Adaptive graziers take on goats, beef

CALEDONIA, Minn. – In their quest for holistic farming methods, Jordan and Rachelle Meyer of southeastern Minnesota are stretching the limits of their land and their farming abilities by adding a herd of goats to their enterprise. They already have beef, pork and chickens. The newest venture makes use of wooded land and weeds in the fields.
They call their method managed adaptive grazing, which takes advantage of stocking density to control what’s growing on their land without the use of chemicals. The pork, chickens and the beef cows are close to home but the beef stockers and goats are several miles away on a farm of their own.
The beef stockers are purchased in May at about 500 pounds and sold as finishers in September after they’ve finished their weed-control duties. A favorite weed for the beef is the Giant Ragweed that plagues many farmers. Jordan Meyer took a sample to be tested and found it came in at 29 percent protein, a number that excites him. He can tell by the juicy manure that the cattle respond to the feed.
“We can use these weeds,” he said.
Meyer divides his farm into narrow strips for pasture, forcing the cattle to cleanly eat the weeds. What is mush at the end of the day will be lush feed 30 days later. And he’s striving to increase his fungal life in the soil, versus the bacterial life, to encourage growth of grasses.
He’s already noticed the cattle and the consumption of the weeds changed the chemistry of his soils. When he switched from row crops on the farm to pasturing, he did no seeding – instead letting the natural plants return. The seeds were already in the soil waiting to germinate.
This year the farm holds 130 goats and their kids, eating the multiflora rose in the woodland as well as other plants. The venture started with cutting some of the trees to let more light into the area, resulting in more species of plants. The treetops were pushed against the hi-tensile fence as an added barrier to contain the goat herd.
Goats will naturally gravitate to the bark on boxelder and other undesirable species, in effect girdling the trees and killing them without damaging the better species such as oak. Each pasture paddock is about 7 acres, surrounded by a three-wire high-voltage fence, which the goats quickly learn to avoid. Meyer warns the voltage must be correct to hold the goats.
Meyer doesn’t care what breed of goat he raises, being more concerned with worm infestation in the animals. But he would like to breed for meatier animals. He said one of the kids was able to breech the fence this past year and couldn’t figure out how to return, so it fended for itself. The neighbors and Meyer occasionally saw it roaming so they knew it was all right. They were finally able to capture it after they found it living in a cave in the side of the hill. The veterinarian told him to use the lost kid for breeding because he was a tough animal.
When buying a herd of goats, Meyer advises purchasing a whole herd to avoid obtaining worm-infected culls. An important strategy he uses to avoid infestations is moving the goats through the paddocks quickly so they don’t graze too close to the ground.
Finished goats are sold in the Twin Cities Metro area to ethnic groups who prefer goat meat. He finds that consumers outside that market aren’t familiar with goat meat; they don’t know how to fix it and have no desire to try it.
All the Meyer animals are tools for weed control that he likes to use everywhere he can. He believes letting them do the work and add fertility to his soils pays big dividends.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.