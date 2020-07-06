These comments were submitted to the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry’s hearing on the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which aims to accelerate innovations in climate-friendly farming.
OPINION Growth Energy’s ethanol producers work to bring consumers better choices at the fuel pump, grow America’s economy and improve the environment for future generations. Annually our industry purchases more than 5 billion bushels of corn and sorghum to produce almost 16 billion gallons of biofuel and more than 38 million tons of dried distiller grains.
Accordingly we have a strong interest in the future success of American agriculture. Our producers and farmer suppliers provide significant benefits to our nation’s environment. With many states and localities increasingly exploring public-policy options to reduce carbon emissions, the use of biofuels can immediately contribute to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, reduce harmful air toxics, and provide affordable solutions to consumers and lawmakers alike. Those benefits are significantly attributed to innovations in agricultural practices like reduced tillage, use of cover crops and continued ethanol-plant innovation.
There have been multiple studies confirming those facts.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture found that ethanol reduces greenhouse-gas emissions by 39 percent compared to traditional gasoline, and by 2022 the agency anticipates corn ethanol’s relative carbon benefits could reach as much as 70 percent.
- A University of California-Riverside study found that ethanol blends reduce toxic emissions by as much as 50 percent, including smog and ultra-fine particulates.
- A University of Illinois-Chicago study found replacing traditional gasoline with E10 reduces toxic emissions by 15 percent, while E20 could reduce toxins by 31.7 percent.
Programs such as the Renewable Fuel Standard as well as the continued expansion of increased biofuel blends like E15 and E85 can advance environmental progress and provide meaningful markets for American agriculture well into the future. We hope as your committee continues to explore agriculture’s role in climate policy you will continue to recognize and promote the role of biofuels for our nation’s farmers and consumers now and into the future.