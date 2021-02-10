Addressing climate crisis critical to ag

OPINION In accordance with his campaign promise to aggressively address the climate crisis and create new jobs, President Joe Biden has issued several executive orders outlining actions the administration will take to cut greenhouse-gas emissions, conserve natural resources, invest in renewable energy, advance environmental justice and protect climate research.
A strong advocate of climate action, the National Farmers Union welcomed the effort, particularly provisions that will support climate-smart agricultural practices that sequester carbon in the soil, and include farmers and other stakeholders in decision-making.
Climate change is an immense and complex crisis with far-reaching consequences. To be successful in our fight against it, we must approach it immediately and from every angle possible – just as Mr. Biden’s economy-wide climate plan intends to do. The National Farmers Union is especially encouraged by the administration’s focus on climate-smart agriculture, whose capacity for mitigation and adaptation has been largely overlooked until recently.
We are also pleased that Mr. Biden has instructed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to solicit input from farmers and other stakeholders as they develop and carry out climate programs. Though lawmakers and administration officials are generally well-intentioned, they may not always recognize unintended consequences of policies. By offering food producers a seat at the table, they can ensure programs are feasible and beneficial for all parties involved.
In the coming months the National Farmers Union will hold the administration to this promise and work with them to flesh out policies that provide farmers with the support they need to implement solutions and build resilience.
Rob Larew is president of the National Farmers Union, which advocates on behalf of almost 200,000 American farm families and their communities. Visit NFU.org for more information.