Ag agent juggles opportunities

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. – One could say Kellie Zahn juggles a lot of balls. She works full-time as an agriculture agent for the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, a Mohican Indian tribe in Bowler, Wisconsin. She’s the agronomist for her family’s 1,000-acre farm near Clintonville. And she’s been a board member of the Shawano County Farm Bureau for the past four years. But her educational background, participation in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Leadership Institute and a willingness to step outside her comfort zone help her juggle those daily challenges.
Zahn, nee Behnke, was raised on the Clintonville-area dairy farm owned by her parents, Doug and Mary Behnke. As a youngster she fed calves, cleaned pens and did other chores, she said. Those jobs helped her learn about taking responsibility.
After graduating from high school she attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She earned in 2011 a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business with an animal-science minor. She then worked for about five years as an agronomist. But demanding seasonal-work schedules and time spent on the road as an agronomist conflicted with her work on the family farm, she said.
An opportunity appeared in fall 2016 she couldn’t refuse. It involved building from the beginning a program at the Stockbridge-Munsee Community. As an agriculture agent she would be managing gardens as well as teaching classes about practices such as composting, starting plants, alternative weed control and more.
Since joining the community she has helped establish a Community Supported Agriculture operation, and has expanded a demonstration farm from 1 to 3 acres. She and the community plan to rotationally graze chickens. She works with a few-part time employees and a summer intern.
“We grow about 30 different types of vegetables,” she said. “This is the third year for the (Community Supported Agriculture).”
That business has 55 family subscribers; the community provides a 15-week subscription beginning each June.
“The community’s desire to have food sovereignty is very strong,” she said. “I enjoy my job; the community is supportive and rallies around local food production.”
The Mohican tribe consists of 1,500 members. More than 600 members live on the reservation, which spans two townships in Shawano County, Wisconsin.
When not working at the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, Zahn works on her family’s farm. As the farm’s agronomist she oversees the alfalfa, corn and soybean crops. She’s also responsible for the farm’s nutrient-management plan. Her parents are gradually transitioning the farm to Zahn and her husband, Ryan Zahn. He already works at the farm, which milks 325 cows.
Kellie Zahn makes time to serve as a board member of the Shawano County Farm Bureau, a position she has held for four years. And she’s a member of the 2019 Farm Bureau Leadership Institute class.
“It was a great experience and gave me the tools to help me share my voice about agriculture,” she said.
The program enabled her to work on her personal leadership skills and to be open to new opportunities, she said.
“There are a lot of good opportunities if you’re willing to take advantage of them,” she said.
That’s the case both on the family farm and at the Stockbridge-Munsee Community.
“The sky’s the limit,” she said.
Visit shawanofarmbureau.com and wfbf.com and mohican.com for more information.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation represents farms of different sizes, commodities and management styles. The organization is comprised of voting members and associate members. Members belong to one of 61 county Farm Bureaus, which are run by a board of directors comprised of people working in production agriculture. Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization. Each year county voting members set the policy that guides the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation on local, state and national affairs.
Agri-View is looking for a sponsor for our Women in Agribusiness page in each weekly edition. Contact agriview@madison.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.