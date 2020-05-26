Earlier this month the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued its first balance-sheet estimates for the 2020-2021 marketing year. Production for corn came in at almost 16 billion bushels due to the large acreage of 97 million and an early yield estimate of 178.5. A lot can – and likely will – change between May and the fall, but it’s worth stepping back to consider the range of possibilities. This week’s post is a look back at historical yields to see what 2020 corn yields might have in store.
Background
Before jumping into the data there are a couple of background notes.
The USDA’s May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report yield figure was 178.5 bushels per acre. While that early May estimate will occasionally catch some negative attention it’s important to keep in mind what that figure represents. In the footnotes the USDA states, “The yield projection is based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal mid-May planting progress and summer-growing-season weather, estimated using the 1988-2019 time period, and includes a downward stochastic adjustment to account for the asymmetric response of yield to July precipitation.”
In short the USDA’s May yield estimate is a model projection that assumes normal planting progress and normal summer-weather conditions.
For this week’s post we considered corn yields during the same timeframe, 1988-2019.
Historically U.S. corn yields increase
Figure 1 shows U.S. corn yields since 1988 and plots a linear trend line through the data. The upward slope of the trend line is almost 2.2 bushels per acre. The trend slope can seem small on an annual basis, through a few years it can add up. Through just five years the rate of 2.2 bushels per acre per year would increase trend yields by 11 bushels per acre. That can make it challenging to meaningfully compare yields through time.
One way to work around that is to measure and compare how well a given year performed relative to the trend line. The gap between the trend and actual – or the departure from trend – is a comparable measure of how “good” or “poor” yields were. From Figure 1 the gaps in 2012 at -36.5 and in 2004 at +17.9 stand out as historical extremes.
Table 1 shows the data points from Figure 1. Specifically the “departure from trend” column is the difference between the plotted trend line and the reported yield.
Consider what 2020 might have in store
The growing season is barely underway but historical data can provide us with some context. First is the USDA’s initial estimate of 178.5; its assumptions include normal planting and summer-growing-season weather. Conditions can certainly deteriorate or improve from there.
Another early data point to consider is the trend average. Using the trend line from Figure 1, we can extrapolate to find the trend average is 176.9 in 2020. Building off the trend average, Table 2 provide a range of possible outcomes. Specifically Table 2 ranks the departure from trend data in Table 1, from least to greatest. In the third column the annual departure from trend data is added to the 2020 trend yield of 176.9. That adjusts historic yield performance to the current baseline.
Table 2 can be eye-opening. First consider 2012. Yields in 2012 were posted at 123.1 and measured as a record -36.5-bushel departure from trend; similar conditions in 2020 terms would be equal to 140.4. Most would expect that increase to take place, but it can be easy to lose track of the pace through several years.
Second consider the bold line in the middle of the table between 2001 and 2008. Exactly half the data points lies above or below that line. More specifically 50 percent of the data points have a departure from trend greater than 2.3 bushels per acres, and 50 percent have a departure less than 2.3 bushels per acres. While the trend average is 176.9 – 0.0 departure from trend – greater-than-trend yields are much more common than less-than-trend yields. In fact for this dataset greater-than-trend yields occur about 63 percent of the time. Even the USDA’s May estimate at 178.5 is less than the 50-50 line.
“Trend average” is less than the median because the yields are skewed toward the lesser end. That’s to say drought conditions decrease yields more than extremely good weather increases yields. To that point the most extreme departure from trend yields at -36.5 in 2012 and -23.3 in 1988 are larger in magnitude than the greatest departure from trend yields at +17.9 in 2004 and +17.8 in 1994. Another way of considering that is looking at the five greatest departures from trends, or the least and greatest 15 percent of yields. The greatest 15 percent averaged +13.8 bushels from trend, while the least 15 percent averaged -19.6 bushels from trend.
That brings us to our next point. The greater range of possible yields in 2020 is probably more than most would guess. The possibility of national corn yields of 190-plus bushels per acre seems unfathomable, but yields of 15 bushels more than trend are in the range of historic outcomes. To that point the data show such conditions have occurred three times in the past 31 years.
One last point to consider – which of the following statements is more likely to occur.
- The 2020 U.S. average corn yield exceeds 190 bushels per acre.
- The 2020 U.S. average corn yield is less than 150 bushels per acre.
Assuming we know little about the 2020 growing season and had access to Table 2, one would likely say the first statement is more likely. But it seems that “2012-like events” dominate our thinking and conversations when pondering “what-if” scenarios. For bullish yield scenarios, we should always consider the probability of such events occurring. Furthermore we should also consider an opposite bearish outcome with a similar probability of occurring.
Wrapping it Up
The growing season is just beginning; the goal of this corn-yield guide is to provide a baseline of data to keep in mind. While the USDA’s May yield estimate of 178.5 is more than the trend average of 176.9, the USDA’s estimate is based on a model and is assuming normal planting pace and weather.
Most importantly while both numbers might seem inflated – especially compared to the 2019 yield of 167.8 – both are less than the median of observations or less than the 50-50 threshold.
It’s helpful to keep the baselines in mind as the growing season and yield debates begin. Specifically think about the likelihood of yields being more than or less than trend. AFN users have been forecasting the probability of the national yield exceeding 177 bushels per acre. The consensus across user has increased in recent months and is currently at more than 60 percent.
Visit aei.ag for more information.