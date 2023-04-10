Macroeconomic developments point to big changes ahead for agriculture – and more specifically the dairy industry. Those developments include inflation, a more-variable climate, international trade and global demand for protein, says Dan Basse, president of AgResource Company of Chicago.
The inflation rate won’t be returning to 2 percent anytime soon, given labor shortages and supply-chain currency issues, he said. The cost of capital is returning to the inflated levels of the 1990s and early 2000s, which has implications for world asset pricing for the next five-plus years. Underinvestment will continue to make shortages more problematic moving forward.
China and the United States have been walking in lockstep for 30 years, which has kept inflation steady. But now China is a competitor and that changes things dramatically, he said. There’s currently a significant movement in investing away from China. Investments are moving to Mexico, Bangladesh and India; that will pose important issues going forward.
Yields feel heat
Climate – particularly temperature – is becoming more variable. With 22 million acres in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program, the United States will be limited as to what crops it can bring to the marketplace. U.S. agricultural productivity had increased every year since 1973, he said, but that trend ended about six years ago. Increasing temperatures since that time have been largely to blame for an adverse effect on crop yields.
“We’re seeing a lot more episodes of heat than ever before and that’s affecting global crop production,” he said.
Farmers in the Canadian Prairies faced severe drought in 2021. Farmers there saw yield reductions of 34 percent when compared to the five-year average for major grains and oilseeds, according to a Commodity Intelligence Report by the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service.
The agency added that in India, heat stress from an unprecedented spike in temperatures beginning in mid-March 2022 reduced yields by 10 percent to 15 percent. The Indian government later announced a ban on wheat exports, citing the sudden spike in global wheat prices and the resulting food-security risks in India.
Argentinian farmers also faced a historic heat wave. Some parts of the country recorded temperatures of as much as 113 degrees Fahrenheit in 2022, according to Reuters. The Foreign Agricultural Service in March 2023 reported that Argentina’s corn yield was forecast at 5.97 tons per hectare, a decline of 14 percent from the previous year.
“Yield is down month-to-month due to heat and dryness that impacted the late-planted corn, which accounts for about two-thirds of the area,” the agency stated.
The world will need to consider more food production in regions such as the Black Sea and South America, Basse said. But the future of the Black Sea region is uncertain due to the war in Ukraine.
“If we don’t have yield coming on, we’ll need acres,” he said. “We’ll need about 23 million to 25 million more acres. That’s a big ‘ask’ for the world in the next five years.
“(And) while plant breeders can improve drought tolerance, improving heat tolerance is much more difficult.”
Milk supply outstrips demand
Demand for U.S. dairy products is good, but increases in demand are not as fast as 2022 due to the slowing U.S. economy. There’s also more supply than demand for milk, Basse said. There are modest gains in milk production in New Zealand and Europe.
In the United States, four states had added 26,000 more cows by the beginning of 2023. Texas alone added 25,000 head, he said. Despite drought conditions, Texas, California, South Dakota and Iowa have added cows. That’s attributed in part to stable demand for butter and cheese. There’s now more focus on components than shipping fluid milk.
The USDA forecasts dairy price will decline in 2023 from 2022 prices.
• The all-milk price is forecast to be $20.70 – a decline of $4.86 per hundredweight, or 19 percent.
• Butter prices are forecast to be $2.33 per pound – a decline from $2.87 per pound.
• Whey prices are forecast to be 37 cents per pound – a decline from 60 cents. China feeds a lot of whey to piglets but its hog herd has been hit with a new outbreak of African swine fever. As a result the price for whey is declining.
Keep eye on beef market
Basse said farmers should be alert to markets.
“Sixty-three percent of net farm revenue is determined by decisions you make in the markets,” he said.
That’s especially important because the USDA is predicting farmers will make 16 percent less money in 2023 than in 2022. That’s attributed to increasing costs and declining prices. But Basse said he’s bullish on beef cattle so dairy producers should consider breeding more dairy cows to beef bulls. The U.S. beef herd is at its smallest level since 1962. He forecasts beef cattle will bring $1.74 to more than $2 per pound on the hoof either later in 2023 or early in 2024.
Basse gave a presentation on the new economic world of dairy at the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s 2023 Business Conference.
