s the biggest single-year drop on record based on statistics dating back to 1969.
Once home to more than 500 mink ranches, Wisconsin had 67 operating as recently as the 2017 Census of Agriculture. But only 19 are still in business according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The state remained the nation’s biggest mink producer but contributed just 29 percent of the nation’s total in 2020, a decrease from 38 percent the previous year. The value of the state’s mink-pelt exports decreased from more than $103 million in 2018 to less than $37 million in 2020.
Mark Rhoda-Reis, bureau director of the Wisconsin International Agribusiness Center, said trade tensions with China contributed to the decrease in exports – as well as a slowdown in the fashion industry and big inventories of pelts.
Michael Whelan, executive director of the industry trade association Fur Commission USA, blames overproduction that followed record prices a decade ago.
“Everyone was thinking we’re going to get $100 per pelt forever,” Whelan said. “World production doubled; that created a glut.”
That sent prices tumbling to almost-record-worst numbers in 2018 and 2019.
“The ranchers can only survive so long when prices are below production costs,” Whelan said. “Smaller ranchers decided to do something else.”
Total U.S. mink production decreased 48 percent for the year even as the average price of a pelt increased to $33.70, rebounding from a 28-year-worst price of $21.90. Many of those domestic mink skins passed through Stoughton, Wisconsin, where SAGA Furs operates one of a handful of North American grading operations.
Despite challenges it was a profitable year for the Finnish auction house, which sold about 90 percent of its offerings and saw prices increase with each auction, said Charles Ross, head of sustainability and supply-chain management for the company.
“We’re back to a price where a farmer can make a living again,” he said.
He said the skill of the Stoughton workforce was an added asset as pandemic protocols put a hold on in-person auctions.
“We kept the team intact,” he said. “They produce a very clean grade that buyers respect and can feel confident buying.”
Disease problems highlighted
Animal-rights activists hailed the numbers as a sign of trouble for the domestic fur industry, which primarily serves markets in Asia. PJ Smith, director of fashion for the Humane Society of the United States, took credit for the downturn. Smith said prominent retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, have announced plans to stop selling furs. Israel this past month became the first nation to ban fur sales.
“While the pandemic has had a significant impact on the global fur trade, this downward spiral started well before 2020,” Smith said. “Through our successes thus far in eliminating the demand for fur, we’re essentially making production obsolete.”
Other groups are calling on Congress to pass a new bipartisan bill that would ban mink farming, which they say can spread the virus that causes COVID-19.
“This is a domestic viral threat of the highest order,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “We’re very worried about variants. You have a perfect storm circumstance for mink farms to extend the duration and severity of the pandemic.”
Mink-to-human transmission of COVID-19 has been documented in Denmark, the Netherlands and Michigan, according to a report by Animal Wellness Action. Wisconsin State Veterinarian Darlene Konkle said there have been no documented cases of mink-to-human transmission in Wisconsin. At least 19 million mink were culled after outbreaks at European farms this past spring. Outbreaks were subsequently confirmed at multiple U.S. farms in Utah, Michigan, Wisconsin and Oregon.
About 5,500 mink on two Wisconsin farms died as a result of COVID-19 infections, said Kevin Hoffman, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Dr. Jim Keen, veterinarian and director of veterinary sciences at the Center for a Humane Economy, said the tight confines in which mink are raised allow disease to spread rapidly and increase the risk of mutations. The thousands of captive mink that escape each year could then transmit the disease to the wild population.
“Then you have a reservoir forever,” Keen said. “You could get rid of it in humans and it would continue to spread.”
But government researchers found little evidence of the virus spreading to wildlife from affected mink farms in Utah.
“In general if biosecurity and infection control processes are implemented on the farms, it will mitigate the spread of diseases in and out of farms,” said Hon Ip, a virologist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, who worked on the study.
Dr. John Easley, a Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, veterinarian and director of research for Fur Council USA, said Wisconsin’s ranchers are in the process of vaccinating about 95 percent of the state’s captive mink.
“The industry’s set up very well to keep the farms biosecure,” he said.
Bans could boost U.S. industry
Whelan said he expects production to rebound this year as prices increase.
“We definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel through these numbers,” he said.
Rhoda-Reis said producers and auction houses are also optimistic. They stand to benefit from an end to mink farming in the Netherlands, which historically produced about twice as many pelts as the United States, as well as a temporary ban in Denmark, the world’s biggest producer.
“Mink from the United States and specifically from Wisconsin is regarded as a very-high-quality product,” he said. “With fewer producing countries, the United States and (Wisconsin) are well-positioned to garner a larger share of the global market in this specialized and highly prized export.”
Ross expects some mink ranchers who sat out this past year will go back into the business now that global inventories are shrinking and prices rebounding.
“In the middle of this horrible crisis we were okay,” he said. “I think mink farming in Wisconsin will be okay.”